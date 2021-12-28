 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Week 17 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2021 Week 17 WR rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo
Los Angeles Rams v Minnesota Vikings Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

Pat Mayo and Jake Ciely debate Mayo’s 2021 Week 17 Fantasy Football rankings, starts, sits, sleepers and Busts at each position.

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 17 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

WR

1 Cooper Kupp LAR BAL $9,500
2 Davante Adams GB MIN SNF
3 Justin Jefferson MIN GB SNF
4 Deebo Samuel SF HOU $8,700
5 Stefon Diggs BUF ATL $7,900
6 A.J. Brown TEN MIA $7,200
7 Tyreek Hill KC CIN $8,300
8 Diontae Johnson PIT CLE MNF
9 Antonio Brown TB NYJ $6,100
10 Keenan Allen LAC DEN $7,500
11 CeeDee Lamb DAL ARI $7,100
12 Jaylen Waddle MIA TEN $6,700
13 Tee Higgins CIN KC $6,900
14 Ja'Marr Chase CIN KC $7,600
15 Hunter Renfrow LV IND $6,500
16 Brandin Cooks HOU SF $6,000
18 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET SEA $6,000
19 Marquise Brown BAL LAR $5,900
20 Tyler Lockett SEA DET $6,400
21 Christian Kirk ARI DAL $5,800
22 D.K. Metcalf SEA DET $6,500
23 Russell Gage ATL BUF $5,600
24 Odell Beckham Jr. LAR BAL $5,700
25 Terry McLaurin WAS PHI $6,200
26 Michael Pittman IND LV $5,800
27 Van Jefferson LAR BAL $5,300
28 Isaiah McKenzie BUF ATL $4,300
29 Darnell Mooney CHI NYG $5,500
30 Breshad Perriman TB NYJ $4,300
31 Brandon Aiyuk SF HOU $5,900
32 D.J. Moore CAR NO $5,600
33 Amari Cooper DAL ARI $6,600
34 Adam Thielen MIN GB SNF
35 Jarvis Landry CLE PIT MNF
36 DeVonta Smith PHI WAS $6,300
37 DeVante Parker MIA TEN $5,200
38 Rashod Bateman BAL LAR $4,800
39 Braxton Berrios NYJ TB $3,700
40 A.J. Green ARI DAL $5,300
41 Emmanuel Sanders BUF ATL $4,200
42 Tyler Boyd CIN KC $5,400
43 K.J. Osborn MIN GB SNF
44 Chase Claypool PIT CLE MNF
45 Jakobi Meyers NE JAX $5,100
46 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB MIN SNF
46 Joshua Palmer LAC DEN $3,600
47 Kadarius Toney NYG CHI $4,600
48 Marvin Jones Jr. JAX NE $4,400
49 Kendrick Bourne NE JAX $5,000
50 Allen Robinson CHI NYG $3,800
51 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE PIT MNF
52 Tim Patrick DEN LAC $4,400
53 Michael Gallup DAL ARI $4,800
54 Kenny Golladay NYG CHI $5,100
55 Allen Lazard GB MIN SNF
Jalen Guyton LAC DEN $3,700
56 Laquon Treadwell JAX NE $4,000
57 Jerry Jeudy DEN LAC $5,100
58 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAX NE $3,800
59 Nico Collins HOU SF $4,000
60 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ TB $3,600
61 Byron Pringle KC CIN $4,100
62 Marquez Callaway NO CAR $4,600
63 T.Y. Hilton IND LV $4,500
64 Robby Anderson CAR NO $4,900
65 DeSean Jackson LV IND $3,800
66 Devin Duvernay BAL LAR $3,200
67 Damiere Byrd CHI NYG $3,400
68 Tyler Johnson TB NYJ $3,800
69 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL BUF $3,600
70 Nelson Agholor NE JAX $3,500
71 Adam Humphries WAS PHI $3,800
72 Scotty Miller TB NYJ $3,500
73 Kalif Raymond DET SEA $3,800
74 Darius Slayton NYG CHI $3,900
75 Cam Sims WAS PHI $3,500
76 Zay Jones LV IND $3,900
77 Jakeem Grant Sr. CHI NYG $3,600
78 Sammy Watkins BAL LAR $3,900
79 Quez Watkins PHI WAS $3,900
80 Tre'Quan Smith NO CAR $4,500
81 Rondale Moore ARI DAL $4,100
82 Courtland Sutton DEN LAC $4,500
83 Zach Pascal IND LV $3,500
84 Bryan Edwards LV IND $3,300
85 Albert Wilson MIA TEN $3,300
86 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR NO $3,000
87 Mecole Hardman KC CIN $4,000
88 DeAndre Carter WAS PHI $3,700
89 Demarcus Robinson KC CIN $3,000
90 Chester Rogers TEN MIA $3,400
91 Cedrick Wilson DAL ARI $3,400
92 Curtis Samuel WAS PHI $3,600
93 Shi Smith CAR NO $3,200
94 Dez Fitzpatrick TEN MIA $3,000
95 Dyami Brown WAS PHI $3,000
96 John Brown
97 James Washington PIT CLE MNF
98 Mack Hollins MIA TEN $3,100
99 John Ross III NYG CHI $3,000

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

