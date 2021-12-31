NFL Picks Fantasy Football Values: Top DraftKings DFS Bargain Plays for Week 17

While COVID continues to be tge biggest pain in the ass in the existence of existence, it does open up some value plays to consider on Sunday. I’m going to talk about them here. Nice!

Follow me on Twitter: @SBuchanan24

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $3M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

QUARTERBACK

($6,000 and under)

Davis Mills, Houston Texans at San Francisco 49ers, $5,500 — Give Mills credit, he’s been better than advertised since overtaking the starting role once again back in Week 14. Since returning as a starter, Mills is 73-of-106 (68.8%) for a total of 794 yards (264 P/G) with five passing touchdowns and one interception against the Chargers, Jaguars and Seahawks. Now he comes into this game as 12-point underdogs against the 49ers, who still don’t know who they’ll be starting at quarterback. Mills was able to beat the Chargers without Brandin Cooks ($6,000), who is averaging 8.4 targets per game when Mills is starting. Cooks will be active in Week 17 against the 49ers.

While this isn’t a cake walk of a matchup for Mills, his low price point makes him an attractive option, especially as double-digit dogs. He’s been in his scenario five times this season and has seen extremely different results. We saw one of the worst starts of the season when he posted -0.32 DKFP against the Bills but also saw 24.4 DKFP against the Chargers last week. With Cooks returning and a game script drawn up to throw, I think Mills is a very low ownership QB to consider in Week 17.

RUNNING BACK

($5,000 and under)

Jaret Patterson, Washington Football Team vs. Philadelphia Eagles, $4,800 – Both teams in this game will be without their starting running backs. Miles Sanders broke his hand last week while Antonio Gibson has been placed on the COVID-19 list. This opens the door for Patterson to draw his first career start. He’s been getting a handful of carries as of late, topping nine last week in which he went for 33 yards on nine attempts. At $4,800, he could be a good source of double-digit targets as long as this game doesn’t get out of hand. If it does, Jonathan Williams ($4,600) would be in line for some targets out of the backfield. Nonetheless, Patterson as a starter against an Eagles defense that’s allowing 90 rushing yards per game and 4.1 YPC has some appeal.

If you like the Eagles in this game, it’s also worth considering Boston Scott ($4,900) although he could be splitting more with Jordan Howard ($5,200). The potential split with Philly has me leaning toward Patterson more in this matchup.

WIDE RECEIVER

($5,000 and under)

Braxton Berrios, New York Jets vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, $3,700 – The Jets are massive underdogs in this game against the Jets and Berrios is shaping up to to be the WR1 in this game. Jamison Crowder is listed as doubtful which will leave Berrios, Keelan Cole Sr ($3,600) and Denzel Mims ($3,000) as the top wideouts. We all know you can throw against the Bucs and Berrios has been the main target as of late, seeing a total of 17 targets over the last three games. He’s turned that into 115 yards on 12 receptions and even a rushing TD. The ownership looks as if it will follow Berrios, especially with the news that Crowder is likely out, so be prepared for that. In coverage, Berrios should mainly line up in the slot against CB Ross Cockrell, who is allowing 11 YPR and a 72% reception rate.

Antoine Wesley, Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys, $3,600 — If you want a receiver that won’t carry heavy ownership, Wesley is an interesting one to consider. He’s taken on a larger role now that DeAndre Hopkins has been sidelined, playing on 85% and 77% of the team’s snaps in the two weeks since. He’s been targeted 12 times in that span, turning that into only five receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown. He does have the ability to go deep and the Cardinals have used him in the role before, seeing five of his 23 total targets for 20+ yards. In a game where the Cardinals are underdogs, the game script could favor Wesley.

TIGHT END

($4,000 and under)

C.J. Uzomah, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs, $3,300 – Uzomah doesn’t post big numbers by any means but he’s involved enough that he’s worth a look. In an offense that seemingly has plenty of mouths to feed, Uzomah has averaged 5.2 targets over the last five games. He gets a decent amount of looks in the red zone as well, topping at four last week against the Ravens. While the Chiefs have only allowed six touchdown to opposing tight ends, they do allow an average of 56.5 yards per game. If Uzomah continues to see a decent amount of targets, he could pay off at a near bottom of the barrel price tag. Over the past month, Uzomah has run a route on 67% of his snaps, which is just outside the top 10 in the league over that span.

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

($2,900 and under)

Dolphins DST, Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans, $2,800 – This is a REALLY cheap price tag for a defense that’s racked up 45 sacks on the season. This defense has really shined over the seven-game winning streak, allowing an average of just 10.8 points per game over that span. In terms of fantasy output, they’re averaging 15.1 (!) DKFP as well. Now they’ll see Ryan Tannehill, who has been under pressure on 34.4% of his drop backs and has been dropped 45 times. Tannehill also has struggled to get the ball down field under pressure, completing just 54% of his pass attempts while throwing six of his 14 interceptions.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $3M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is sontzu) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.