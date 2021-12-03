Fantasy Hockey Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NHL DFS Picks, Values, Lineup Strategy for December 3

Friday features a five-game main NHL slate that begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on DraftKings. In this article, you will find DFS advice for DraftKings lineups, plus some DraftKings Sportsbook bets to target.Friday features a five-game main NHL slate that begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on DraftKings. In this article, you will find DFS advice for DraftKings lineups, plus some DraftKings Sportsbook bets to target.

The Golden Knights have struggled a little in the win-loss column since returning to full strength up front, but the dip isn’t likely to last long. This is still a team that has scored five or more goals in three of their last six games and are running two legit scoring lines in their top-six. They overmatch the Coyotes in all facets, who rank second to last in expected goal rate and likely don’t have the firepower to give the Golden Knights’ sometimes shaky goaltending a true test. Look for a big bounce-back from Vegas after losing a 6-5 game to Anaheim their last time out.

Top Line Stack

Winnipeg Jets vs. New Jersey Devils

Mark Scheifele ($6,600) - Kyle Connor ($7,900) - Blake Wheeler ($5,300)

We’ve seen this trio break slates numerous times when paired together in the past and now that the Jets have reunited the three at even strength, tonight looks like a solid spot to back them again. The Devils feature the 12th worst penalty-kill in the league and have allowed three or more goals against in eight of their last nine games. New Jersey is also coming into this game off the tail end of a back-to-back after allowing five goals to the Wild last night. The Jets’ offense should be due for some positive regression too after getting stonewalled for zero goals on 46 shots in their last start.

This trio has underperformed of late but all should push for over 20 minutes of ice-time and correlate well given that they’re also a part of the Jets’ top power-play unit. The short-term sentiment could even keep ownership low on the Jets’ offense as a whole today, but a breakout by their top unit should almost be expected against a loose Devils defense.

Superstar to Target

Max Pacioretty, Vegas Golden Knights at Arizona Coyotes ($7,300)

The Golden Knights take on a Coyotes squad who has now allowed 83 shots on net over their last two games. The rumors around the team moving aren’t likely to help morale in Arizona either, and it all combines to make this a great spot to deploy the Golden Knights’ biggest names today.

Max Pacioretty hasn’t shown much rust since returning from injury and is averaging over a point per game and 6.0 shots on net in his last five games. On top of allowing a ton of shots, the Coyotes also have a horrible penalty-kill and the Golden Knights have finally started to look better in that department of late, going 2/4 against a strong Ducks penalty-kill in their last game. A lot of the Vegas players make for good targets tonight, but Pacioretty is the main piece you want exposure to in a game that has serious blowout potential.

Value on Offense

Jared McCann, Seattle Kraken vs. Edmonton Oilers ($4,800)

The Kraken could be without several of their top forwards today and take on an Oilers team who is really hurting defensively with injuries. Jared McCann has seven goals in his last 10 games, and while his hot shooting pace is not going to last all season the opportunity to add to his recent totals should be good tonight against a short-handed Oilers squad. He’s getting first-unit power-play exposure and likely will be asked to play a bigger role again if Jordan Eberle ($5,600) and Jaden Schwartz ($4,900) can’t play.

Reilly Smith, Vegas Golden Knights at Arizona Coyotes ($4,300)

You likely can’t get enough exposure to Vegas tonight on this semi-small slate, so using Reilly Smith along with the aforementioned Pacioretty gives you good exposure to both of the Golden Knights’ top scoring lines. Smith is still very cheap, especially for a player averaging 3.4 shots on net and a point per game over his last 10 starts. I’ve already laid out how bad the Coyotes are but Smith has been a good offensive catalyst this season and remains a big part of the Golden Knights’ special teams unit as well, with five of his 16 points coming shorthanded or on the power-play. He’s the top value prospect on the slate given the matchup.

Stud Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets vs. New Jersey Devils ($8,200)

The Jets have been resting at home since getting beat in a 1-0 game to the Coyotes where they fired 46 shots on net. Hellebuyck was the unlucky loser in that game and has posted a .934 save percentage over his last 10 games, despite grabbing just a .500 record over that same span. The wins will come soon though and the Devils, defensively, are a great spot for the Jets’ offense to rebound. The Jets are solid -190 favorites and Hellebuyck is available at a reasonable price.

Mikko Koskinen, Edmonton Oilers at Seattle Kraken ($7,900)

It is possible that the Oilers give backup goalie Stuart Skinner a look here too, but whichever goalie the Oilers start in net against the Kraken will be in a good spot tonight for the win. Edmonton is -130 on DraftKings Sportsbook on the moneyline but the Kraken offense could be very shorthanded with Jordan Eberle and Jaden Schwartz both banged up, and Mark Giordano still on IR. Koskinen has posted two strong games in a row with a .940 save percentage or better in his last two games while Skinner brings a .928 save percentage into this game for the season. Both look like decent values at under $8K in price.

Value on Defense

Vince Dunn, Seattle Kraken vs. Edmonton Oilers ($4,300)

Vince Dunn has been a nice value target in DFS over his last three games as the former Blue has stepped into a bigger role with Mark Giordano out. He comes into this game having averaged over 21 minutes of ice time in his last three starts and has grabbed power-play points in two of his last three games, including a goal in his last start.

Dunn will most likely lead the Kraken defensemen in power-play time against the Oilers, who are down multiple defensemen at the moment. He’s more of a point-dependent play in DFS, but the increased usage has led to Dunn recording three shots on goal in two of his last three starts as well. At just $4,300, Dunn looks undervalued given the increased role.

Power-Play Defensemen

Tyson Barrie, Edmonton Oilers at Seattle Kraken ($5,500)

The Oilers are without several of their top-six defensemen right now, including minute eater Darnell Nurse. Barrie played the most minutes of any Oiler defenseman in their last outing and should be pressed for 25+ minutes again. As he showed last season, the veteran is capable of some monster nights when he’s getting regular chances with Connor McDavid ($9,500) and Leon Draisaitl ($9,300), and those opportunities should be abundant tonight against a Kraken team who is also likely to be without their best defender in Mark Giordano. Barrie has grabbed five points in his last five games and has seen his usage rise, while his DFS price has remained stagnant. Back him here while the Oilers are forced into giving him huge minutes.

