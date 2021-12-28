 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Week 17 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2021 Week 17 RB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo
New England Patriots v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Pat Mayo and Jake Ciely debate Mayo’s 2021 Week 17 Fantasy Football rankings, starts, sits, sleepers and Busts at each position.

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 17 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Player Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

RB

Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
1 Jonathan Taylor IND LV $9,000
2 Dalvin Cook MIN GB SNF
3 Alvin Kamara NO CAR $7,900
4 David Montgomery CHI NYG $6,500
5 Ronald Jones TB NYJ $6,300
6 Joe Mixon CIN KC $7,500
7 Najee Harris PIT CLE MNF
8 Nick Chubb CLE PIT MNF
9 Sony Michel LAR BAL $5,800
10 Darrel Williams KC CIN $5,800
11 Austin Ekeler LAC DEN $8,200
12 Josh Jacobs LV IND $6,200
13 Antonio Gibson WAS PHI $5,900
14 Ezekiel Elliott DAL ARI $7,100
15 Elijah Mitchell SF HOU $6,000
16 Aaron Jones GB MIN SNF
17 Javonte Williams DEN LAC $6,400
18 Melvin Gordon DEN LAC $6,200
19 Damien Harris NE JAX $6,600
20 Rashaad Penny SEA DET $6,100
21 D'Andre Swift DET SEA $6,000
22 Michael Carter NYJ TB $5,100
23 Saquon Barkley NYG CHI $6,000
24 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL BUF $6,900
25 D'Onta Foreman TEN MIA $5,300
26 Devin Singletary BUF ATL $5,400
27 Chase Edmonds ARI DAL $5,700
28 James Conner ARI DAL $6,100
29 Rex Burkhead HOU SF $5,000
30 Dare Ogunbowale JAX NE $5,100
31 Devonta Freeman BAL LAR $5,100
32 Kareem Hunt CLE PIT MNF
33 Boston Scott PHI WAS $4,900
34 AJ Dillon GB MIN SNF
35 Jordan Howard PHI WAS $5,200
36 Tony Pollard DAL ARI $5,900
37 Justin Jackson LAC DEN $6,000
38 Phillip Lindsay MIA TEN $4,500
39 Duke Johnson MIA TEN $5,000
40 Jamaal Williams DET SEA $5,100
41 Mark Ingram NO CAR $5,500
42 Rhamondre Stevenson NE JAX $5,300
43 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF HOU $5,600
44 Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB NYJ $5,200
45 Myles Gaskin MIA TEN $5,100
46 Craig Reynolds DET SEA $4,700
47 Tevin Coleman NYJ TB $4,500
48 Nyheim Hines IND LV $5,200
49 Ameer Abdullah CAR NO $4,600
50 Latavius Murray BAL LAR $4,400
51 Derrick Gore KC CIN $5,100
52 Nathan Cottrell JAX NE $4,700
53 Alexander Mattison MIN GB SNF
54 Brandon Bolden NE JAX $4,100
55 Chuba Hubbard CAR NO $5,000
56 Mike Davis ATL BUF $5,100
57 Devontae Booker NYG CHI $5,100
58 Samaje Perine CIN KC $5,000
59 Jaret Patterson WAS PHI $4,800
60 Dontrell Hilliard TEN MIA $4,900
61 Kenneth Gainwell PHI WAS $5,000
62 Royce Freeman HOU SF $4,300
63 Zack Moss BUF ATL $4,500
64 J.D. McKissic WAS PHI $4,000
65 DeeJay Dallas SEA DET $4,400
66 Jeremy McNichols TEN MIA $4,500
67 D'Ernest Johnson CLE PIT MNF
68 Khalil Herbert CHI NYG $5,100
69 Mike Boone DEN LAC $4,000
70 Austin Walter NYJ TB $4,000
71 Wayne Gallman MIN GB SNF
72 Chris Evans CIN KC $4,400
73 Damien Williams CHI NYG $4,400
74 Godwin Igwebuike DET SEA $4,000
75 Ty Johnson NYJ TB $4,000
76 Matt Breida BUF ATL $4,400
77 Travis Homer SEA DET $4,000
78 Eno Benjamin ARI DAL $4,000
79 Jalen Richard LV IND $4,600
80 C.J. Ham MIN GB SNF
81 Larry Rountree III LAC DEN $4,000

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

