NFL Betting Trends: Team Records Against the Spread and Totals on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 17

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

This story is part of a group of stories called

The penultimate week of the regular season is upon us, but here’s a quick look back at what happened in Week 16. The game totals hit the over in nine matchups last week and favorites also fared well, going 9-7 ATS. Five underdogs won straight up: Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Here are some key definitions of acronyms that we’ll use throughout the article:

SU: Straight Up

ATS: Against the Spread

O/U: Over/Under

MOV: Margin of Victory

+/-: Plus/Minus

Let’s get to the numbers on DraftKings Sportsbook.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13, 4-11 ATS) at New England Patriots (9-6, 9-6 ATS)

Jaguars are 0-6 ATS in their last six games.

Jaguars are 0-7 SU in their previous seven games.

Jaguars are 4-2 ATS in their last six games against the Patriots.

Jaguars are 1-8 SU in their previous nine games against the Patriots.

Jaguars are 0-5 ATS in their last five games as an underdog.

Under is 6-0 in the Jaguars’ previous six road games against a team with a winning home record.

Patriots are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games.

Patriots are 7-2 SU in their previous nine games.

Patriots are 8-0 SU in their last eight games when playing at home against Jacksonville.

Patriots are 8-3 SU in their previous 11 games this season.

Over is 4-0 in the Patriots’ last four games as a home favorite.

Philadelphia Eagles (8-7, 8-6-1 ATS) at Washington Football Team (6-9, 5-9-1 ATS)

Eagles are 4-1-1 ATS in their previous six games.

Eagles are 5-1 SU in their last six games.

Eagles are 6-2-1 ATS in their previous nine games against Washington.

Eagles are 7-2 SU in their last nine games against Washington.

Eagles are 4-2 ATS in their previous six games on the road.

Over is 4-1 in the Eagles’ last five games following a SU win.

Over is 4-1 in the Eagles’ previous five games as a favorite.

Washington is 2-5 ATS in their last seven home games.

Washington is 7-13 SU in their previous 20 games when playing at home against the Eagles.

Under is 4-0 in the Football Team’s last four games as a home underdog.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4, 8-7 ATS) at New York Jets (4-11, 5-10 ATS)

Buccaneers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games.

Buccaneers are 1-8 ATS in their previous nine games against the Jets.

Buccaneers are 13-3 SU in their last 16 games on the road.

Buccaneers are 0-7 SU in their previous seven games when playing on the road against the Jets.

Under is 6-0 in the Buccaneers’ last six games against a team with a losing record.

Jets are 5-11 ATS in their previous 16 games.

Jets are 0-4 ATS in their last four games following a SU win.

Jets are 0-4 ATS in their previous four games as a home underdog.

Over is 9-3 in the Jets’ last 12 games overall.

Over is 8-3 in the Jets’ previous 11 games as an underdog.

Miami Dolphins (8-7, 8-6-1 ATS) at Tennessee Titans (10-5, 9-6 ATS)

Dolphins are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games.

Dolphins are 7-0 SU in their previous seven games.

Dolphins are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games against the Titans.

Dolphins are 5-1-1 ATS in their previous seven games as a road underdog.

Dolphins are 0-3-1 ATS in their last four games following an ATS loss.

Under is 4-0 in the Dolphins’ previous four road games.

Titans are 2-4 ATS in their last six games.

Titans are 8-3 SU in their previous 11 games.

Titans are 6-1 SU in their last seven games at home.

Under is 4-1 in the Titans’ previous five home games.

Las Vegas Raiders (8-7, 6-9 ATS) at Indianapolis Colts (9-6, 10-5 ATS)

Raiders are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games.

Raiders are 8-4 ATS in their previous 12 games against the Colts.

Raiders are 2-6 SU in their last eight games against the Colts.

Raiders are 4-1 ATS in their previous five games when playing on the road against the Colts.

Raiders are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games as a road underdog.

Under is 4-1 in the Raiders’ previous five games following a SU win.

Over is 13-5-1 in the Raiders’ last 19 games as an underdog.

Colts are 4-1 ATS in their previous five games overall.

Colts are 4-1 ATS in their last five against the AFC.

Colts are 6-2 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Over is 11-2 in the Colts’ previous 13 against a team with a winning record.

