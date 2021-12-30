Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Nuggets vs. Warriors Showdown on December 30

Things quiet down in the NBA on Thursday with just four games on the schedule. One of them will be a matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors, who just played each other Tuesday. This game will be the featured Showdown contest on DraftKings, so let’s discuss some players to consider for your entries.

SHOWDOWN STRATEGY

Captain’s Picks

Nikola Jokic ($21,900 Captain’s Pick): To no surprise, Jokic dominated this matchup Tuesday, scoring 60.8 DKFP across 35 minutes. He’s now scored at least 60 DKFP in nine of his last 11 games. Combine his career-high 32.8 percent usage rate with his ability to also rack up rebounds and assists and he’s an ideal option for the Captain’s spot.

Stephen Curry ($21,000 Captain’s Pick): The Nuggets did a good job of holding Curry in check Tuesday. His 16 shot attempts were well below his season average of 20.6 shot attempts per game and he only made six of them on his way to 23 points. He even had more turnovers (six) than assists (four). His salary is pretty close to Jokic’s, so rolling with him instead doesn’t provide much relief for your budget. With that being said, Curry can get hot from behind the arc and dominate any game, so he’s still worth considering for this spot.

UTIL Plays

Jordan Poole ($8,400): Poole is set to return after missing the last six games while in the health and safety protocols. His loss was a significant one given his averages of 17.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.6 three-pointers per game. He’s provided key scoring support, posting a 25.2 percent usage rate that is second only to Curry on the Warriors. Before landing in the protocols, Poole had scored at least 32.3 DKFP in three of the last four games.

Kevon Looney ($3,600): While Poole is expected back for this game, Draymond Green remains in the protocols. That should leave Looney to log added minutes while trying to battle Jokic. He played 26 minutes Tuesday, which was a significant increase from his season average of 19 minutes per game. The added playing time helped him score 20.3 DKFP.

Nemanja Bjelica ($3,400): Bjelica also saw a slight increase in playing time Tuesday with Green out, logging 18 minutes, compared to his season average of 15 per game. He hauled in eight rebounds, although his limited contributions in the scoring department left him with only 16.5 DKFP. He’s a very good three-point shooter, so if he can nail a couple of attempts from behind the arc and provide similar contributions in terms of rebounds as he did Tuesday, he could provide value.

Fades

Otto Porter Jr. ($6,400): With the Warriors missing players in the protocols, Porter moved into the starting five for a couple of games. However, he returned to the bench with Wiggins back Tuesday and scored only 11.0 DKFP. He’s averaged just 19.0 DKFP per game for the season, so when you add in Poole returning for this game, it’s difficult to justify Porter at this salary.

THE OUTCOME

The Warriors could only generate 86 points Tuesday with Curry struggling and Poole out. Poole should add a much-needed jolt for their scoring attack, although not having Green should remain a problem in terms of trying to slow down Jokic. Expect another close game, but give the edge to the Warriors with their improved health situation.

Final Score: Warriors 104, Nuggets 98

