NFL Picks & Predictions: Football Player Prop Bets to consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 17

New calendar year, same NFL season. Here are my favorite player props on DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday’s Week 17 NFL action. For updates, be sure to check back here and find me on Twitter @Nick_Friar.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Higbee is definitely a way to save some cash in DFS this week — as much as that’s not what we’re here to discuss. The Ravens are ranked 28th in DKFP allowed to tight ends this season. While some of that production has come from the eight touchdowns tight ends have scored vs. Baltimore, the true value has come from the 962 yards and 88 receptions opposing TEs have on 132 targets vs. the Ravens.

The tight end position has only amassed fewer than 33 yards vs. Baltimore once this season (Browns in Week 14). Some of those instances were the result of multiple tight ends combining for over 33 yards, but 12 tight ends have gone for 33-plus yards on their own vs. the Ravens this season. And Higbee has gone over this number regularly this season. He’s logged 33-plus yards eight times in 13 games played, most recently finishing with 41 yards in his return to the field in Week 16.

The Broncos haven’t let up this type of production since they last saw Herbert in Week 12, but the L.A. QB has been rolling since that Nov. 28 meeting. Still, I want to pair his touchdown prop — which is at -180 value on it’s own — with an alternate yardage prop that provides a 47-yard cushion.

Including the loss to Denver, Herbert has thrown for multiple touchdowns 10 times in 15 games played this season, and he’s gone over 230 passing yards 11 times. Throughout December, he posted three multi-touchdown games, coming one shy of the mark in Week 16 v. the Texans. Herbert’s lowest passing yardage total of the month (236) came vs. Kansas City in Week 15, but he went for 275-plus in L.A.’s other three games.

Denver’s pass defense has been tough on opposing QBs of late, but Herbert reaching both of these numbers is just another day at the office for him. Plus, after being without Mike Williams in Week 16, Herbert has both him and Keenan Allen at his disposal to help open things up for everyone.

