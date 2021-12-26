NFL Week 16 MNF Best Bets: Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Week 16’s Monday Night Football action isn’t exactly one you’d think of when considering a potential prime-time NFL matchup, but here we are. Here’s how to approach Dolphins-Saints action via DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Saints need Kamara to have himself a night if they hope to pull this one off. Even then, that may not be enough. Regardless, putting it on Kamara to score a touchdown isn’t exactly a big ask. Week 15 vs. the Buccaneers snapped Kamara’s five-game streak with at least one touchdown.

Although the Dolphins aren’t the worst against the rush, they aren’t the best either, ranking 18th in rush defense DVOA. Miami has limited running backs to eight touchdowns (five rushing) in 14 games, but the Saints won’t have a QB under center who they can lean on in this one. As much as New Orleans will need to throw some, Kamara has to run. And even if the ground game is limited, Kamara is an important part of the receiving game, too.

Miami has done a lot to work its way back from its 1-7 start to the season, now sitting at 7-7 entering play on Monday at 7-7. Regardless of who the Dolphins had to knock off to get to .500, that’s an impressive run.

That said, Miami’s last six games haven’t exactly featured the best the NFL has to offer. But the Saints aren’t exactly in the best spot heading into Monday Night Football. Yes, they have their best player in Kamara, but the situation at quarterback will be too much to handle.

While going with the Dolphins ATS is a viable option, pairing Miami moneyline with a lower total gives more cushion with the chance of a greater payout. The greater risk here is the total, with both teams only hitting the over six times apiece in 14 games this season. But this alternate total is a significant dropoff from the total for Monday’s action (as of writing). The Dolphins have done their share regularly to float near this total, scoring 20-plus in each of their last five games — which helps make up for New Orleans’ QB issue Monday.

