NFL Picks & Predictions: Football Player Prop Bets to consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 13

A lot to pick from in Week 13 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Here are my favorite player props for Sunday's action.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

The Chargers have given up at least one touchdown to an opposing running back each week since Week 5. In that same time, four opposing running backs have posted 75 yards or more. But Los Angeles has faced several split backfields since Week 5. In their last seven games, six opposing backfields have combined to eclipse the century mark vs. the Chargers. Samaje Perine isn’t exactly stealing touches from Mixon, so the latter stat carries more weight when assessing Cincinnati’s top RB going into Week 13.

As for Mixon himself, he’s seen a huge increase in carries over the last two weeks and carved up opposing defenses as a result. He’s also scored a touchdown every week in his last eight starts, totalling 12 throughout the stretch (two of which were receiving). You could go a little higher on the rushing yards and still be a comfortable distance away from the over/under on Mixon’s rushing yards prop (91.5), but this still gives you plus-money value on a player in position to have a big day.

Goff has played interception-free football in his last three starts. Hard to imagine that’s going to last given how he’s performed throughout his first Detroit campaign. Especially when you consider the best passing defense in terms of DVOA he faced in that span currently ranks 26th in that category. Meanwhile, the Vikings have forced at least one interception in six of their last seven games.

Not to mention, Detroit is in an even tougher spot offensively now. D’Andre Swift (shoulder) isn’t officially out yet, but there’s concern he’s going to miss multiple weeks. Jamaal Williams will get his share of opportunities on the ground, but Detroit can’t rely on its backfield to the same level. That should provide more opportunities for Goff to make mistakes.

