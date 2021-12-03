Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for December 3

We have a nine-game NBA slate today. On DraftKings Sportsbook, there are no games with a total of at least 220. The MIA/IND game has the lowest total on the slate at 207.5. The Jazz are the biggest favorite at 8 points over the Celtics. There are three games that have a spread at 3 points or lower — ATL -1.5 over PHI, HOU -2.5 over ORL and LAL -1.5 over LAC. Things are going to change throughout the day, so make sure to keep abreast of the news by following @dklive on Twitter.

Let’s break down some of the top studs and values at each position to help you build your DraftKings lineups.

Point Guard

Stud

Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic @ Houston Rockets ($8,200) – The top of the point guard position is stacked with high-quality options today, so it’s a little scary deviating. That said, paying this price for Cole should make a lineup unique, so it’s a “no risk it, no biscuit” kind of morning.

Anthony is averaging 1.16 DKFP per minute on the season. That’s good but pales in comparison to the top options at the position. That said, he’s $3,000 cheaper than those players and he has a chance to score in the same vicinity. Sure, the floor is lower and things need to break right for this scenario, but the setup couldn’t get any better today. The Rockets are numero uno in offensive pace and boost the FPPM to point guards by 2.58%. The DraftKings Sportsbook has the Rockets favored by three points at home, so it should be a competitive affair.

In his return from a six-game absence, Cole garnered a 29.7% usage rate. He’s come close to messing around this season, and it wouldn’t surprise me, if he notches a triple-double tonight.

Other Options – Luka Doncic ($11,800), James Harden ($11,500)

Value

Armoni Brooks, Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic ($3,400) - Kevin Porter. Jr. ($7,700) tweaked his thigh during Wednesday’s game, the same injury that caused him to miss three games earlier in the season. He is listed as questionable, and I’m thinking he sits this one out. If so, then Brooks becomes very intriguing. Filling in for Porter on Wednesday, he played 30 minutes and put up 32.5 DKFP. Now, in the two other games he received at least 25 minutes of run, Brooks produced 31.25 and 12.5 DKFP, so the range is wide. That said, he’s $3,400 and the upside is immense. Orlando is 11th in offensive pace, 25th in defensive efficiency and boost the FPPM to point guards by 9.63%.

Other Options – Jalen Brunson ($4,900), Gabe Vincent ($3,900), Cameron Thomas ($3,100)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves @ Brooklyn Nets ($8,500) – I am not enamored with the high-priced options at the position today. I’d look to pay down, but if I had to choose one, I’m going with Edwards. He’s garnering a 27% usage rate on the season, and while the DKFP production has been erratic and will likely fall into the 30-DKFP range, he has two games over 60. The Nets boost the FPPM to shooting guards by 7.16% and Edwards will likely be matched up a lot on Patty Mills ($4,800). Yummy.

Value

Max Strus, Miami Heat @ Indiana Pacers ($3,800) – Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are out for the Heat, so they are going to need firepower and that is what Strus provides. Over the last three games, he’s attempted eight, 12 and 11 shots while scoring in double-figures in each contest. The important numbers are the 31, 31 and 28 minutes played as minutes are half the battle. Yo, Joe! From a DKFP perspective, Strus has contributed 17.75, 29 and 22 over the last three games and gone for at least 20 in four games this season.

Other Options – Jalen Brunson ($4,900), Cameron Thomas ($3,100), DeAndre’ Bembry ($4,500)

Small Forward

Stud

Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers @ Los Angeles Lakers ($10,300) – George did not play in Wednesday’s game, so he should be well rested for this one. On the season, George has a 34.8% usage rate and is averaging 22 shots a game while grabbing 7.3 rebounds, dishing out 5.1 assists and pilfering 1.7 per game. He is the Alpha and Omega of the Clippers team and can stuff the stat sheet on any given night.

The Lakers are third in offensive pace and boost the FPPM to small forwards by a league-leading 20.62%! Let’s go!

Other Options – Kevin Durant ($11,400), Anthony Edwards ($8,500)

Value

DeAndre’ Bembry, Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ($4,500) – There is volatility to Bembry’s game because he usually doesn’t garner a high usage rate and often depends on defensive stats to hit value. That said, he’s played 30, 35 and 26 minutes in the last three games and put up 20.75, 34.75 and 31.5 DKFP. The minutes should be there with Joe Harris out. Whether he hits value is another question, but he’s on a bit of heater right now and 30 DKFP is well within the range of outcomes. That wouldn’t be bad at $4,500. Minnesota boosting the FPPM to small forwards by 7.84% helps.

Other Options – Cameron Johnson ($4,200), Max Strus ($3,800), Garrison Mathews ($4,500)

Power Forward

Stud

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers ($10,900) – Davis is questionable due to an injured finger on his non-shooting hand. He is likely to play, but follow @dklive on Twitter to make sure he’s playing. Outside of Paul George ($10,300), I’m not crazy about many of the high-priced options at the position, so Davis it is. Over the last three games, he’s gone for 45.75, 51.5 and 52 DKFP. On the season, he’s gone for at least 50 in eight games with four above 60 and a high of 70. He can literally do it all, and the ceiling is always there. That said, the floor is lower than most superstars, as he’s gone for fewer than 40 DKFP in three games, but this game should be a competitive one with the Lakers only favored by two points on the DraftKings Sportsbook, so there should plenty of opportunities for Davis to score those fantasy goodies.

Other Options – Kevin Durant ($11,400), Paul George ($10,300)

Value

Cameron Johnson, Phoenix Suns @ Golden State Warriors ($4,200) – With Devin Booker out of the lineup, Johnson should see an elevated role. He has played 27 and 29 minutes in the last two games, producing 33.5 and 27 DKFP. He’s attempted 11 and 10 shots while scoring 19 and 14 points respectively. Against this same Warriors team, he put up 27 DKFP.

Other Options – Otto Porter ($4,800)

Center

Stud

Christian Wood, Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic ($9,300) – It’s been a volatile season for Wood, as he’s scored fewer than 30 DKFP four times but gone over 60 on three occasions. Two of those 60-burgers came in the last three games. Wood did tweak his ankle during Wednesday’s game, but is probable for Friday’s contest. The injury risk and the price tag should keep his ownership down, but it’s a fantastic matchup for him, as the Magic boost the FPPM to centers by 14.32%.

Other Options – Jonas Valanciunas ($9,400), Deandre Ayton ($7,400), Jarrett Allen ($8,100)

Value

Dewayne Dedmon, Miami Heat @ Indiana Pacers ($4,800) – Bam Adebayo is out, so Dedmon will get the start. In the last game, he played 31 minutes and produced 39.25 DKFP. The matchup isn’t great, as the Pacers neutralize the FPPM to centers by 9.42%, but Dedmon averages 0.96 DKFP per minute, so as long as he gets over 30 minutes of run, he should pay off the salary expectations.

Other Options – Dwight Howard ($3,600)

