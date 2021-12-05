Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for December 5

We have a three-game NBA slate today that begins at 6 pm ET. On DraftKings Sportsbook, there are two games with a total of at least 220 - CHA/ATL (220) and NO/HOU (220). The WAS/TOR game has the lowest total on the slate at 212. The Hawks are the biggest favorite at 7 points over the Hornets. There is one game that has a spread at 3 points or lower — TOR (-1) over WAS. Things are going to change throughout the day, so make sure to keep abreast of the news by following @dklive on Twitter.

Let’s break down some of the top studs and values at each position to help you build your DraftKings lineups.

Point Guard

Stud

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets ($10,300) – Young is questionable, so keep an eye on the injury new. Delon Wright ($3,600) and Lou Williams ($4,000) are options, if Young is out. If Young plays, he has the highest projection at the position by a wide margin. He averages 1.34 DKFP per minute and 34 minutes per game. Over the last six games, he’s gone for at least 45 DFKP in every game with two games over 60. The Hornets play at the second-fastest pace and are 27th in defensive efficiency, so the game environment should be a good one.

Other Options – Fred VanVleet ($9,200)

Value

Armoni Brooks, Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans ($3,700) - Kevin Porter Jr. is out due to a thigh injury, so Brooks will be making his first start of the year. He has played at least 20 minutes in four games this season, due to a Porter Jr. injury and a blowout, and he’s scored in double-figures in three of those contests while garnering a usage rate above 20% in two of those games. He averages 0.8 DKFP per minute and has scored over 30 DKFP in two games this season.

Other Options – Ish Smith ($4,800)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans @ Houston Rockets ($8,800) – It hasn’t been a great season from a fantasy perspective for Ingram, as he has scored fewer than 30 DKFP in five games. Over the last three games, though, he’s picked it up and gone for 41.75, 36.5 and 57 DKFP. The usage rate has been 30% in four of the last five games, and the game environment should be a juicy one, as the Rockets play at the fastest pace and boost the FPPM to small forwards by 15.21%.

Other Options – Fred VanVleet ($9,200), Kelly Oubre ($6,100)

Value

Garrett Temple, New Orleans Pelicans @ Houston Rockets ($3,400) – Temple has started the last two games in place of Josh Hart and will likely make another one. He’s a low-usage player, so the points will rarely be voluminous but he will contribute a little something in every category. Temple is averaging 0.74 DKFP and should get plenty of run as long as the game stays relatively close.

Other Options – Armoni Brooks ($3,700)

Small Forward

Stud

Gordon Hayward, Charlotte Hornets @ Atlanta Hawks ($7,000) – Both LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier are out for this game. As a result, Hayward should take on more responsibility in this one. He’s scored at least 30 DKFP in each of the last four games and has two games above 40 on the season.

Other Options – Scottie Barnes ($8,000), Kelly Oubre ($6,100)

Value

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Washington Wizards @ Toronto Raptors ($4,200) – I am not enamored with any of the value options at the position, so KCP it is. The matchup against Scottie Barnes is a tough one, but as long as the game is close, he should play in the upper-20s. He’s scored double-figures in six of the last eight games and racked up at least one steal in five straight. Over that span, he’s gone for at least 25 DKFP in four of the contests with a high of 33.5.

Power Forward

Stud

John Collins, Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets ($7,100) – Collins is money in the bank, if you’re looking for 30 DKFP. He’s produced that number in eight of the last nine games. On the season, he’s gone for 40 DKFP in three games, so the ceiling isn’t sky high, but at $7,100, the floor for the price isn’t bad. As mentioned above, the game environment should be a good one as the Hornets are second in pace and 27th in defensive efficiency. There is also the added benefit that if Young is unable to play, Collins would take on more offensive responsibility.

Other Options – Gordon Hayward ($7,000)

Value

Danilo Gallinari, Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets ($4,700) – Gallinari has produced 22 and 33.5 DKFP over the last two games. Prior to that, he went for 8 DKFP, so the range is wide. That said, he’s played at least 20 minutes in each of the last 10 games and gone for at least 20 DKFP in six of those contests. The price isn’t great, but on a three-game slate, he suddenly becomes quite enticing.

Other Options – Alperen Sengun ($4,200)

Center

Stud

Clint Capela, Houston Rockets vs. Charlotte Hornets ($8,200) – The Hornets are the premier matchup for opposing centers as they boost the FPPM by a whopping 18.95%. Capela has scored only 19.25 and 28.75 in the last two games, but he’s gone for at least 40 six times this season with three of those above 50. The last time he faced the Hornets, Capela went for 20 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks, good for 45.25 DKFP.

Other Options – Jonas Valanciunas ($9,000), Christian Wood ($9,600)

Value

Precious Achiuwa, Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards ($4,500) – Over the last four games, Achiuwa has played 35, 29, 37 and 34 minutes. While he hasn’t produced double-digit points or rebounds in any contest, he’s averaging 0.84 DKFP per minute on the season and has contributed at least 20 DKFP six times.

Other Options – Daniel Gafford ($5,100), Montrezl Harrell ($5,200), Alperen Sengun ($4,200)

