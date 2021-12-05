NBA Best Bets: Basketball Picks, Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for December 5

Most of Sunday’s betting action is focused on the NFL, but don’t forget about hoops! The NBA is offering up a four-game slate on Sunday, and the action gets underway at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Let’s dive into some of my favorite wagers for this slate on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Pick: Under 212.5

Sunday afternoon NBA unders: a tradition unlike any other. It’s a trend I’ve ridden for many years, and it’s a trend I’ll continue to ride moving forward. The under has historically gone 382-317-12 in Sunday games starting before 6 p.m. ET, and it’s 4-2 to start the year this season.

This game could also hit the under in normal circumstances. The Cavaliers have morphed into one of the best defensive teams in the league – they rank second in defensive efficiency – while Utah has been elite defensively for years. The Cavaliers also rank just 24th in pace, so this game should be played at a slower tempo than usual.

The Pick: Wizards +1.0

The Wizards are shaping up to be a preferred target for the sharps on Sunday. They’ve received just 37% of the spread bets, but they’ve accounted for 82% of the dollars.

The Wizards have jumped out a 14-9 record to start the year, but their Net Rating of -0.2 suggests they’ve been a bit lucky. It’s only slightly better than the Raptors’ mark of -0.8, and they’ve slumped to a 10-13 record.

However, the Wizards have a clear advantage in this contest from an injury perspective. The Raptors are still playing without OG Anunoby, who has blossomed into arguably the team’s best player. Their Net Rating drops to -1.8 with Anunoby off the court this season, and they’ve gone just 3-5 in eight games without Anunoby.

The Pick: Rockets +3.0

Break up the Rockets! They’re riding a five-game win streak, and they’ve outscored their opponents by 5.3 points per 100 possessions over that time frame. None of those wins have been particularly impressive, but the Pelicans are another lackluster opponent. They’re just 7-18 for the year, and they rank 26th in the league in Net Rating.

The Rockets will be without Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. once again on Sunday, but that has actually worked as a positive for them this season. It forces the team to play more veteran options like Eric Gordon, and they’ve posted a Net Rating of +5.0 with both players off the court this season. That’s not the best thing for the Rockets’ development, but it makes them a slightly better team at the moment.

