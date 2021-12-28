NFL Week 17 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo and Jake Ciely debate Mayo’s 2021 Week 17 Fantasy Football rankings, starts, sits, sleepers and Busts at each position.

RB Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Jonathan Taylor IND LV $9,000 2 Dalvin Cook MIN GB SNF 3 Alvin Kamara NO CAR $7,900 4 David Montgomery CHI NYG $6,500 5 Ronald Jones TB NYJ $6,300 6 Joe Mixon CIN KC $7,500 7 Najee Harris PIT CLE MNF 8 Nick Chubb CLE PIT MNF 9 Sony Michel LAR BAL $5,800 10 Darrel Williams KC CIN $5,800 11 Austin Ekeler LAC DEN $8,200 12 Josh Jacobs LV IND $6,200 13 Antonio Gibson WAS PHI $5,900 14 Ezekiel Elliott DAL ARI $7,100 15 Elijah Mitchell SF HOU $6,000 16 Aaron Jones GB MIN SNF 17 Javonte Williams DEN LAC $6,400 18 Melvin Gordon DEN LAC $6,200 19 Damien Harris NE JAX $6,600 20 Rashaad Penny SEA DET $6,100 21 D'Andre Swift DET SEA $6,000 22 Michael Carter NYJ TB $5,100 23 Saquon Barkley NYG CHI $6,000 24 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL BUF $6,900 25 D'Onta Foreman TEN MIA $5,300 26 Devin Singletary BUF ATL $5,400 27 Chase Edmonds ARI DAL $5,700 28 James Conner ARI DAL $6,100 29 Rex Burkhead HOU SF $5,000 30 Dare Ogunbowale JAX NE $5,100 31 Devonta Freeman BAL LAR $5,100 32 Kareem Hunt CLE PIT MNF 33 Boston Scott PHI WAS $4,900 34 AJ Dillon GB MIN SNF 35 Jordan Howard PHI WAS $5,200 36 Tony Pollard DAL ARI $5,900 37 Justin Jackson LAC DEN $6,000 38 Phillip Lindsay MIA TEN $4,500 39 Duke Johnson MIA TEN $5,000 40 Jamaal Williams DET SEA $5,100 41 Mark Ingram NO CAR $5,500 42 Rhamondre Stevenson NE JAX $5,300 43 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF HOU $5,600 44 Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB NYJ $5,200 45 Myles Gaskin MIA TEN $5,100 46 Craig Reynolds DET SEA $4,700 47 Tevin Coleman NYJ TB $4,500 48 Nyheim Hines IND LV $5,200 49 Ameer Abdullah CAR NO $4,600 50 Latavius Murray BAL LAR $4,400 51 Derrick Gore KC CIN $5,100 52 Nathan Cottrell JAX NE $4,700 53 Alexander Mattison MIN GB SNF 54 Brandon Bolden NE JAX $4,100 55 Chuba Hubbard CAR NO $5,000 56 Mike Davis ATL BUF $5,100 57 Devontae Booker NYG CHI $5,100 58 Samaje Perine CIN KC $5,000 59 Jaret Patterson WAS PHI $4,800 60 Dontrell Hilliard TEN MIA $4,900 61 Kenneth Gainwell PHI WAS $5,000 62 Royce Freeman HOU SF $4,300 63 Zack Moss BUF ATL $4,500 64 J.D. McKissic WAS PHI $4,000 65 DeeJay Dallas SEA DET $4,400 66 Jeremy McNichols TEN MIA $4,500 67 D'Ernest Johnson CLE PIT MNF 68 Khalil Herbert CHI NYG $5,100 69 Mike Boone DEN LAC $4,000 70 Austin Walter NYJ TB $4,000 71 Wayne Gallman MIN GB SNF 72 Chris Evans CIN KC $4,400 73 Damien Williams CHI NYG $4,400 74 Godwin Igwebuike DET SEA $4,000 75 Ty Johnson NYJ TB $4,000 76 Matt Breida BUF ATL $4,400 77 Travis Homer SEA DET $4,000 78 Eno Benjamin ARI DAL $4,000 79 Jalen Richard LV IND $4,600 80 C.J. Ham MIN GB SNF 81 Larry Rountree III LAC DEN $4,000

