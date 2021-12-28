NFL Picks for Fantasy Football: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Running Backs, RB Touch and Target Projections for Week 17

Week 17. Two more weeks of regular season football. Time sure does fly when you’re having fun. There are no Thursday or Saturday contests, so the main NFL slate will consist of 14 games. Yippee Ki-Yay! COVID-related illnesses have spiked over the last week, so make sure to follow @dklive for all the updates.

Listed below are the RBs that I think will return the best value at their price point on DraftKings, whether as studs or value plays, and their opportunity projections are also included.

Studs

Taylor leads the league with 19 touchdowns and is second in touches with 333. He’s been the most productive running back from a DKFP perspective, totaling 374.2 DKFP on the season and 24.9 DKFP per game. Over the last six games, he’s racked up 27, 29, 32, 16, 32 and 21 carries and exceeded 100 yards in all but one of those games. Now he faces a Raiders squad that is 19th in rush defense according to PFF. The DraftKings Sportsbook has the Colts favored by 7.5 points at home, so the game script should be favorable. There is a modicum of risk because the Colts could be without their entire starting offensive line. That said, Taylor still managed to rush 27 times for 108 yards in a similar scenario during Week 16 against Arizona.

Projections (courtesy of Razzball)

Rushing: 18.2 attempts

Receiving: 3.9 Targets; 3.0 Receptions

The Bears are favored by 6.5 points at home against the Giants. That’s all you need to know about the state of the Giants. Chicago wants to run the rock and they are eighth in rushing rate at 45.5%. Montgomery has four games with at least 20 carries on the season and has exceeded 100 yards twice. He’s also been heavily involved in the passing game, garnering target counts of nine, six, seven and nine over the last four games. He’s also the guy in the red zone. The Giants are 28th in rush defense DVOA, so everything lines up for Montgomery in this one.

Projections (courtesy of Razzball)

Rushing: 16.9 attempts

Receiving: 4.1 Targets; 3.1 Receptions

Values

There is no screaming value as of yet, so Singletary it is. The Bills normally prefer to pass and let Josh Allen ($8,000) do his thing, but they are 14.5-point favorites and the Falcons are 26th in rush defense DVOA. In the past, the Bills would put the pedal to the metal and sweep the leg of opponents. They have been more lenient this season, milking the clock more when ahead. After splitting carries for most of the season with Zack Moss ($4,500), Singletary played in 68% of the snaps last week. He also dominated the red-zone snaps, 6-to-1 over Moss.

Projections (courtesy of Razzball)

Rushing: 12.4 attempts (since Ekeler hasn’t been officially ruled out)

Receiving: 2.3 Targets; 1.8 Receptions

In his first game without Leonard Fournette (hamstring), Jones garnered 52% of the snaps, while Ke’Shawn Vaughn ($5,200) played on 36%. That said, Jones did get 20 carries and three red-zone opportunities compared to seven carries and one red-zone look for Vaughn. the Jets are dead-last in rush defense DVOA and the Bucs are favored by 13 points, so the game script should be favorable for the rushing attack. There is always the risk that Tom Brady ($7,600) steals all the touchdowns, so this is not a slam dunk by any means, but many signs point to the Jones and run game being productive.

Projections (courtesy of Razzball)

Rushing: 15.5 attempts

Receiving: 3.2 Targets; 2.4 Receptions

