Fantasy Hockey Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NHL DFS Picks, Values, Lineup Strategy for December 7

It’s a busy 10-game night in the NHL on Tuesday, and the Maple Leafs and Lightning are the only large favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook. Additionally, it’s just the Senators and Ducks playing for a second consecutive night. There are all kinds of projected close games, though, and the marquee matchup is definitely the Minnesota-Edmonton bout. Here’s a peek at the fantasy landscape ahead of Tuesday’s NHL action on DraftKings.

Top Line Stacks

Ducks at Sabres

Sonny Milano ($3,300) - Trevor Zegras ($4,900) - Rickard Rakell ($4,800)

This is an affordable line in high-end form. Zegras, Milano and Rakell have combined for four tallies and 12 helpers through the past three games while also clicking for an elite 7.59 goals and 17.36 high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes for the campaign. Even with Anaheim playing the second leg of a back-to-back road set, this should be a soft matchup. Buffalo has surrendered the most goals per 60 minutes in the league since Nov. 1.

Red Wings vs. Predators

Robby Fabbri ($3,600) - Dylan Larkin ($6,300) - Lucas Raymond ($5,200)

Another cost-effective stack that could also fly under the radar, Larkin, Fabbri and Raymond have done a respectable job driving possession and generating offense with a 53.3 Corsi For percentage and 11.23 high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes at 5-on-5 this season. However, the trio has only scored a single goal with a 3.6% shooting percentage. Statistical correction is ahead.

Superstar to Build Around

Artemi Panarin, NYR at CHI ($7,200) - Ranking third in points per 60 minutes over the past three seasons, Panarin’s salary appears a little short Tuesday. He’s racked up 15 points — five goals — through his past 11 games, and the Blackhawks couldn’t slow him down Saturday, as Panarin recorded 32.0 fantasy points.

Value on Offense

Drake Batherson, OTT vs. NYI ($4,500) - This salary doesn’t align with Batherson’s production this season. He’s found the scoresheet in three consecutive games and ranks 21st in points per 60 minutes for the campaign. The Islanders have lost 11 straight with 40 goals against, too.

Sam Reinhart, FLA at STL ($4,300) - Boasting a three-game point streak consisting of three goals, three assists and 11 shots, Reinhart is scorching hot entering Tuesday’s potentially favorable matchup. The Blues have surrendered the sixth most expected goals per 60 minutes in the league since Nov. 1, and they’re without No. 1 goalie Jordan Binnington.

Stud Goalies

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB at MON ($8,400) - There are enough mid to low-salary targets to clear the cap space to turn to Vasilevskiy on Tuesday. He’s won four of his past five starts with a .955 save percentage and 1.41 GAA, and the Canadiens have scored the fourth fewest goals per game this season.

Alex Nedeljkovic, DET vs. NSH ($7,600) - Another netminder in high-end form, the first-year Red Wing enters with a 4-0-1 record, .937 save percentage and 1.97 GAA through his past five starts. The Predators rank 10th worst in both goals per game for the campaign and in expected goals per 60 minutes since Nov. 1, so the matchup isn’t daunting, either.

Value on Defense

Noah Dobson, NYI at OTT ($4,000) - Currently quarterbacking the No. 1 power-play unit and producing well with a goal, an assist, seven shots and five blocks through the past two games, Dobson is a solid mid-salary target. Ottawa has surrendered the most goals per game in the league and is playing its second game in consecutive nights, too.

Maxime Lajoie, CAR at WPG ($2,500) - A minimum-salary option to open up cap space, Lajoie is projected to skate with the No. 2 power-play unit and faces Winnipeg’s 31st-ranked penalty-kill. The 24-year-old defenseman has also moved the needle a little without finding the scoresheet with six shots and five blocks through three games.

Power-Play Defenseman

Victor Hedman, TB at MON ($7,300) - This salary might keep Hedman’s popularity in check, as he’s positioned to have another solid outing against the lowly Canadiens. Hedman’s racked up eight points — two goals — through his past four games to climb to an elite 2.59 points per 60 minutes this season, and the Canadiens have surrendered the fourth most goals per game and rank 30th in penalty-kill percentage.

Moritz Seider, DET vs. NSH ($5,300) - A possible addition to a Detroit stack, Seider’s in solid form with a goal, three assists, seven shots and 11 blocks while averaging 23:34 of ice time (2:59 with the man advantage) through his past four contests. Nashville ranks 24th in penalty-kill percentage, too.

