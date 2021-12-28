NFL Week 17 QB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo and Jake Ciely debate Mayo’s 2021 Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, starts, sits, sleepers and Busts at each position.

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 17 QB Rankings

QB Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Josh Allen BUF ATL $8,000 2 Patrick Mahomes KC CIN $7,800 3 Jalen Hurts PHI WAS $6,600 4 Justin Herbert LAC DEN $6,800 5 Tom Brady TB NYJ $7,600 6 Aaron Rodgers GB MIN SNF 7 Matthew Stafford LAR BAL $7,100 8 Dak Prescott DAL ARI $6,700 9 Joe Burrow CIN KC $6,900 10 Kyler Murray ARI DAL $7,300 11 Trey Lance SF HOU $4,800 12 Lamar Jackson BAL LAR $7,000 13 Russell Wilson SEA DET $6,200 14 Justin Fields CHI NYG $5,500 15 Taysom Hill NO CAR $6,000 16 Tua Tagovailoa MIA TEN $5,800 17 Carson Wentz IND LV $5,700 18 Kirk Cousins MIN GB SNF 19 Mac Jones NE JAX $5,300 20 Davis Mills HOU SF $5,500 21 Matt Ryan ATL BUF $5,300 22 Zach Wilson NYJ TB $5,400 23 Ryan Tannehill TEN MIA $5,900 24 Trevor Lawrence JAX NE $5,000 25 Derek Carr LV IND $5,800 26 Drew Lock DEN LAC $5,100 27 Jared Goff DET SEA $5,400 28 Ben Roethlisberger PIT CLE MNF 29 Baker Mayfield CLE PIT MNF 30 Mike Glennon NYG CHI $5,000 31 Cam Newton CAR NO $5,000 32 Taylor Heinicke WAS PHI $5,300

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show.

