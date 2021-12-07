NFL Week 14 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo lists his Week 14 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report before reviewing last week’s DK lineup and talking about the future of The PME.

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 14 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

RB Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Austin Ekeler LAC NYG $8,300 2 Najee Harris PIT MIN TNF 3 Leonard Fournette TB BUF $7,400 4 Joe Mixon CIN SF $7,700 5 Alexander Mattison MIN PIT TNF 6 David Montgomery CHI GB SNF 7 Antonio Gibson WAS DAL $6,000 8 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL CAR $6,900 9 Elijah Mitchell SF CIN $6,700 10 Josh Jacobs LV KC $6,200 11 Nick Chubb CLE BAL $7,600 12 James Conner ARI LAR MNF 13 Aaron Jones GB CHI SNF 14 Javonte Williams DEN DET $5,900 15 Saquon Barkley NYG LAC $6,000 16 Alvin Kamara NO NYJ $7,900 17 D'Andre Swift DET DEN $6,600 18 James Robinson JAX TEN $5,800 19 Ezekiel Elliott DAL WAS $7,300 20 Tony Pollard DAL WAS $6,400 21 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC LV $6,100 22 Devonta Freeman BAL CLE $5,700 23 Melvin Gordon DEN DET $5,400 24 Kareem Hunt CLE BAL $5,600 25 Darrell Henderson LAR ARI MNF 26 AJ Dillon GB CHI SNF 27 Tevin Coleman NYJ NO $5,000 28 Ameer Abdullah CAR ATL $4,800 29 Chuba Hubbard CAR ATL $5,900 30 Dontrell Hilliard TEN JAX $5,300 31 J.D. McKissic WAS DAL $5,000 32 Mark Ingram NO NYJ $5,800 33 Matt Breida BUF TB $5,300 34 Devin Singletary BUF TB $4,700 35 Darrel Williams KC LV $5,300 36 Jamaal Williams DET DEN $5,500 37 Ty Johnson NYJ NO $4,400 38 Latavius Murray BAL CLE $4,900 39 Rex Burkhead HOU SEA $4,600 40 D'Onta Foreman TEN JAX $5,100 41 JaMycal Hasty SF CIN $4,000 42 Mike Davis ATL CAR $4,900 43 David Johnson HOU SEA $5,100 44 Ronald Jones TB BUF $4,200 45 Sony Michel LAR ARI MNF 46 Samaje Perine CIN SF $4,200 47 Duke Johnson MIA BYE BYE 48 Devontae Booker NYG LAC $4,800 49 D'Ernest Johnson CLE BAL $4,400 50 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF CIN $4,400 51 Carlos Hyde JAX TEN $4,600 52 Jaret Patterson WAS DAL $4,000 53 Khalil Herbert CHI GB SNF 54 Alex Collins SEA HOU $5,200 55 Peyton Barber LV KC $4,000 56 DeeJay Dallas SEA HOU $4,300 57 Eno Benjamin ARI LAR MNF 58 Zack Moss BUF TB $4,500 59 Mike Boone DEN DET $4,000 60 Adrian Peterson SEA HOU $4,700 61 Larry Rountree III LAC NYG $4,000 62 Gio Bernard TB BUF $4,400 63 Royce Freeman HOU SEA $4,200 64 Godwin Igwebuike DET DEN $4,000 65 Austin Walter NYJ NO $4,000 66 Wayne Gallman Jr. ATL CAR $4,000 67 Chris Evans CIN SF $4,000 68 Jalen Richard LV KC $4,000 69 C.J. Ham MIN PIT TNF 70 Travis Homer SEA HOU $4,600 71 Derrick Gore KC LV $4,000

