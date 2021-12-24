NBA Best Bets and Betting Trends: Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for Christmas Day

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can always change with lineup moves leading up to tipoff. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The NBA Christmas Day slate is here, but unfortunately with the current state of the league and the spike in virus cases, there’s a bit of a damper on one of the biggest days of the year for the league. But the show will still go on. Betting sides in the NBA is extremely difficult right now, but in some cases we can find an edge. With so many of the stars out, unders have been sharper plays recently, and unders on Christmas are hitting at a 63% clip dating back to 2005. But I’ll maintain my focus on player props with so many bodies in health and safety protocols, as that’s where I’ve been finding the largest edge.

Per usual, I’ll put everything official up on Twitter that I bet on personally. This is a betting guide for this NBA card, and anything I’ve actually bet will include a unit amount.

Potential Bets

The Knicks are currently without three point guards due to COVID, leaving them no choice to not only re-insert Kemba into the rotation, but start him and play him heavy minutes. We’ve seen Walker take his benching personally, and he’s using his new role to showcase that he still deserves big minutes in the league. Since being forced into the starting five, Kemba has played 40 minutes per game, and no fewer than 37 minutes in any of the three contests. He’s scored over 20 points in all three games, with an average of 31.3 and a high of 44 in his last game. He’ll be going against a really thin Atlanta squad that’s also battling COVID issues on Christmas. Expect Kemba to make the most of his opportunity on the national stage.

We’ve cashed a couple Williams props over the last week, and this game should continue to leave the Time Lord in a good spot. Williams has been putting up big numbers with some extra run while Al Horford and Grant Williams have been out, but now Enes Freedom joins those other bigs in health and safety protocols. Williams is off a terrific 21-11-7 line on Wednesday, and should be in for huge minutes if Horford remains out in Milwaukee. The Bucks are also without a lot of size right now, playing DeMarcus Cousins in a significant role. Everything sets up nicely for a ton of minutes and a big game from Williams.

One side I am leaning to is the Suns at home. The home team dominated the first two matchups between these squads, and I expect the Suns to continue that trend on Christmas. The Suns are one of the rare teams in the NBA right now that are nearly fully healthy, which can’t be overstated. Meanwhile, while it’s great that the Warriors have Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, they are also without Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Pool and Damion Lee, which leaves them incredibly thin on the wing. That should play a huge role in this game. For some weird reason, Steph has also been awful in Christmas games. He’s had the honor eight times in his career, and is shooting just 30% from the field, 20% from downtown, and averaging 13.1 points. Take that for what it’s worth, but he also struggled in his first game in Phoenix this season. I like the healthier team to pull away at home.

