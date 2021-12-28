NFL Week 17 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo and Jake Ciely debate Mayo’s 2021 Week 17 Fantasy Football rankings, starts, sits, sleepers and Busts at each position.

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 17 TE Rankings (1/2 PPR)

TE Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Mark Andrews BAL LAR $7,400 2 Travis Kelce KC CIN $7,300 3 George Kittle SF HOU $7,100 4 Rob Gronkowski TB NYJ $6,200 5 Kyle Pitts ATL BUF $5,900 6 Dallas Goedert PHI WAS $5,100 7 Dawson Knox BUF ATL $5,500 8 Zach Ertz ARI DAL $5,200 9 Mike Gesicki MIA TEN $5,300 10 Hunter Henry NE JAX $4,200 11 Dalton Schultz DAL ARI $5,000 12 Gerald Everett SEA DET $4,100 13 Cole Kmet CHI NYG $3,400 14 Jared Cook LAC DEN $3,700 15 Brevin Jordan HOU SF $2,800 16 Tyler Conklin MIN GB SNF 17 Tyler Higbee LAR BAL $4,000 18 Foster Moreau LV IND $3,800 19 John Bates WAS PHI $2,900 20 C.J. Uzomah CIN KC $3,300 21 Evan Engram NYG CHI $3,500 22 Austin Hooper CLE PIT MNF 23 Noah Fant DEN LAC $4,400 24 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN LAC $3,000 25 Ricky Seals-Jones WAS PHI $3,300 26 James O'Shaughnessy JAX NE $3,200 27 Jack Doyle IND LV $2,700 28 Jonnu Smith NE JAX $2,500 29 Cameron Brate TB NYJ $2,900 30 Josiah Deguara GB MIN SNF 31 Jimmy Graham CHI NYG $3,100 32 Mo Alie-Cox IND LV $2,800 33 Zach Gentry PIT CLE MNF 34 O.J. Howard TB NYJ $2,500

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 17 DST Rankings

DST Ranking Player Name Team Position Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Position Opp Salary 1 Dolphins MIA DST NYJ $3,700 2 Bills BUF DST CAR $3,100 3 Buccaneers TB DST NO SNF 4 Cardinals ARI DST DET $4,000 5 Rams LAR DST SEA $3,400 6 49ers SF DST ATL $3,100 7 Packers GB DST BAL $3,300 8 Eagles PHI DST WAS TUE 9 Browns CLE DST LV MON 10 Cowboys DAL DST NYG $3,600 11 Vikings MIN DST CHI MNF 12 Titans TEN DST PIT $3,000 13 Texans HOU DST JAX $2,800 14 Jaguars JAX DST HOU $2,800 15 Raiders LV DST CLE SAT 16 Steelers PIT DST TEN $3,000 17 Broncos DEN DST CIN $2,900 18 Bengals CIN DST DEN $2,900

