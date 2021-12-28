NBA Best Bets and Betting Trends: Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for December 28

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can always change with lineup moves leading up to tipoff. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

The NBA is in a wild place right now, with players on 28 of the 30 teams in health and safety protocols. We’ll continue to keep an eye out for player props that pop, although after a hot week we did have some regression in that area on Sunday and Monday. There are a couple of sides I’m on for Tuesday’s card, and an inflated player prop that I do think carries value.

Per usual, I’ll put everything official up on Twitter that I bet on personally. This is a betting guide for this NBA card, and anything I’ve actually bet will include a unit amount.

Best Bets

This was -5.5 in the morning, but crept down to -3 for reasons I couldn’t understand. The Timberwolves did get a win on Monday night, but now play a back-to-back with just two of their rotation players and a bunch of G-League talents. After initially being told that the Wolves would not bring any players back from health and safety protocols, even if they were cleared, we’ve learned Anthony Edwards is among questionable players for this game. That’s still not nearly enough to scare me off this one. The Knicks have most of their stars available, and shouldn’t fall into letting this team outplay them after what Minnesota accomplished on Monday. The Knicks dominated a short-handed Atlanta team on Christmas Day, and I think they do the same in this spot.

I posted my play at -3 on Twitter off the news, and would play this all the way up to -5.

CLE -3.5 (-110) — 1.5-units (would wait for Evan Mobley status)

I got a worse number on this game. When we learned Mobley had a chance to play, I jumped on the -4.5 on Twitter. However, Darius Garland was shortly added to health and safety protocols, which really hurts this bet. That said, I think Cleveland is still playable if Mobley plays. The Cavs will need some size against the Pels up front, and can get by with what they have on the perimeter. Rubio, Kevin Love and Lauri Markkanen will lead the way here, hopefully with Mobley and a questionable Isaac Okoro. But the Pelicans will likely be down Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart, and are already thin at guard. Lot of moving parts here, but feel the Cavs are still the side.

With Garland out, Rubio should see a massive boost here. Garland had been a very high usage player, most of which should fall into Rubio’s hands here. Rubio is averaging a 19-9-4 line in two games without Garland this season, and that was with Collin Sexton on the floor (who is now out). Against a very soft New Orleans backcourt, I’m expecting a lot of minutes and production from the vet.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.