 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL Week 14 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2021 Week 14 WR rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo lists his Week 14 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report before reviewing last week’s DK lineup and talking about the future of The PME.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $3.25M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Week 13 Snaps, Injuries, Game Notes

Week 14 — Waiver Wire | RB Snaps | Injury Report | DK Picks

Week 14 — Rankings | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST | Projections

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 14 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Player Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

WR

Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
1 Cooper Kupp LAR ARI MNF
2 Justin Jefferson MIN PIT TNF
3 Davante Adams GB CHI SNF
4 Diontae Johnson PIT MIN TNF
5 CeeDee Lamb DAL WAS $7,200
6 Tyreek Hill KC LV $8,500
7 Stefon Diggs BUF TB $8,100
8 Mike Evans TB BUF $6,600
9 Chris Godwin TB BUF $7,100
10 Tee Higgins CIN SF $6,400
11 Terry McLaurin WAS DAL $7,000
12 Mike Williams LAC NYG $6,000
13 Brandon Aiyuk SF CIN $5,800
14 Tyler Lockett SEA HOU $6,700
15 Hunter Renfrow LV KC $6,100
16 DeAndre Hopkins ARI LAR MNF
17 Ja'Marr Chase CIN SF $6,900
18 D.J. Moore CAR ATL $6,200
19 Marquise Brown BAL CLE $6,300
20 Keenan Allen LAC NYG $7,600
21 Elijah Moore NYJ NO $5,900
22 Chase Claypool PIT MIN TNF
23 D.K. Metcalf SEA HOU $6,500
24 Brandin Cooks HOU SEA $5,700
25 Amari Cooper DAL WAS $5,900
26 Van Jefferson LAR ARI MNF
27 Darnell Mooney CHI GB SNF
28 Jarvis Landry CLE BAL $5,400
29 Josh Reynolds DET DEN $4,100
30 Russell Gage ATL CAR $5,700
31 K.J. Osborn MIN PIT TNF
32 Cole Beasley BUF TB $5,000
33 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB CHI SNF
34 Sterling Shepard NYG LAC $4,600
35 Michael Gallup DAL WAS $5,500
36 Jerry Jeudy DEN DET $5,600
37 Tre'Quan Smith NO NYJ $4,800
38 A.J. Green ARI LAR MNF
39 DeSean Jackson LV KC $3,900
40 Gabriel Davis BUF TB $3,500
41 Marquez Callaway NO NYJ $4,300
42 Rashod Bateman BAL CLE $4,700
43 Tyler Boyd CIN SF $5,000
44 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE BAL $3,900
45 Odell Beckham LAR ARI MNF
46 Jamison Crowder NYJ NO $4,700
47 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET DEN $5,000
48 Sammy Watkins BAL CLE $4,600
49 Marvin Jones Jr. JAX TEN $4,500
50 Byron Pringle KC LV $3,200
51 Allen Lazard GB CHI SNF
52 Emmanuel Sanders BUF TB $4,900
53 Jalen Guyton LAC NYG $3,400
54 Christian Kirk ARI LAR MNF
55 Damiere Byrd CHI GB SNF
56 Breshad Perriman TB BUF $3,000
57 Kadarius Toney NYG LAC $5,100
58 Laquon Treadwell JAX TEN $3,400
59 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAX TEN $4,300
60 Darius Slayton NYG LAC $4,400
61 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN JAX $4,500
62 Rondale Moore ARI LAR MNF
63 Tim Patrick DEN DET $4,800
64 Courtland Sutton DEN DET $5,300
65 Bryan Edwards LV KC $3,300
66 Jakeem Grant Sr. CHI GB SNF
67 Nico Collins HOU SEA $3,000
68 Mecole Hardman KC LV $3,900
69 Kalif Raymond DET DEN $4,200
70 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ NO $3,100
71 Josh Palmer LAC NYG $3,000
72 Zay Jones LV KC $3,400
73 Noah Brown DAL WAS $3,000
74 DeAndre Carter WAS DAL $3,400
75 Randall Cobb GB CHI SNF
76 Demarcus Robinson KC LV $3,000
77 Chester Rogers TEN JAX $3,400
78 Cedrick Wilson DAL WAS $3,500
79 Curtis Samuel WAS DAL $3,600
80 Robby Anderson CAR ATL $4,300
81 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL CAR $3,800
82 John Ross III NYG LAC $3,200
83 Adam Humphries WAS DAL $3,500
84 Dez Fitzpatrick TEN JAX $3,600
85 Dyami Brown WAS DAL $3,000
86 James Washington PIT MIN TNF
87 Tajae Sharpe ATL CAR $3,600
88 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR ATL $3,100

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $3.25M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation