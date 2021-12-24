NFL Picks & Predictions: Football Player Prop Bets to consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 16

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Here are my favorite player props on DraftKings Sportsbook for Saturday and Sunday’s Week 16 NFL action. For updates, be sure to check back here and find me on Twitter @Nick_Friar.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

The Cardinals aren’t exactly coming off their best showing of the season, and their defense hasn’t been trending in the right direction. Jared Goff went 21-for-26 and threw for three touchdowns in Detroit’s big-time upset. But now the Cardinals will face a quarterback who threw a pick on only 12 attempts in Week 15.

Unless Arizona’s offense sputters again, Carson Wentz should have to throw a little more than he did against New England. The more he throws, the more I like the team that’s forced 12 interceptions in 14 games to force No. 13 on Saturday. Even though he’s only been picked off six times this season, Wentz hasn’t been accurate this season. His 62.7% completion percentage ranks 26th in the NFL.

In case you weren’t aware, the Jets aren’t good. Whatever angle you want to examine their defense from, it’s not going to be pretty. For example, the Jets have put up terrible numbers against running backs.

The Jets have given up 21 rushing touchdowns and four receiving touchdowns to running backs this season. Opposing backs have logged a rushing touchdown in 11 of 14 games vs. the Jets, six of those games resulting in multiple rushing TD performances from opposing backfields. Also, in one of those three games without a rushing touchdown, Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin logged a receiving TD vs. the Jets.

Point is, running backs get it done vs. New York. And with Robinson out from under Urban Meyer’s thumb, the Jacksonville RB won’t run short on opportunities to make some noise.

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.