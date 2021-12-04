Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for December 4

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

On the menu for Saturday night is a six-game slate, and DraftKings continues to offer a plethora of huge tournaments. Below are some of my favorite studs and values at each position.

Point Guard

Stud

Holiday is an excellent high-end value with Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,800; calf) doubtful. With the two-time MVP inactive Thursday, Holiday tallied 47 DKFP across 37 minutes against the Raptors. Donte DiVincenzo (ankle) and Brook Lopez (back) will also remain out Saturday and when these three players have been off the court this season, Holiday’s usage has seen a 3.7 percentage point boost and his assist rate has skyrocketed 15.9 percentage points.

Overall, the guard scores 1.23 DKFP in this situation, and while this matchup looks ugly at a first glance, the Heat are playing their second game in two nights and will be without Jimmy Butler (back) and Bam Adebayo (thumb). Expect over 40 DKFP from Holiday tonight and confidently deploy him in all formats.

Other Options: Stephen Curry ($11,400), Kyle Lowry ($7,800)

Value

The Blazers will be without Damian Lillard (abdomen), Anfernee Simons (ankle) and Nassir Little (ankle), creating a direct path for Smith Jr. to see extended minutes for the Blazers, possibly as their starting point guard. Take these three players off the floor this season, and Smith Jr.’s usage and assist rates jump 8.1 and 14.6 percentage points, respectively. The guard scores right under one DKFP per minute this season and is amassing 25.5 DKFP per game in the past 10 he has cracked 20 minutes.

Facing a Celtics club that is on the second leg of a back-to-back, Smith Jr. should easily exceed five-times value at this near minimum price.

Other Options: Dennis Schroder ($5,700, if Jaylen Brown is out), Tyus Jones ($5,400), Davion Mitchell ($3,400)

Shooting Guard

Stud

CJ McCollum, Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics, $9,000

McCollum should thrive with the Blazers shorthanded. When Lillard, Simons and Little have been off the court this season, McCollum’s usage has leaped 9.7 percentage points to a team-high 35.5%. Furthermore, his assist rate sees a massive 13.3 percentage point upgrade and he scores 1.38 DKFP per minute.

Even at this new season-high price tag, McCollum is a compelling pay-up option that brings a ceiling north of 50 DKFP.

Other Options: Tyler Herro ($7,400)

Value

Ben McLemore, Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics, $3,000

Sticking with the Blazers, McLemore is also a viable punt at this bare minimum salary. With Lillard inactive and Simons only available for 11 minutes on Thursday, McLemore received a season-high 27.3 minutes and posted 21.5 DKFP, albeit in the blowout loss to the Spurs. When he has been on the floor sans Lillard, Simons and Little this season, McLemore has generated 0.92 DKFP per minute.

The 28-year-old should receive around 25-30 minutes off the bench with the Blazers depleted and is averaging 19.4 DKFP per game in the past 10 games in which he has logged at least 20 minutes.

Other Options: Jalen Brunson ($4,900, if Kristaps Porzingis is out), Grayson Allen ($4,500)

Small Forward

Stud

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat, $7,500

Similar to Holiday, Middleton is underpriced for life without Antetokounmpo. Sans the superstar and Lopez this season, Middleton’s usage increases 10.6 percentage points to a team-high 36.1%, lifting him to 1.24 DKFP per minute. Plus, over the last two seasons, Middleton has supplied 39 DKFP per game with Antetokounmpo out of the lineup.

At the thin small forward position, Middleton is a no-brainer at this sub $8,000 salary.

Other Options: Jayson Tatum ($9,800, boost if Brown is out)

Value

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks, $4,400

Stepping up with Butler and Adebayo missing, Robinson finished with 29.5 DKFP in 30 minutes in last night’s win over the Pacers. The 27-year-old knocked down 4-of-7 threes in the victory, and he has seen a solid 1.1 percentage point bump to his usage with Adebayo and Butler off the floor this season.

Considering his production comes strictly from scoring, Robinson’s floor is always shaky, but this is a terrific spot to roll the dice on the sharpshooter. When Antetokounmpo has been off the floor this season, Milwaukee owns an ugly defensive rating of 112.6, which would rank as the worst defensive rating in the league.

Other Options: Norman Powell ($5,200), Deandre Bembry ($4,500)

Power Forward

Stud

Jackson Jr. has been a force with Ja Morant (knee) sidelined for the past three games, providing 40 DKFP per game. Overall, in the 235 minutes which Jackson Jr. has played without Morant this season, the forward has posted a 30.6% usage rate, which is a 5.8 percentage point upgrade from his season average, and contributed an outstanding 1.42 DKFP per minute. In addition to the expanded workload, this is a plus spot for Jackson Jr., with the Mavs ranking 23rd in defensive efficiency and on the second night of a back-to-back.

DraftKings has upped his price to a new season’s peak, but Jackson is still too cheap for his immense role without Morant and is one of the best values on the slate.

Other Options: DeMar DeRozan ($9,100)

Value

With Harrison Barnes (foot) doubtful, Metu is viable at this price. In these past four games with Barnes unavailable, Metu has started and responded with 26 DKFP per game, including two performances of double-digit rebounds.

While this is a tough spot against the Clippers, who rank third in defensive efficiency, they just played last night and have been susceptible inside this season, giving up the fifth-most points in the paint. Metu should be able to surpass five times value and shouldn’t be chalky.

Other Options: Maxi Kleber ($4,100, if Porzingis is out), Robert Covington ($3,800)

Center

Stud

Bobby Portis, Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat, $7,100

In Antetokounmpo’s absence on Thursday, Portis collected a double-double of 33.25 DKFP in 30 minutes of action against the Raptors. Including this showing, Portis is chipping in with 34.5 DKFP per game in the 10 he has suited up for without Antetokounmpo since the start of last season.

With the Heat missing Adebayo and his elite defense, Portis should have no issues tallying another double-double Saturday night.

Other Options: Jusuf Nurkic ($7,300)

Value

Dewayne Dedmon, Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks, $3,700

This is a significant $1,100 price drop from last night for Dedmon and beating this salary should be an easy task for the veteran with Adebayo absent. In the three contests that the center has missed this season, Dedmon has started and produced 28 DKFP in 27.3 minutes per game.

Going against the Antetokounmpo-less Bucks, Dedmon is a threat for a double-double and is without question one of the best values on the board.

Other Options: Richaun Holmes ($6,000), LaMarcus Aldridge ($5,600), Robert Williams ($5,500, if Al Horford is rested)

