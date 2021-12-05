Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for December 6

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Monday presents a huge 10-game slate, and DraftKings continues to offer a plethora of huge tournaments. Below are some of my favorite studs and values at each position.

Point Guard

Stud

Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs, $8,300 — This an outstanding time to buy low on Paul. After back-to-back quiet performances, the point guard should come with low ownership in this perfect bounce-back situation. Devin Booker (hamstring) remains out, and since the start of last season, Paul’s assist rate has risen a notable 7.7 percentage points, and he has supplied 1.27 DKFP per minute with the shooting guard off the floor. Additionally, Monday should be a very uptempo and fantasy friendly environment, considering both the Suns and Spurs rank inside the top eight in pace.

Over 50 DKFP is certainly possible for Paul Monday, and he is a great way of paying up to be contrarian.

Other Options: Trae Young ($10,300), Malcolm Brogdon ($8,700), Jrue Holiday ($8,500 - if Giannis Antetokounmpo is out)

Value

Ish Smith, Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers, $3,400 — With LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier both inactive due to health protocols on Sunday, Smith got the spot start at point guard and finished with 35.25 DKFP across 32 minutes in Charlotte’s win vs. the Hawks. Both Ball and Rozier will remain away from the team Monday, and for whatever reason, Smith’s price has dropped a significant $1.4K since Sunday.

Even in this less than ideal spot vs. the Sixers, who rank second-to-last in pace, Smith is a must-have value at this near minimum salary. In the 13 contests the veteran has surpassed 25 minutes over the last two seasons, Smith has produced 25.2 DKFP per game.

Other Options: Tyus Jones ($5,600), Dennis Smith Jr. ($5,300)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, $8,000 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) is questionable, and if the superstar sits, many appealing value plays will open up from the Bucks — Middleton being one of the best of the group. The 30-year-old handles a massive 35.5% usage rate and scores 1.3 DKFP per minute with Antetokounmpo off the floor this season, both of which are team-highs for this situation.

Middleton is averaging 40 DKFP per game in the 10 tilts he has suited up for without Antetokounmpo over the past two seasons and would be a strong bet for over 40 DKFP if the two-time MVP isn’t ready to return Monday evening.

Other Options: Anthony Edwards ($8,100 - boost if D’Angelo Russell or Karl-Anthony Towns is out)

Value

Cody Martin, Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers, $3,900 — On top of Rozier and Ball, Mason Plumlee and Jalen McDaniels will also be inactive due to health protocols. With these four absent Sunday, Martin logged 32.2 minutes off the bench and posted 37.5 DKFP vs. the Hawks with a solid 19.6% usage rate. Albeit a small sample, the 26-year-old has amassed 1.14 DKFP per minute with Rozier, Ball, McDaniels and Plumlee off the floor this season.

While he isn’t as safe as Smith, Martin is a strong punt play from the depleted Hornets that is viable for all formats.

Other Options: Malik Beasley ($4,400 - if Russell is out), Tre Mann ($3,700), Cam Reddish ($3,200)

Small Forward

Stud

Kelly Oubre Jr., Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers, $5,800 — Paying up at small forward isn’t an optimal strategy Monday, and utilizing Oubre Jr. with the Hornets shorthanded is my preferred route for roster construction. In Sunday’s victory vs. the Hawks, Oubre Jr. delivered 39.75 DKFP in 39 minutes of action. Take Ball, Rozier, McDaniels and Plumlee off the floor, and Oubre Jr.’s usage increases 4.9 percentage points to a team-high 26.7%.

The forward provides 1.1 DKFP per minute in this situation and is an easy choice at this affordable price.

Other Options: Miles Bridges ($7,700)

Value

Kevin Huerter, Atlanta Hawks at Minnesota Timberwolves, $5,000 — With Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle) and Deandre Hunter (wrist) out, Huerter is firmly in play at this salary. In the three tilts these two starters have missed this season, Huerter has responded with 32.75 DKFP in 34.6 minutes per game.

The Wolves are dealing with a ton of key injuries right now, and this matchup’s spread is only one-point in favor of Minnesota on DraftKings Sportsbook. With 35-40 minutes in this projected nail-biter, Huerter should be able to outproduce this price tag and most likely won’t be overly popular.

Other Options: Josh Giddey ($6,800), Georges Niang ($4,100 - if Tobias Harris is out), Landry Shamet ($4,000)

Power Forward

Stud

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies at Miami Heat, $7,200 — Jackson Jr. was a major disappointment Saturday, recording only 22.75 DKFP vs. the Mavericks, but we have to go right back to the forward at this reasonable cost. Ja Morant (knee) remains sidelined, and prior to Saturday, Jackson Jr. was averaging 40 DKFP per game in the previous three with the point guard unavailable. With Morant off the floor this season, Jackson Jr.’s usage sees a five percentage-point boost and scores 1.35 DKFP per minute.

When healthy, the Heat have an elite defense, but they will be without Bam Adebayo (thumb), and when the center has been off the floor this season, Miami’s defensive rating has slipped to 109.4. If this was the Heat’s rating for the season, their defense would rank 22nd in the league. Jackson Jr. should top 40 DKFP Monday and hopefully will come with a depressed ownership, given he let down a ton of DFS players on Saturday.

Other Options: Bobby Portis ($7,800 - if Antetokounmpo is out)

Value

Cameron Johnson, Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs, $4,400 — Johnson benefits with Booker on the shelf and is worth targeting in large tournaments. If we include last Tuesday when the shooting guard was only available for 15 minutes, Johnson has scored 27.5 DKFP in 30 minutes per game in these last three sans Booker. This is a large upgrade from Johnson’s 23 minutes per game average for the season, and the 25-year-old is collecting a solid 0.9 DKFP per minute with Booker off the floor.

In this possible shootout vs. the Spurs, Johnson is a real threat for over 30 DKFP.

Other Options: PJ Washington ($5,700), Jarred Vanderbilt ($5,500, if Towns is out), Danilo Gallinari ($4,700)

Center

Stud

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers at Charlotte Hornets, $11,000 — Embiid has been a beast as of late, scoring 57.2 DKFP per game across his last five, and is in a gorgeous spot Monday vs. the Hornets. Charlotte ranks third-to-last in defensive efficiency, and they have been extremely vulnerable inside, giving up the second-most rebounds and third-most points in the paint this season.

Embiid bring a ceiling above 60 DKFP in this spot and is one of the best high-end values on the slate.

Other Options: Nikola Jokic ($12,000), Jarrett Allen ($8,400)

Value

Dewayne Dedmon, Miami Heat vs. Memphis Grizzlies, $5,000 — Even at a season-high price point, Dedmon has to be considered with Adebayo sidelined. In the five starts Dedmon has made for Adebayo this season, the veteran has contributed 26 DKFP per game on a 26-minute average.

Dedmon is generating right under one DKFP per minute this season, and while this is a difficult matchup vs. this Grizzlies’ defense that has vastly improved with Morant injured, Dedmon should still exceed five-times value.

Other Options: Naz Reid ($4,100)

