NBA Best Bets and Betting Trends: Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for December 29

Never going to have a shortage of betting options on nine-game NBA slate. Here’s how to best navigate Wednesday’s action via DraftKings Sportsbook.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Wednesday could mark Marcus Smart’s (questionable) return from a one-game absence, but there will still be a lot of opportunities for Brown to go over this mark with Jayson Tatum and Dennis Schroder out. Without Tatum, Smart and Schroder on Monday, Brown came just shy of this mark, but it wasn’t due to lack of attempts. He put up 24 shots vs. Minnesota but only knocked down eight — well off the 45.2 shooting percentage he’s posted this season.

Even if Smart returns to face the Clippers, he’s not going to take many opportunities away from Brown — if any. When those two have been on the floor without Tatum and Schroder this season, Brown’s usage rate goes all the way up to 32.6% while Smart’s jumps to 18.6%. And with Paul George (elbow) out for the foreseeable future, the Clippers’ fourth-ranked defense (in terms of efficiency) doesn’t carry as much weight — especially when assessing opposing wings.

Neither one of these teams have hit the over in half of their games this season, but this total jumped out to me as an over to target when I saw it under 220 points on DraftKings Sportsbook. When these two teams squared off just before Christmas, they came five points shy of going over this mark in what turned out to be a blowout win for Phoenix. They’re in a scenario on Wednesday where there shouldn’t be any shortage of offense.

Phoenix had Tuesday off after losing to Memphis on Monday. When the Suns have had one day off between games, they’ve gone over 12 times in 17 chances. The Thunder are on the second leg of a back-to-back, having just lost 117-111 to the Kings. In the five times OKC has played on the second leg of a back-to-back throughout 2021-22, the over has hit four times.

