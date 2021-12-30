NFL Best Bets: Week 17 Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The NFL is as difficult as ever to bet right now. Between the usual parody in the league and the COVID outbreaks, it’s worth waiting until close to each game to bet it and really locking in on your strongest spot. Rather than unit size plays, I’m just going to write up the spots I’m considering this week. I’ll be locking things in closer to the games to avoid being on the wrong side of COVID news. Let’s dive into some plays on DraftKings Sportsbook!

While I will have other sports betting related content throughout the week, including best bets articles for both MNF and TNF each week (along with CFB best bets), this article will be where all my best bet wagers, along with unit size live on a weekly basis.

For updates, always follow along on Twitter — @julianedlow. I’ll usually come back with some additional plays as the week goes on in this article, including some player props over the weekend.

Cooper Kupp Props

The Rams have looked really bad at time this season, but they seem to be putting a run together to win the NFC West at the right time. Meanwhile, the mighty Ravens have been a mess, now losing four in a row. They are 2-2 ATS during the losing streak, but both covers were comebacks led by Tyler Huntley. It looks like Lamar Jackson is shaping up to be the QB in this game, which makes me like the Rams even more.

Baltimore is just too beat up at this stage of the season, particularly on defense, and even more specifically in the secondary. Cooper Kupp should be a matchup nightmare, and help the Rams grab this road win. I wish I had played this earlier at -3, so I’m now debating laying the 3.5, or pairing the Rams with a very safe favorite in a moneyline parlay.

As for Kupp, he is 18 receptions and 231 receiving yards away from breaking single-season records. He can get there in the last two games, and a big one against this non-existent Baltimore secondary could be in play.

These two teams are both playing the same way right now — challenged on offense, but balling out on defense. It’s a massive game for both teams, who have been under machines down the stretch of the season. It’s a very low total to pull the trigger on, but we also may not see a team score into the 20s. Allan Bell came onto the Unreasonable Odds podcast to share this one as his favorite NFL play, which you can watch here.

Antonio Brown Props

Brown returned from suspension last week and was badly needed — the Bucs are without Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. Tom Brady targeted AB 15 times, turning it into 10 receptions for 101 yards. Not only does Brady need Brown right now in the passing game, he’s also working to get his friend some large incentives. Brown stands to make up to a million bucks if he can post 11 more receptions, 281 more yards and two more touchdowns. Brady will look to help him out with those, and a matchup against the dreadful Jets will only provide less resistance.

