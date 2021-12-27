Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for December 27

There is no greater feeling in the world than finding value. (Sorry, wife and kids.) Even if something is worth $10, but the price is discounted from $100 to $50, the juices inside the bloodstream start to percolate. For NBA DFS, the same concept arises, but finding value is also important for another reason. The game is all about roster construction, and finding good value can allow the incorporation of more higher-priced, higher-ceiling players to fit into the puzzle.

Here are some players on today’s six-game slate that could assist in constructing a lineup of extraordinary magnitude.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $333K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Miles Bridges and PJ Washington entered the league’s health and safety protocols on Sunday, so the Hornets will be thin in the frontcourt. McDaniels could enter the starting lineup, but, even if he doesn’t, he should see elevated playing time. He averages 0.82 DKFP per minute and over the past five games, he’s played at least 25 minutes in four of those contests with one game over 30. He’s scored at least 20 DKFP in four with a high of 32.5 DKFP. The Rockets play at the third-fastest pace and are 29th in defensive efficiency, so the game environment should be a juicy one. In addition, Houston boosts the FPPM to power forwards by a league-leading 18.18%.

Konchar made his first start of the season on Sunday and went for 43 DKFP! That kind of production shouldn’t be expected today since Konchar averages 0.85 DKFP and plays a Phoenix team that is second in defensive efficiency. That said, he played 28 minutes on Sunday and should get another start with close to 30 minutes of run on Monday since Dillon Brooks will be out again. Minutes are half the battle. Yo, Joe!

Plumlee started the season playing a ton of minutes as he received over 30 minutes in three of the first five games. After that, his playing time slowly started dissipating as PJ Washington started getting more minutes as the small-ball center. As a result, he played fewer than 20 minutes in three of the past five games. Well, Washington is out for this one, so the minutes could ramp back up again and end up closer to 30. Plumlee averages 0.89 DKFP per minute and there should be plenty of possessions in this one since both teams are top three in offensive pace and bottom two in defensive efficiency.

The team has raved about Boston for most of the season but playing time has been difficult to come by. With Paul George missing games in the month of December, though, Boston has seen the court more. In those games, he’s played 24, 25, 24, 16, 15, four and 33 minutes. He’s scored 23.75, 39, 18.75, 5.25, 7.75, 1.5 and 24.75 DKFP over that span. He’s averaging 0.76 DKFP per minute on the season. The range of outcomes is wide, but he should continue getting significant minutes off the bench with George out for a while. In addition, when he’s on the floor, he’s garnering a high usage rate - 25.8%, 25% and 26.8% over his three most recent contests.

