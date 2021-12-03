NBA Best Bets and Betting Trends: Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for December 3

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can always change with lineup moves leading up to tipoff. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

I don’t love the Friday board in the NBA, but as always a single piece of news can change things so much. I have a couple of smaller plays, and also a bonus play in college hoops since I don’t have too many takes on the NBA board.

Per usual, I’ll put everything official up on Twitter that I bet on personally. This is a betting guide for this NBA card, and anything I’ve actually bet will include a unit amount.

Best Bets

Yes, another Celtics bet. I can’t help myself. When Jaylen Brown is out of the lineup and we get more points with the C’s, I think we actually get better value — a theory we’ve gone over many times in this article. The offense will flow more through Jayson Tatum, which is a good thing. Robert Williams will give good minutes at center to help offset the size advantage Utah has. Meanwhile, the Jazz have just been laying some massive numbers this season, and it feels like too much in this spot. The Jazz are just 1-3 ATS in their last four games laying eight or more points, and 4-6 ATS in their last 10 laying this many.

Square parlay, but I think it gets there. I was pretty excited to come back and bet the Warriors after that loss on Tuesday in Phoenix, but I was thinking we’d be more around -4. But the revenge spot, the Suns being on the second night of a back-to-back and no Devin Booker has the line juiced up. Nonetheless, I’m confident in Steph Curry and company bouncing back strong in this one. I’ll link them up with the Nets in a solid spot at home against a dinged up Wolves squad.

Iowa at Purdue

Figured we’d go to the college level for one last play. Purdue has been an absolute wagon, but we’re at the point where they’re just laying too many points against really good teams. That said, no way I’m betting against the Boilermakers. This team has been putting up POINTS — at least 92 in six of seven games this season. Iowa has been playing at a rapid pace as well, averaging a whopping 97 points in the first six games, and then even getting a matchup with Virginia up to 149 points. I’m expecting Purdue in a shootout. Even something like 90-80 easily gets us there.

