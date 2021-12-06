2021 Fantasy Football Rankings — NFL Week 14 Waiver Wire Pickups

Pat Mayo and Rob Pizzola go from beginner to advanced strategy on How to Bet on the NFL. They start by outlining and explaining the different types of wagers and what they mean, along with bankroll management then advance into line value, research, using tools, how to track bets, assessing value on a number along with the common mistakes and errors most bettors make in sports betting. Plus, why you should take advantage of the bonus offers from sports betting sites.

2021 Week 14 Waiver Wire: Notes

All players must be less than 60% owned in fantasy leagues

1 ⁄ 2 PPR Scoring

⁄ PPR Scoring Bye Weeks: NE, PHI, MIA, IND

2021 Week 14 Waiver Wire Pickups: RB

Ameer Abdullah Chuba Hubbard Boston Scott Tevin Coleman Dontrell Hilliard Samaje Perine Khalil Herbert JaMycal Hasty Devontae Booker D’Onta Foreman Matt Breida Jaret Patterson J.D. McKissic

2021 Week 14 Waiver Wire Pickups: WR

Kendrick Bourne K.J. Osborn DeVante Parker Josh Reynolds Marquez Valdes-Scantling Russell Gage Sterling Shepard A.J. Green Amon-Ra St. Brown Tre’Quan Smith Breshad Perriman Rondale Moore Tim Patrick Jauan Jennings Nico Collins

2021 Week 14 Waiver Wire Pickups: TE

Tyler Conklin Foster Moreau Cole Kmet C.J. Uzomah Hunter Henry Jared Cook Evan Engram

2021 Week 14 Waiver Wire Pickups: QB Streams

Taysom Hill at NYJ Jimmy Garoppolo at CIN Cam Newton vs ATL Teddy Bridgewater vs DET

2021 Week 14 Waiver Wire Pickups: D/ST Streams

Broncos vs DET Packers vs CHI Vikings vs PIT Titans vs JAX Browns vs BAL Chiefs vs LV Saints at NYJ Panthers vs ATL Jaguars at TEN

2021 Week 15-17 Waiver Wire Pickups: D/ST Streams

49ers (vs ATL/at TEN/vs HOU) Dolphins (vs NYJ/at NO/at TEN) Jaguars (vs HOU/at NYJ/ at NE ) Titans (at PIT/vs SF/vs MIA) Seahawks ( at LAR /vs CHI/vs DET) Saints at ( TB /vs MIA/vs CAR)

2021 Week 14 Waiver Wire: RB Snap Share Leaders

Sony Michel 97% Najee Harris 97% James Conner 90%

