NFL Week 17 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo and Jake Ciely debate Mayo’s 2021 Week 17 Fantasy Football rankings, starts, sits, sleepers and Busts at each position.
Fantasy Football 2021 Week 17 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)
Player Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools
WR
|Ranking
|Player Name
|Team
|Opp
|Salary
|Ranking
|Player Name
|Team
|Opp
|Salary
|1
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|BAL
|$9,500
|2
|Davante Adams
|GB
|MIN
|SNF
|3
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|GB
|SNF
|4
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|HOU
|$8,700
|5
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|ATL
|$7,900
|6
|A.J. Brown
|TEN
|MIA
|$7,200
|7
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|CIN
|$8,300
|8
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|CLE
|MNF
|9
|Antonio Brown
|TB
|NYJ
|$6,100
|10
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|DEN
|$7,500
|11
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|ARI
|$7,100
|12
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|TEN
|$6,700
|13
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|KC
|$6,900
|14
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|KC
|$7,600
|15
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|IND
|$6,500
|16
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|SF
|$6,000
|18
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|SEA
|$6,000
|19
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|LAR
|$5,900
|20
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|DET
|$6,400
|21
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|DAL
|$5,800
|22
|D.K. Metcalf
|SEA
|DET
|$6,500
|23
|Russell Gage
|ATL
|BUF
|$5,600
|24
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|LAR
|BAL
|$5,700
|25
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|PHI
|$6,200
|26
|Michael Pittman
|IND
|LV
|$5,800
|27
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|BAL
|$5,300
|28
|Isaiah McKenzie
|BUF
|ATL
|$4,300
|29
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|NYG
|$5,500
|30
|Breshad Perriman
|TB
|NYJ
|$4,300
|31
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|HOU
|$5,900
|32
|D.J. Moore
|CAR
|NO
|$5,600
|33
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|ARI
|$6,600
|34
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|GB
|SNF
|35
|Jarvis Landry
|CLE
|PIT
|MNF
|36
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|WAS
|$6,300
|37
|DeVante Parker
|MIA
|TEN
|$5,200
|38
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|LAR
|$4,800
|39
|Braxton Berrios
|NYJ
|TB
|$3,700
|40
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|DAL
|$5,300
|41
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|ATL
|$4,200
|42
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|KC
|$5,400
|43
|K.J. Osborn
|MIN
|GB
|SNF
|44
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|CLE
|MNF
|45
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|JAX
|$5,100
|46
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|GB
|MIN
|SNF
|46
|Joshua Palmer
|LAC
|DEN
|$3,600
|47
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|CHI
|$4,600
|48
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAX
|NE
|$4,400
|49
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|JAX
|$5,000
|50
|Allen Robinson
|CHI
|NYG
|$3,800
|51
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|PIT
|MNF
|52
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|LAC
|$4,400
|53
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|ARI
|$4,800
|54
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|CHI
|$5,100
|55
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|MIN
|SNF
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|DEN
|$3,700
|56
|Laquon Treadwell
|JAX
|NE
|$4,000
|57
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|LAC
|$5,100
|58
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAX
|NE
|$3,800
|59
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|SF
|$4,000
|60
|Keelan Cole Sr.
|NYJ
|TB
|$3,600
|61
|Byron Pringle
|KC
|CIN
|$4,100
|62
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|CAR
|$4,600
|63
|T.Y. Hilton
|IND
|LV
|$4,500
|64
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|NO
|$4,900
|65
|DeSean Jackson
|LV
|IND
|$3,800
|66
|Devin Duvernay
|BAL
|LAR
|$3,200
|67
|Damiere Byrd
|CHI
|NYG
|$3,400
|68
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|NYJ
|$3,800
|69
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|BUF
|$3,600
|70
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|JAX
|$3,500
|71
|Adam Humphries
|WAS
|PHI
|$3,800
|72
|Scotty Miller
|TB
|NYJ
|$3,500
|73
|Kalif Raymond
|DET
|SEA
|$3,800
|74
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|CHI
|$3,900
|75
|Cam Sims
|WAS
|PHI
|$3,500
|76
|Zay Jones
|LV
|IND
|$3,900
|77
|Jakeem Grant Sr.
|CHI
|NYG
|$3,600
|78
|Sammy Watkins
|BAL
|LAR
|$3,900
|79
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|WAS
|$3,900
|80
|Tre'Quan Smith
|NO
|CAR
|$4,500
|81
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|DAL
|$4,100
|82
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|LAC
|$4,500
|83
|Zach Pascal
|IND
|LV
|$3,500
|84
|Bryan Edwards
|LV
|IND
|$3,300
|85
|Albert Wilson
|MIA
|TEN
|$3,300
|86
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|CAR
|NO
|$3,000
|87
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|CIN
|$4,000
|88
|DeAndre Carter
|WAS
|PHI
|$3,700
|89
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|CIN
|$3,000
|90
|Chester Rogers
|TEN
|MIA
|$3,400
|91
|Cedrick Wilson
|DAL
|ARI
|$3,400
|92
|Curtis Samuel
|WAS
|PHI
|$3,600
|93
|Shi Smith
|CAR
|NO
|$3,200
|94
|Dez Fitzpatrick
|TEN
|MIA
|$3,000
|95
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|PHI
|$3,000
|96
|John Brown
|97
|James Washington
|PIT
|CLE
|MNF
|98
|Mack Hollins
|MIA
|TEN
|$3,100
|99
|John Ross III
|NYG
|CHI
|$3,000
