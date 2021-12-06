NBA Best Bets and Betting Trends: Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for December 6

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can always change with lineup moves leading up to tipoff. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

I’m likely passing on any spreads or totals on Monday’s board, but a couple of sides to jump out to me to use in a parlay if we don’t get any injury news. We also have an extremely shorthanded Charlotte team playing on a back-to-back, which could help us in the prop market.

The Hornets are just about as shorthanded as it gets right now due to protocols, playing (and somehow winning on Sunday) without LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier and Mason Plumlee. That’s a ton of production. In their absence, a lot of extra production was required from the backup guards. Both Smith and Martin game through. Ish finished with 18 points, seven assists and five rebounds in 32 minutes. Martin poured in 19 points in 32 minutes. Yes, it is the second night of a back-to-back, but the Hornets have nowhere else to turn here. Both guards will have to play significant roles once again. Even against a tougher Philly defense, there’s still a ton of usage to be had. I think these props are still set way too low.

Philadelphia 76ers at Charlotte Hornets

No spread jumping out here, but we’ll go back to a square parlay, which did work out for us on Friday. Despite Smith and Martin being in good spots, the Hornets are not. Philly is getting healthy and catches Charlotte in a tough spot here. The matchup of Embiid against Charlotte’s bigs without Plumlee should be a massive advantage.

Then we have the Suns, who despite slipping up on Friday, remain one of the NBA’s elite. Despite being without Devin Booker, the Suns have won 10 in a row at home, and get a well below average Spurs team. San Antonio is just 8-13 overall, and should really struggle to score on this gritty Phoenix defense on the road. At -128, I think this is a pretty safe play on Monday in the NBA.