Kansas City Chiefs (11-4, 8-7 ATS) at Cincinnati Bengals (9-6, 8-7 ATS)

Chiefs are 6-0 ATS in their last six games.

Chiefs are 1-4 SU in their previous five games against the Bengals.

Chiefs are 14-3 SU in their last 17 games on the road.

Chiefs are 0-5 SU in their previous five games when playing on the road against the Bengals.

Over is 4-1 in the Chiefs’ last five against the AFC.

Bengals are 4-1 ATS in their previous five against the AFC.

Bengals are 4-1 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Bengals are 4-9 ATS in their last 13 games following a SU win.

Over is 5-0 in the Bengals’ previous five games following a SU win.

New York Giants (4-11, 6-9 ATS) at Chicago Bears (5-10, 5-10 ATS)

Giants are 0-4 ATS in their last four games overall.

Giants are 0-4 ATS in their last four games as a road underdog.

Giants are 0-4 ATS in their previous four road games.

Under is 12-4-1 in the Giants’ last 17 games following an ATS loss.

Under is 15-5-1 in the Giants’ previous 21 games as an underdog.

Bears are 3-13 ATS in their last 16 games against the NFC.

Bears are 1-5 ATS in their previous six games overall.

Bears are 1-5 ATS in their last six games following a SU win.

Bears are 0-5 ATS in their previous five home games.

Giants are 6-1 ATS in their last seven meetings.

Underdog is 5-0 ATS in their previous five meetings.

Giants are 5-0 ATS in their last five meetings in Chicago.

Atlanta Falcons (7-8, 6-9 ATS) at Buffalo Bills (9-6, 8-6-1 ATS)

Falcons are 2-5 ATS in their previous seven games.

Falcons are 7-13 SU in their last 20 games.

Falcons are 4-1 SU in their previous five games against the Bills.

Falcons are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games on the road.

Under is 4-0 in the Falcons’ previous four games following a SU win.

Under is 6-1 in the Falcons’ last seven games overall.

Bills are 7-1-1 ATS against a team with a losing record.

Bills are 17-8-1 ATS in their previous 26 games overall.

Bills are 1-4 ATS in their last five games following a SU win.

Under is 6-1 in the Bills’ previous seven home games against a team with a losing road record.

Los Angeles Rams (11-4, 8-7 ATS) at Baltimore Ravens (8-7, 7-8 ATS)

Rams are 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

Rams are 1-4 SU in their previous five games against the Ravens.

Rams are 1-4 SU in their last five games when playing on the road against the Ravens.

Over is 5-0 in the Rams’ previous five road games against a team with a winning home record.

Over is 6-1 in the Rams’ last seven games against a team with a winning record.

Ravens are 4-2 ATS in their previous six games.

Ravens are 1-4 SU in their last five games.

Ravens are 2-6 ATS in their previous eight home games against a team with a winning road record.

Over is 4-0 in the Ravens’ last four games as a home underdog.

Over is 6-1 in the Ravens’ previous seven games following a SU loss.

Houston Texans (4-11, 7-8 ATS) at San Francisco 49ers (8-7, 7-8 ATS)

Texans are 5-15-1 ATS in their last 21 games following an ATS win.

Texans are 7-15 ATS in their previous 22 road games against a team with a winning home record.

Under is 4-0 in the Texans’ last four road games against a team with a winning home record.

Under is 5-1 in the Texans’ previous six games as a road underdog.

Under is 5-1 in the Texans’ last six road games.

49ers are 5-2 ATS in their previous seven games overall.

49ers are 7-18-1 ATS in their last 26 home games against a team with a losing road record.

Under is 9-3 in the 49ers’ previous 12 games following an ATS loss.

Denver Broncos (7-8, 7-8 ATS) at Los Angeles Chargers (8-7, 7-8 ATS)

Broncos are 4-8 ATS in their last 12 games.

Broncos are 4-1 ATS in their previous five games against the Chargers.

Broncos are 4-1 SU in their last five games against the Chargers.

Broncos are 1-7 ATS in their previous eight games against the AFC.

Under is 5-0 in the Broncos’ last five games as an underdog.

Under is 4-0 in the Broncos’ previous four road games.

Chargers are 1-4 ATS in their last five games as a favorite.

Chargers are 1-6 ATS in their previous seven games against the AFC.

