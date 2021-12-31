NFL Picks: Week 17 Underdog Bets to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

After a 2-1 mark with my underdog picks in Week 16, my overall record for the season stands at 27-21. As we continue to see teams battle with COVID-19, let’s take a look at three more underdogs to consider placing a wager on for Week 17 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The 49ers suffered a tough loss in Week 16, falling by three points on the road against the Titans. Elijah Mitchell (knee) missed his third straight game and Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a thumb injury that could force him to the sidelines for Week 17. If he can’t start, rookie Trey Lance would figure to take his place.

The Texans pulled off maybe the most improbable win of Week 16, beating the Chargers. They scored a whopping 41 points in the victory, and that was with Brandin Cooks (COVID-19) out. They rode the hot hand of Rex Burkhead, who turned 22 carries into 149 yards and two touchdowns. Cooks is set to make his return, and with Burkhead providing some stability at running back, the Texans might be able to keep this game relatively close. It’s also worth noting that the 49ers are only 2-4 against the spread as a home favorite.

It’s been a lost season for the Seahawks, who enter this game with a 5-10 record. They have lost five of their last seven games, including a one-point loss to the Bears last week. Not only did they fall to the Bears, but they did so with Chicago starting Nick Foles at quarterback. Russell Wilson provided another muted passing performance, throwing for 187 yards and two touchdowns.

The Lions also lost last week, falling to the Falcons by four points. With that being said, it was impressive that they kept the game close with Tim Boyle starting in place of Jared Goff (COVID-19). The Lions may have an ugly overall record, but they are 10-5 against the spread. Goff’s status is still up in the air, now because of a knee injury, but running back D’Andre Swift is at least set to make his return. Another close contest could be forthcoming.

The Browns’ playoff hopes might be slipping away after losing three of their last five games. While both of their last two losses came by just two points each, they still don’t have anything good to show for them. They will try to bounce back against a Steelers team that they lost to at home in Week 8, by a score of 15-10.

The Steelers were smoked by the Chiefs last week, but it’s important to note that the game was played in Kansas City. The Steelers are 2-5 on the road, but they are 5-2-1 at home. Also, they have won each of their last five games as home underdogs. If the Steelers don’t make the playoffs, this could be the last game that Ben Roethlisberger ever plays in Pittsburgh, which might add a little extra motivation for him to perform well. Considering that it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Steelers win this game outright, taking the points could end up being a profitable wager.

