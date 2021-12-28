NFL Week 17 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo and Jake Ciely debate Mayo’s 2021 Week 17 Fantasy Football rankings, starts, sits, sleepers and Busts at each position.

WR Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Cooper Kupp LAR BAL $9,500 2 Davante Adams GB MIN SNF 3 Justin Jefferson MIN GB SNF 4 Deebo Samuel SF HOU $8,700 5 Stefon Diggs BUF ATL $7,900 6 A.J. Brown TEN MIA $7,200 7 Tyreek Hill KC CIN $8,300 8 Diontae Johnson PIT CLE MNF 9 Antonio Brown TB NYJ $6,100 10 Keenan Allen LAC DEN $7,500 11 CeeDee Lamb DAL ARI $7,100 12 Jaylen Waddle MIA TEN $6,700 13 Tee Higgins CIN KC $6,900 14 Ja'Marr Chase CIN KC $7,600 15 Hunter Renfrow LV IND $6,500 16 Brandin Cooks HOU SF $6,000 18 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET SEA $6,000 19 Marquise Brown BAL LAR $5,900 20 Tyler Lockett SEA DET $6,400 21 Christian Kirk ARI DAL $5,800 22 D.K. Metcalf SEA DET $6,500 23 Russell Gage ATL BUF $5,600 24 Odell Beckham Jr. LAR BAL $5,700 25 Terry McLaurin WAS PHI $6,200 26 Michael Pittman IND LV $5,800 27 Van Jefferson LAR BAL $5,300 28 Isaiah McKenzie BUF ATL $4,300 29 Darnell Mooney CHI NYG $5,500 30 Breshad Perriman TB NYJ $4,300 31 Brandon Aiyuk SF HOU $5,900 32 D.J. Moore CAR NO $5,600 33 Amari Cooper DAL ARI $6,600 34 Adam Thielen MIN GB SNF 35 Jarvis Landry CLE PIT MNF 36 DeVonta Smith PHI WAS $6,300 37 DeVante Parker MIA TEN $5,200 38 Rashod Bateman BAL LAR $4,800 39 Braxton Berrios NYJ TB $3,700 40 A.J. Green ARI DAL $5,300 41 Emmanuel Sanders BUF ATL $4,200 42 Tyler Boyd CIN KC $5,400 43 K.J. Osborn MIN GB SNF 44 Chase Claypool PIT CLE MNF 45 Jakobi Meyers NE JAX $5,100 46 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB MIN SNF 46 Joshua Palmer LAC DEN $3,600 47 Kadarius Toney NYG CHI $4,600 48 Marvin Jones Jr. JAX NE $4,400 49 Kendrick Bourne NE JAX $5,000 50 Allen Robinson CHI NYG $3,800 51 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE PIT MNF 52 Tim Patrick DEN LAC $4,400 53 Michael Gallup DAL ARI $4,800 54 Kenny Golladay NYG CHI $5,100 55 Allen Lazard GB MIN SNF Jalen Guyton LAC DEN $3,700 56 Laquon Treadwell JAX NE $4,000 57 Jerry Jeudy DEN LAC $5,100 58 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAX NE $3,800 59 Nico Collins HOU SF $4,000 60 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ TB $3,600 61 Byron Pringle KC CIN $4,100 62 Marquez Callaway NO CAR $4,600 63 T.Y. Hilton IND LV $4,500 64 Robby Anderson CAR NO $4,900 65 DeSean Jackson LV IND $3,800 66 Devin Duvernay BAL LAR $3,200 67 Damiere Byrd CHI NYG $3,400 68 Tyler Johnson TB NYJ $3,800 69 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL BUF $3,600 70 Nelson Agholor NE JAX $3,500 71 Adam Humphries WAS PHI $3,800 72 Scotty Miller TB NYJ $3,500 73 Kalif Raymond DET SEA $3,800 74 Darius Slayton NYG CHI $3,900 75 Cam Sims WAS PHI $3,500 76 Zay Jones LV IND $3,900 77 Jakeem Grant Sr. CHI NYG $3,600 78 Sammy Watkins BAL LAR $3,900 79 Quez Watkins PHI WAS $3,900 80 Tre'Quan Smith NO CAR $4,500 81 Rondale Moore ARI DAL $4,100 82 Courtland Sutton DEN LAC $4,500 83 Zach Pascal IND LV $3,500 84 Bryan Edwards LV IND $3,300 85 Albert Wilson MIA TEN $3,300 86 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR NO $3,000 87 Mecole Hardman KC CIN $4,000 88 DeAndre Carter WAS PHI $3,700 89 Demarcus Robinson KC CIN $3,000 90 Chester Rogers TEN MIA $3,400 91 Cedrick Wilson DAL ARI $3,400 92 Curtis Samuel WAS PHI $3,600 93 Shi Smith CAR NO $3,200 94 Dez Fitzpatrick TEN MIA $3,000 95 Dyami Brown WAS PHI $3,000 96 John Brown 97 James Washington PIT CLE MNF 98 Mack Hollins MIA TEN $3,100 99 John Ross III NYG CHI $3,000

