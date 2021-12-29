NBA Best Bets and Betting Trends: Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for December 30

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Small NBA slate before a full one on New Year’s Eve. Here’s how to best navigate Thursday’s action via DraftKings Sportsbook.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

The Bucks are back at full strength, and Orlando remains without Cole Anthony. Tough spot for the Magic, but they were in the same spot on Tuesday. Of course, they lost that one by 17, but familiarity is only going to help Orlando. Plus, while the Magic aren’t great ATS (15-20), the Bucks are only a slight tick better (16-20).

Now, both of these teams are an even .500 ATS in games played after one day of rest, which is the case on Thursday. However, the Bucks are only 7-10 ATS when they and their opponent have the same amount of rest. Conversely, Orlando is 12-9 ATS in the same situation — the situation these two teams are in on Thursday.

The Warriors didn’t come through vs. Denver on Tuesday, but it’s hard to imagine Steph Curry leaves any room for doubt on Thursday. Coming off a loss this season — which hasn’t happened often in 2021-21 — the Warriors have covered five times. Thursday will mark the seventh time this season Golden State is playing a game following a loss; so yeah, the Warriors take care of business after they lose. Furthermore, the Warriors are 12-7-1 ATS when they’ve had one day of rest between games.

Denver is solid ATS in games played after one day of rest (9-8). But, they’re only 7-9 ATS after a win. And while the Nuggets are a so-so 6-6 ATS when they and their opponent have the same amount of rest between games, the Warriors have covered a league-best 76.9% of the time in that same scenario (10-3).

