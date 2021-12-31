Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for December 31

We have a seven-game NBA slate today. On DraftKings Sportsbook, there are three games with a total of at least 220 - SA/MEM (226), MIN/UTA (221.5) and POR/LAL (227.5). The NYK/OKC game has the lowest total on the slate at 206. The Jazz are the biggest favorites at 12.5 points over the Timberwolves. There is one game that has a spread at three points or lower — CLE -1.5 over ATL. Things are going to change throughout the day, so make sure to keep abreast of the news by following @dklive on Twitter.

Let’s break down some of the top studs and values at each position to help you build your DraftKings NBA lineups.

Point Guard

Stud

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers @ Los Angeles Lakers ($10,900) – Since returning to action, Lillard has gone for at least 40 DKFP in six of eight games with three above 50 and a high of 63.5. The usage rate has been above 30% in every contest and he’s played over 36 minutes in every game with a 47-minute outing against the Suns. He gets a matchup against a Lakers team that is first in offensive pace and boosts the FPPM to point guards by 12.7%.

Other Options – Donovan Mitchell ($9,700), Ja Morant ($9,600), Tyler Herro ($7,200)

Value

Malik Monk, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers ($4,500) – Over the last three games, Monk has played 35, 40 and 32 minutes while getting the start in two of those contests. He produced 32, 38 and 22.75 DKFP. He doesn’t provide much outside of scoring but he’s been very efficient from the field, going 6-of-9, 7-of-14 and 8-of-13. Monk averages 0.8 DKFP per minute but as long as he’s getting over 30 minutes of run, he should be able to pay off salary expectations. Portland is 28th in defensive efficiency.

Other Options – Immanuel Quickley ($4,600)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat @ Houston Rockets ($7,200) – The Heat continue to be ravaged by injuries and COVID-related illnesses. As a result, they will be shorthanded once again and Herro will likely enter the starting lineup. He has started seven games this season and averaged 36.2 minutes, 21.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals. The usage rate has been 30.8%. Jimmy Butler ($10,000) is also questionable, so if he were to miss this game, more usage would go Herro’s way. Houston plays at the third-fastest pace, ranks dead-last in defensive efficiency and boosts the FPPM to point guards by 14.3%.

Other Options – Donovan Mitchell ($9,700), Desmond Bane ($6,800)

Value

Caleb Martin, Miami Heat @ Houston Rockets ($4,300) – Martin averages 0.8 DKFP per minute but he will likely make his fourth start of the season. In his prior three starts, he averaged 31.7 minutes, 18 points, five rebounds, 2.3 assists and one block. That translated to 25.5, 49 and 19.75 DKFP. As mentioned in the Herro section, the game environment and matchup are one of the best in the league.

Other Options – Skylar Mays ($3,800), Malik Monk ($4,500), Aaron Wiggins ($3,800), Paul Watson ($3,200)

Small Forward

Stud

Norman Powell, Portland Trail Blazers @ Los Angeles Lakers ($6,700) – Since CJ McCollum was shut down 10 games ago, Powell has seen a two percentage point increase in usage rate and averaged almost five more minutes of action. He’s played at least 40 minutes and gone for at least 30 DKFP in six of those contests with a high of 49.5. The Lakers are first in offensive pace so there should be plenty of possessions for fantasy goodies. They also boost the FPPM to shooting guards by 11.6%.

Other Options – Cam Reddish ($6,500), Marcus Morris ($6,300)

Value

David Nwaba, Houston Rockets vs. Miami Heat ($3,800) – Nwaba has started the last two games and could get another one on Friday. He’s a low usage player who won’t tickle the twine much. What he does do is contribute a little something in every statistical category. In his two prior starts, he averaged 28.7 minutes, eight points, 7.5 rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks. That translated to 24 and 25.25 DKFP. On the season, he averages 0.95 DKFP per minute.

Other Options – Caleb Martin ($4,300)

Power Forward

Stud

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers ($12,000) – The Lakers are 1-5 in their last six games but don’t blame LeBron. He’s scored at least 30 points in each of those contests and gone for at least 60 DKFP in five of those games with 72.75 and 74.75 DKFP in the two most recent. As long as he’s healthy, LeBron should continue to ball out to keep the Lakers in contention. Portland is 28th in defensive efficiency and this game has a total of 227.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook so fantasy goodies should be plentiful.

Other Options – Larry Nance Jr. ($6,100), Marcus Morris ($6,300), Kevin Love ($6,700)

Value

Serge Ibaka, Los Angeles Clippers @ Toronto Raptors ($3,200) – Ivica Zubac entered the league’s health and safety protocols, so Ibaka will likely get the start. The Clippers are thin in the frontcourt, so he should get as many minutes as he can handle. We just have no idea how many that will be. Ibaka averages 0.88 DKFP per minute.

Center

Stud

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ($9,500) – I’m not crazy about the price and Gobert may not play over 30 minutes due to blowout. That said, the floor is pretty freaking high. Gobert averages 1.29 DKFP per minute and has gone for at least 40 DKFP in the last two games despite playing 29 and 26 minutes. He’s gone for over 50 DKFP in three of the last eight games. The Timberwolves are seventh in offensive pace and Naz Reid ($5,100) will likely get most of the center minutes for Minnesota so Gobert should feast.

Other Options – Christian Wood ($8,600), Clint Capela ($8,300)

Value

Omer Yurtseven, Miami Heat @ Houston Rockets ($5,800) – Yurtseven should make his third straight start. In the prior two, he played 33 minutes in each game and produced 36.5 and 36.25 DKFP. That’s consistency! Yurtseven should play all the minutes he can handle and there should be plenty of possessions to accumulate fantasy goodies since the Rockets play fast are not so good at that defense thing.

Other Options – Serge Ibaka ($3,200), Hassan Whiteside ($4,100)

