NFL Picks: Week 13 Underdog Bets to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

After going 1-2 with my underdog picks in Week 12, my overall record for the season sits at 18-18. I’ll try to improve on that mark with the following three underdogs to consider taking a chance on in Week 13.

The Lions are still searching for their first win of the season. They nearly had it in Week 12, entering the fourth quarter with a lead over the Bears. However, the Bears kicked a 28-yard field goal as time expired to deal the Lions yet another crushing loss. Across their last three games, they have one tie and two losses by three points or fewer.

The big news heading into this matchup is that both teams will be without their starting running backs. Dalvin Cook (shoulder) and D’Andre Swift (shoulder) could both miss multiple games. The Vikings will now turn to Alexander Mattison to lead their backfield, while the Lions also have a capable fill-in with Jamaal Williams.

Anything can happen when division foes face off, regardless of their records coming in. When these two teams met earlier in the season, the Vikings won by just two points. Only two of the Vikings’ five wins this season have been by at least seven points, so don’t be surprised if the Lions keep this close.

Coming off of three straight losses, the Raiders bounced back with a big win on the road against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Hunter Renfrow and DeSean Jackson both posted over 100 receiving yards and the Raiders’ defense stepped up to limit the Cowboys to 64 rushing yards on 20 carries. The win came at a cost, though, with Darren Waller suffering a knee injury that has him listed as week-to-week.

Just when it looked like Washington’s season was over, they’ve rattled off three straight wins. Their upset over the Buccaneers was the most noteworthy, while they nearly blew a late lead against the Seahawks last week.

Las Vegas hasn’t proven to provide much of a home field advantage for the Raiders. They were 2-6 their last season and have a 3-3 mark this season. Their last two home games, they lost by a combined 46 points. With how well Washington has played lately, they could pull off the upset, especially with the Raiders likely playing without Waller.

These two teams are heading in opposite directions. The 49ers have won three straight, while the Seahawks have lost three in a row despite having Russell Wilson back from injury. The Seahawks’ issue has been a lack of offense with them scoring a total of 28 points over that three-game stretch.

Not everything is sunshine and rainbows for the 49ers, though, with Deebo Samuel suffering a groin injury that will keep him out for at least this week. Their three-game winning streak has coincided with the 49ers getting Samuel involved in the ground game. During that stretch, he had 19 carries for 181 yards and four touchdowns. Add his absence to this game being played in Seattle and the Seahawks could get back in the win column if Wilson can get his act together.

