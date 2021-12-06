Fantasy Hockey Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NHL DFS Picks, Values, Lineup Strategy for December 6

Monday features a six-game main NHL slate that begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on DraftKings. In this article, you will find DFS advice for DraftKings lineups, plus some DraftKings Sportsbook bets to target.

The Penguins rebounded from a couple of losses to post a dominant 4-1 win against Vancouver their last time out. The Penguins are getting more in sync up front now that Sidney Crosby ($7,400) is back and they have a goalie in Tristan Jarry ($7,900) who has three shutouts and a .941 save percentage over his past 10 games. Jarry is also 6-2-2 on the road with a .938 save percentage there as well. Seattle simply doesn't have a ton of firepower to challenge a good defensive club with this hot of a goalie, making the Penguins money line very attractive here at just -130.

You may have to go into the alternate goal totals line to find 6.5 for this game, but it’s likely worth it given the bigger odds we’ll be getting. These are two of the worst defensive teams in hockey with both teams ranking in the bottom 12 in goals allowed and penalty-kill efficiency. These teams can both score some goals though and have solid talent on their first couple of lines. Ottawa is coming off a six-goal game against Colorado while New Jersey is finally healthy up front and scored four or more in two of their past four games. Expect lots of pucks to find the back of the net here.

Top Line Stack

Ottawa Senators at New Jersey Devils

Josh Norris ($5,600) — Drake Batherson ($5,300) — Brady Tkachuk ($5,700)

The Senators' top line has started to really gel of late and it’s mainly due to the improved form of their best forward, Tkachuk. While contract issues hampered his start, Tkachuk has now landed three goals over his past three games and has 10 points in his past 10 games overall. His production has also helped his linemates on the Senators' top power-play line who offer great correlation with the winger.

Both Batherson and Norris have averaged right around 3.0 shots per game and Batherson himself has kept pace with Tkachuk in that he’s also averaged a point per game over his past three outings. These two have combined for 11 points between them over their past three games and have shown great chemistry since Batherson rejoined the lineup. The Devils have the 11th-worst penalty kill in the league and feature a couple of weaker goalies with save percentages well below .910 on the year.

This line gives you great correlation, has a top-10 matchup and provides great upside, all for a price that will let you slide in studs at other positions if need be.

Superstar to Target

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals vs. Anaheim Ducks ($9,600)

The Capitals have a big 3.3 implied team total in this one, so targeting their top player certainly isn’t a bad idea here. The Ducks’ offense has been gangbusters in 2021, but their defense still leaves a lot to be desired. Anaheim has now allowed four or more goals in five of their past six games and is allowing 33.1 shots against per game (ninth-most in the league). The Ducks also have allowed the 13th-most scoring chances against this year as well.

It all screams “juicy spot” for Ovechkin, who has cooled off just a touch over the last couple of weeks but still remains capable of a multi-goal game against weaker defensive opponents on any given night. With his price near his season-high, Ovechkin may even go slightly under-owned on this six-game slate. He’s the player you should be trying to build around tonight.

Value on Offense

Alex Iafallo, Los Angeles Kings at Vancouver Canucks ($4,700)

The Kings have a nice matchup on tap against the Canucks, who remain one of the worst defensive teams in hockey. Iafallo has scored three goals in his past four games and has averaged over 4.0 shots on goal over that span as well. The increased aggressiveness comes at a good time for a player who is averaging 18.5 minutes per game over his past 10 starts. He gives you good exposure to the Los Angeles offense against Vancouver and makes for a great punt play to round out lineups given his increased goal scoring and shot production of late.

Valeri Nichushkin, Colorado Avalanche at Philadelphia Flyers ($4,000)

Nichushkin has moved into a more prominent role for the Avalanche this season, taking regular shifts on their second line of late. The move beside a red-hot Nazem Kadri ($7,000) has paid big dividends for the former Dallas Star who enters this game with nine points in his past 10 starts. Nuchushkin has been a big part of special teams for Colorado this year and even has two short-handed goals in his last 10 games as well. With the failing Flyers — who sit ninth last in goals against and scoring chances allowed — on tap. Nuchushkin is a great way to get a cheap piece of the explosive Colorado offense.

Stud Goalies

Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh Penguins at Seattle Kraken ($7,900)

The Penguins, who enter this game as a -130 road favorite against the Kraken, have really been held together by some terrific play this year from Jarry. The 26-year-old netminder has posted a 6-2-2 road record in 2021 and actually has a superior save percentage and GAA on the road as well. Seattle remains an average to below-average offense and Jarry, at under $8K, is a good target in DFS right now regardless of opponent. He’s a good way to save some cash and preserve upside for big fields tonight.

Anton Forsberg, Ottawa Senators at New Jersey Devils ($7,300)

I mentioned that I expect lots of shots and goals in this game above, but sometimes that recipe can also lead to big games for the goaltenders involved. Forsberg stopped 46 of the 48 shots he faced two games ago and enters this matchup on a two-game winning streak. The Senators aren’t huge underdogs here at just +140 and they will certainly have a shot at outscoring New Jersey, who is nearly as bad as them defensively. The cheap price here is where I would land if you want to save as much cash as possible and go with a pure boom-or-bust play in net tonight.

Value on Defense

Jamie Drysdale, Anaheim Ducks at Washington Capitals ($3,500)

The Ducks’ offense has been trending well all season and comes into this game with the third-best power play in the league. Drysdale has continued to quarterback the Ducks’ PP1 for most of the season and enters this game averaging better than a 0.5 point-per-game clip on the year. He’s also grabbing over 3.0 blocked shots + shots on goal per game, which makes him a pretty enticing target here, when you add in his power-play usage, regardless of the opponent. Washington has been just about middle of the road in terms of penalty kill this year and the Anaheim power play hasn’t been slowed by anything as of yet. Keep backing Drysdale and the cheaper Anaheim forwards at these prices for DFS.

Power-Play Defensemen

Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings at Vancouver Canucks ($6,200)

There are few players more important to his team than Drew Doughty is to the L.A. Kings. As soon as Doughty returned, he stepped right into a 25-plus minute per game role that saw him play big minutes at even strength and on the power play. The veteran picked up two power-play points last night against Edmonton and gets a much worse penalty-kill unit to attack here in the Canucks. Vancouver doesn’t just have the worst penalty kill in the league but also takes the eighth-most penalties per game as well. Doughty looks relatively cheap considering the matchup and makes for a good upper-tier value to target, regardless of whether you want to stack the Kings' PP1 or not.

