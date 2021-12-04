Fantasy Football Picks: Broncos vs. Chiefs DraftKings NFL DFS SNF Showdown Strategy

Week 13’s Sunday Night matchup will take place in the AFC West where the Denver Broncos travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are close to double-digit favorites this week, and the Broncos are coming into this game a little banged-up on the offense.

Let’s look at this game from a Showdown perspective.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $1.2M Sunday Night Showdown [$300K to 1st] (DEN vs. KC)

SHOWDOWN STRATEGY

Captain’s Picks

Tyreek Hill ($16,200 CP) - Volume is essential in any format, and Hill ranks second in the NFL in targets per game (11.1) this season. His 27.9% target share ranks sixth, and he’s seen a 26.8% red zone target share, which is extremely valuable. The speedster is also first in air yards per game (120.5) and first in unrealized air yards, which means if he connects on a couple more deep balls per game, he’ll have a massive night. Hill will line up against Kyle Fuller, who ranks third-worst at the cornerback position, allowing 15.9 yards per reception when targeted and a 111.0 passer rating. I don’t mind you switching out Patrick Mahomes ($18,600 CP) for Hill in the Captain spot, but I’ll take the $2,000 savings when I can.

Teddy Bridgewater ($14,700 CP) - The Broncos are close to 10-point underdogs, and over the previous three weeks, the Chiefs rank second in pass-play percentage (68.57%). Bridgwater’s best finish was QB6 against the Cowboys, another game where they closed as a 10-point underdog. If Teddy’s healthy, there’s an outside chance that he plays well based on potential volume, and he should go under-rostered in the Captain spot.

FLEX Plays

Javonte Williams ($7,600) - Melvin Gordon ($8,700 CP, $5,800; hip, shoulder) is doubtful, which means Williams will likely get the lead role with Mike Boone ($300 CP, $200) serving as his backup. The Chiefs’ defense hasn’t allowed a touchdown to the running back position in seven games, but he’s too talented to ignore this week. After Gordon’s injury last week, Williams recorded 14 carries (three in the red zone), ran 14 routes, registered 111 total yards and scored.

Byron Pringle ($1,800) - Let’s throw a dart on Pringle, who has run an average of 24 routes over the previous three games. He’s also averaging 56.15% of the snaps over the past two games and has three touchdowns this season. He’s also playing more than Mecole Hardman ($7,200 CP, $4,800) and Demarcus Robinson ($1,500 CP, $1,000) and seems to have gained Mahomes’ trust.

Fades

Travis Kelce ($15,000 CP, $10,000) - This may come back and haunt me late Sunday evening, but the Broncos have been stout at defending opposing tight ends this season. The Broncos have faced Darren Waller, Mark Andrews, Dalton Schultz and Dallas Goedert, and none of them finished inside the top 11 in fantasy points at the position that week. The Broncos are giving up an average of 8.6 DKFP to opposing TEs this week, which ranks fifth-lowest in the NFL.

THE OUTCOME

The Broncos are coming off a division win last week against the Los Angeles Chargers and could be leading the AFC West with a win. The Broncos defense is giving up 17.8 points per game, which ranks third in the NFL. Still, the Chiefs are getting their groove back, and since 2014, Andy Reid and the Chiefs have been 9-2 straight up while beating teams by an average of 10.5 points coming out of their bye week.

Final Score: Kansas City Chiefs 24, Denver Broncos 20

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $1.2M Sunday Night Showdown [$300K to 1st] (DEN vs. KC)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DK Sportsbook app.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.