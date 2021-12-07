NFL Week 14 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo lists his Week 14 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report before reviewing last week’s DK lineup and talking about the future of The PME.
Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $3.25M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]
Week 13 Snaps, Injuries, Game Notes
Week 14 — Waiver Wire | RB Snaps | Injury Report | DK Picks
Week 14 — Rankings | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST | Projections
How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare
Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail
Fantasy Football 2021 Week 14 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)
Player Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools
WR
|Ranking
|Player Name
|Team
|Opp
|Salary
|Ranking
|Player Name
|Team
|Opp
|Salary
|1
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|ARI
|MNF
|2
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|PIT
|TNF
|3
|Davante Adams
|GB
|CHI
|SNF
|4
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|MIN
|TNF
|5
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|WAS
|$7,200
|6
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|LV
|$8,500
|7
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|TB
|$8,100
|8
|Mike Evans
|TB
|BUF
|$6,600
|9
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|BUF
|$7,100
|10
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|SF
|$6,400
|11
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|DAL
|$7,000
|12
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|NYG
|$6,000
|13
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|CIN
|$5,800
|14
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|HOU
|$6,700
|15
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|KC
|$6,100
|16
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|LAR
|MNF
|17
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|SF
|$6,900
|18
|D.J. Moore
|CAR
|ATL
|$6,200
|19
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|CLE
|$6,300
|20
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|NYG
|$7,600
|21
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|NO
|$5,900
|22
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|MIN
|TNF
|23
|D.K. Metcalf
|SEA
|HOU
|$6,500
|24
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|SEA
|$5,700
|25
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|WAS
|$5,900
|26
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|ARI
|MNF
|27
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|GB
|SNF
|28
|Jarvis Landry
|CLE
|BAL
|$5,400
|29
|Josh Reynolds
|DET
|DEN
|$4,100
|30
|Russell Gage
|ATL
|CAR
|$5,700
|31
|K.J. Osborn
|MIN
|PIT
|TNF
|32
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|TB
|$5,000
|33
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|GB
|CHI
|SNF
|34
|Sterling Shepard
|NYG
|LAC
|$4,600
|35
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|WAS
|$5,500
|36
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|DET
|$5,600
|37
|Tre'Quan Smith
|NO
|NYJ
|$4,800
|38
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|LAR
|MNF
|39
|DeSean Jackson
|LV
|KC
|$3,900
|40
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|TB
|$3,500
|41
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|NYJ
|$4,300
|42
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|CLE
|$4,700
|43
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|SF
|$5,000
|44
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|BAL
|$3,900
|45
|Odell Beckham
|LAR
|ARI
|MNF
|46
|Jamison Crowder
|NYJ
|NO
|$4,700
|47
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|DEN
|$5,000
|48
|Sammy Watkins
|BAL
|CLE
|$4,600
|49
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAX
|TEN
|$4,500
|50
|Byron Pringle
|KC
|LV
|$3,200
|51
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|CHI
|SNF
|52
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|TB
|$4,900
|53
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|NYG
|$3,400
|54
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|LAR
|MNF
|55
|Damiere Byrd
|CHI
|GB
|SNF
|56
|Breshad Perriman
|TB
|BUF
|$3,000
|57
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|LAC
|$5,100
|58
|Laquon Treadwell
|JAX
|TEN
|$3,400
|59
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAX
|TEN
|$4,300
|60
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|LAC
|$4,400
|61
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|TEN
|JAX
|$4,500
|62
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|LAR
|MNF
|63
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|DET
|$4,800
|64
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|DET
|$5,300
|65
|Bryan Edwards
|LV
|KC
|$3,300
|66
|Jakeem Grant Sr.
|CHI
|GB
|SNF
|67
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|SEA
|$3,000
|68
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|LV
|$3,900
|69
|Kalif Raymond
|DET
|DEN
|$4,200
|70
|Keelan Cole Sr.
|NYJ
|NO
|$3,100
|71
|Josh Palmer
|LAC
|NYG
|$3,000
|72
|Zay Jones
|LV
|KC
|$3,400
|73
|Noah Brown
|DAL
|WAS
|$3,000
|74
|DeAndre Carter
|WAS
|DAL
|$3,400
|75
|Randall Cobb
|GB
|CHI
|SNF
|76
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|LV
|$3,000
|77
|Chester Rogers
|TEN
|JAX
|$3,400
|78
|Cedrick Wilson
|DAL
|WAS
|$3,500
|79
|Curtis Samuel
|WAS
|DAL
|$3,600
|80
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|ATL
|$4,300
|81
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|CAR
|$3,800
|82
|John Ross III
|NYG
|LAC
|$3,200
|83
|Adam Humphries
|WAS
|DAL
|$3,500
|84
|Dez Fitzpatrick
|TEN
|JAX
|$3,600
|85
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|DAL
|$3,000
|86
|James Washington
|PIT
|MIN
|TNF
|87
|Tajae Sharpe
|ATL
|CAR
|$3,600
|88
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|CAR
|ATL
|$3,100