Chargers are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games against the AFC West.

Over is 5-1 in the Chargers’ previous six games against the AFC.

Over is 5-1 in the Chargers’ last six home games.

Carolina Panthers (5-10, 5-10 ATS) at New Orleans Saints (7-8, 7-8 ATS)

Panthers are 0-5 ATS in their previous five games.

Panthers are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games against the Saints.

Panthers are 7-1 ATS in their previous eight games following a double-digit loss at home.

Panthers are 0-4 ATS in their last four games following an ATS loss.

Over is 5-1 in the Panthers’ previous six games overall.

Saints are 2-4 ATS in their last six games.

Saints are 1-5 ATS in their previous six games at home.

Saints are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games following an ATS win.

Saints are 0-4 ATS in their previous four home games.

Under is 5-0 in the Saints’ last five games overall

Arizona Cardinals (10-5, 9-6 ATS) at Dallas Cowboys (11-4, 12-3 ATS)

Cardinals are 2-4 ATS in their last six games.

Cardinals are 10-5 SU in their previous 15 games.

Cardinals are 5-1 ATS in their last six games against the Cowboys.

Cardinals are 2-8 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Under is 7-1 in the Cardinals’ previous eight games following an ATS loss.

Under is 6-1 in the Cardinals’ last seven games following a SU loss.

Cowboys are 12-3 ATS in their previous 15 games.

Cowboys are 4-0 ATS in their last four games overall.

Cowboys are 4-0 ATS in their previous four games as a favorite.

Under is 5-1 in the Cowboys’ last six games following a SU win.

Under is 5-1 in the Cowboys’ previous six games against the NFC.

Over is 8-2 in the Cowboys’ last 10 home games.

Detroit Lions (2-12, 10-5 ATS) at Seattle Seahawks (5-10, 7-8 ATS)

Lions are 6-1 ATS in their previous seven games.

Lions are 1-6 SU in their last seven games against Seattle.

Lions are 0-8-1 SU in their previous nine games on the road.

Lions are 4-0 ATS in their last four games following a SU loss.

Lions are 5-1 ATS in their previous six games as a road underdog.

Lions are 5-1 ATS in their last six road games.

Under is 6-1 in the Lions’ previous seven games as a road underdog.

Under is 6-1 in the Lions’ last seven road games.

Seahawks are 2-5 ATS in their previous seven games overall.

Seahawks are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games as a favorite.

Seahawks are 1-4 ATS in their previous five games as a home favorite.

Seahawks are 1-5 ATS in their last six games against the NFC.

Under is 11-5 in the Seahawks’ last 16 games as a favorite.

Minnesota Vikings (7-8, 8-7 ATS) at Green Bay Packers (12-3, 11-4 ATS)

Vikings are 5-10 ATS in their previous 15 games when playing on the road against the Packers.

Vikings are 4-1 ATS in their last five road games vs. a team with a winning home record.

Vikings are 5-2 ATS in their previous seven road games.

Vikings are 5-11 ATS in their last 16 games against the NFC.

Over is 4-0 in the Vikings’ previous four road games against a team with a winning home record.

Packers are 11-3 ATS in their last 14 games.

Packers are 12-2 SU in their previous 14 games.

Packers are 7-0 SU in their last seven games at home.

Over is 4-1 in the Packers’ previous five games overall.

Under is 4-1 in the Packers’ last five games as a home favorite.

Over is 8-2 in the Packers’ previous 10 games vs. the NFC North.

Cleveland Browns (7-8, 7-8 ATS) at Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7, 6-9 ATS)

Browns are 2-4 ATS in their last six games.

Browns are 1-6 ATS in their previous seven road games against a team with a losing home record.

Browns are 1-4 ATS in their last five games against the Steelers.

Browns are 1-17 SU in their previous 18 games when playing on the road against the Steelers.

Under is 4-1 in the Browns’ last five games overall.

Over is 6-2 in the Browns’ previous eight games against the AFC North.

Steelers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games following an ATS loss.

Steelers are 0-6 ATS against a team with a losing record.

Steelers are 0-4 ATS in their previous four home games against a team with a losing road record.

Under is 4-1 in the Steelers’ last five home games.

Under is 8-3 in the Steelers’ previous 11 games as a home underdog.

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.