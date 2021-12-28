NFL Week 17 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo and Jake Ciely debate Mayo’s 2021 Week 17 Fantasy Football rankings, starts, sits, sleepers and Busts at each position.
Week 16 RB Snaps + W17 Injuries
Game-By-Game Picks
Fantasy Football 2021 Week 17 TE Rankings (1/2 PPR)
TE
|Ranking
|Player Name
|Team
|Opp
|Salary
|Ranking
|Player Name
|Team
|Opp
|Salary
|1
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|LAR
|$7,400
|2
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|CIN
|$7,300
|3
|George Kittle
|SF
|HOU
|$7,100
|4
|Rob Gronkowski
|TB
|NYJ
|$6,200
|5
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|BUF
|$5,900
|6
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|WAS
|$5,100
|7
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|ATL
|$5,500
|8
|Zach Ertz
|ARI
|DAL
|$5,200
|9
|Mike Gesicki
|MIA
|TEN
|$5,300
|10
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|JAX
|$4,200
|11
|Dalton Schultz
|DAL
|ARI
|$5,000
|12
|Gerald Everett
|SEA
|DET
|$4,100
|13
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|NYG
|$3,400
|14
|Jared Cook
|LAC
|DEN
|$3,700
|15
|Brevin Jordan
|HOU
|SF
|$2,800
|16
|Tyler Conklin
|MIN
|GB
|SNF
|17
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|BAL
|$4,000
|18
|Foster Moreau
|LV
|IND
|$3,800
|19
|John Bates
|WAS
|PHI
|$2,900
|20
|C.J. Uzomah
|CIN
|KC
|$3,300
|21
|Evan Engram
|NYG
|CHI
|$3,500
|22
|Austin Hooper
|CLE
|PIT
|MNF
|23
|Noah Fant
|DEN
|LAC
|$4,400
|24
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|DEN
|LAC
|$3,000
|25
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|WAS
|PHI
|$3,300
|26
|James O'Shaughnessy
|JAX
|NE
|$3,200
|27
|Jack Doyle
|IND
|LV
|$2,700
|28
|Jonnu Smith
|NE
|JAX
|$2,500
|29
|Cameron Brate
|TB
|NYJ
|$2,900
|30
|Josiah Deguara
|GB
|MIN
|SNF
|31
|Jimmy Graham
|CHI
|NYG
|$3,100
|32
|Mo Alie-Cox
|IND
|LV
|$2,800
|33
|Zach Gentry
|PIT
|CLE
|MNF
|34
|O.J. Howard
|TB
|NYJ
|$2,500
Fantasy Football 2021 Week 17 DST Rankings
DST
|Ranking
|Player Name
|Team
|Position
|Opp
|Salary
|Ranking
|Player Name
|Team
|Position
|Opp
|Salary
|1
|Dolphins
|MIA
|DST
|NYJ
|$3,700
|2
|Bills
|BUF
|DST
|CAR
|$3,100
|3
|Buccaneers
|TB
|DST
|NO
|SNF
|4
|Cardinals
|ARI
|DST
|DET
|$4,000
|5
|Rams
|LAR
|DST
|SEA
|$3,400
|6
|49ers
|SF
|DST
|ATL
|$3,100
|7
|Packers
|GB
|DST
|BAL
|$3,300
|8
|Eagles
|PHI
|DST
|WAS
|TUE
|9
|Browns
|CLE
|DST
|LV
|MON
|10
|Cowboys
|DAL
|DST
|NYG
|$3,600
|11
|Vikings
|MIN
|DST
|CHI
|MNF
|12
|Titans
|TEN
|DST
|PIT
|$3,000
|13
|Texans
|HOU
|DST
|JAX
|$2,800
|14
|Jaguars
|JAX
|DST
|HOU
|$2,800
|15
|Raiders
|LV
|DST
|CLE
|SAT
|16
|Steelers
|PIT
|DST
|TEN
|$3,000
|17
|Broncos
|DEN
|DST
|CIN
|$2,900
|18
|Bengals
|CIN
|DST
|DEN
|$2,900
