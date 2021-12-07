Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Lakers vs. Celtics Showdown on December 7

There won’t be a lot of action with only three games on the NBA schedule Tuesday night. Luckily, one of them will be a battle between storied franchises, as the Los Angeles Lakers host the Boston Celtics. This matchup will also be the featured Showdown contest on DraftKings, so let’s discuss some players to consider as you build your lineups.

SHOWDOWN STRATEGY

Captain’s Picks

LeBron James ($15,300 CP): James (abdomen) finds himself on the injury report for this matchup, but there isn’t much concern about his ability to play given that he’s listed as probable. He’s been playing a ton lately, averaging 42 minutes over his last four games. While this game would likely need to go into overtime for him to play that much again, he’s averaged 37 minutes per game for the season. With his ability to contribute in multiple categories, that kind of playing time could lead to another stellar stat line.

Jayson Tatum ($14,700 CP): Tatum has struggled with his efficiency, shooting just 40.6% from the field. Prior to this season, he had never shot worse than 45.0%. Part of the problem could be an increase in shot attempts from behind the arc. He’s averaging 8.4 three-point attempts per game, hitting them at a rate of only 32.2%. Still, with his 32.3% usage rate, he’s been able to average 25.2 points per game. Add in his averages of 8.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists, and he should provide a safe option for the Captain’s spot.

UTIL Plays

Al Horford ($7,200): Horford sat out the Celtics’ last game with a back injury, but he’s not on the injury report for this matchup. After being limited to just 28 games last season by the rebuilding Thunder, he’s returned to a prominent role in his second stint with the Celtics. That’s enabled him to score at least 30.0 DKFP in eight of his last 10 games. That includes when he scored 33.0 DKFP against these same Lakers.

Malik Monk ($5,400): It’s no secret that the Lakers need three-point shooting. Across only 21 minutes per game last season with the Hornets, Monk averaged 2.0 three-pointers. He’s averaged 25 minutes per game with the Lakers, but he’s played even more of late, averaging 32 minutes over the last six games. Not only has he averaged 3.0 three-pointers per contest during this stretch, but he also scored at least 29.5 DKFP five times. There’s no reason to think that his role will decline anytime soon.

Dwight Howard ($3,200): Have the Lakers finally moved on from DeAndre Jordan ($2,600)? He logged just four minutes against the Kings two games ago and didn’t play at all Friday against the Clippers. Howard logged at least 21 minutes in both games, which is a significant increase over his season average of 15 minutes per game. The result was him scoring 36.3 DKFP and 18.8 DKFP, respectively. If Jordan sees a reduced role again, Howard has the potential to provide value.

Fades

Russell Westbrook ($10,800): This is a tough matchup for Westbrook, who struggles with his efficiency. The Celtics have the ninth-best defensive rating in the league and they held him to 12 points on 5-for-13 shooting the last time these two teams played. With his rebound and assist averages both down this season, Westbrook could have a difficult time justifying this lofty salary if he’s not thriving on the offensive end.

THE OUTCOME

It’s been a rough stretch for the Lakers, who are 4-6 across their last 10 games. They have played the majority of their games at home this season, but only have a mediocre 8-7 record within the split. They have also struggled against good teams, posting only four victories all season against teams with a winning record. Look for the Celtics to pull off the upset on the road.

Final Score: Celtics 116, Lakers 109

