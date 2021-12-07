NFL Week 14 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo lists his Week 14 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report before reviewing last week’s DK lineup and talking about the future of The PME.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $3.25M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Week 14 — Waiver Wire | RB Snaps | Injury Report | DK Picks

Week 14 — Rankings | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST | Projections

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 14 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Player Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

WR Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Cooper Kupp LAR ARI MNF 2 Justin Jefferson MIN PIT TNF 3 Davante Adams GB CHI SNF 4 Diontae Johnson PIT MIN TNF 5 CeeDee Lamb DAL WAS $7,200 6 Tyreek Hill KC LV $8,500 7 Stefon Diggs BUF TB $8,100 8 Mike Evans TB BUF $6,600 9 Chris Godwin TB BUF $7,100 10 Tee Higgins CIN SF $6,400 11 Terry McLaurin WAS DAL $7,000 12 Mike Williams LAC NYG $6,000 13 Brandon Aiyuk SF CIN $5,800 14 Tyler Lockett SEA HOU $6,700 15 Hunter Renfrow LV KC $6,100 16 DeAndre Hopkins ARI LAR MNF 17 Ja'Marr Chase CIN SF $6,900 18 D.J. Moore CAR ATL $6,200 19 Marquise Brown BAL CLE $6,300 20 Keenan Allen LAC NYG $7,600 21 Elijah Moore NYJ NO $5,900 22 Chase Claypool PIT MIN TNF 23 D.K. Metcalf SEA HOU $6,500 24 Brandin Cooks HOU SEA $5,700 25 Amari Cooper DAL WAS $5,900 26 Van Jefferson LAR ARI MNF 27 Darnell Mooney CHI GB SNF 28 Jarvis Landry CLE BAL $5,400 29 Josh Reynolds DET DEN $4,100 30 Russell Gage ATL CAR $5,700 31 K.J. Osborn MIN PIT TNF 32 Cole Beasley BUF TB $5,000 33 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB CHI SNF 34 Sterling Shepard NYG LAC $4,600 35 Michael Gallup DAL WAS $5,500 36 Jerry Jeudy DEN DET $5,600 37 Tre'Quan Smith NO NYJ $4,800 38 A.J. Green ARI LAR MNF 39 DeSean Jackson LV KC $3,900 40 Gabriel Davis BUF TB $3,500 41 Marquez Callaway NO NYJ $4,300 42 Rashod Bateman BAL CLE $4,700 43 Tyler Boyd CIN SF $5,000 44 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE BAL $3,900 45 Odell Beckham LAR ARI MNF 46 Jamison Crowder NYJ NO $4,700 47 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET DEN $5,000 48 Sammy Watkins BAL CLE $4,600 49 Marvin Jones Jr. JAX TEN $4,500 50 Byron Pringle KC LV $3,200 51 Allen Lazard GB CHI SNF 52 Emmanuel Sanders BUF TB $4,900 53 Jalen Guyton LAC NYG $3,400 54 Christian Kirk ARI LAR MNF 55 Damiere Byrd CHI GB SNF 56 Breshad Perriman TB BUF $3,000 57 Kadarius Toney NYG LAC $5,100 58 Laquon Treadwell JAX TEN $3,400 59 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAX TEN $4,300 60 Darius Slayton NYG LAC $4,400 61 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN JAX $4,500 62 Rondale Moore ARI LAR MNF 63 Tim Patrick DEN DET $4,800 64 Courtland Sutton DEN DET $5,300 65 Bryan Edwards LV KC $3,300 66 Jakeem Grant Sr. CHI GB SNF 67 Nico Collins HOU SEA $3,000 68 Mecole Hardman KC LV $3,900 69 Kalif Raymond DET DEN $4,200 70 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ NO $3,100 71 Josh Palmer LAC NYG $3,000 72 Zay Jones LV KC $3,400 73 Noah Brown DAL WAS $3,000 74 DeAndre Carter WAS DAL $3,400 75 Randall Cobb GB CHI SNF 76 Demarcus Robinson KC LV $3,000 77 Chester Rogers TEN JAX $3,400 78 Cedrick Wilson DAL WAS $3,500 79 Curtis Samuel WAS DAL $3,600 80 Robby Anderson CAR ATL $4,300 81 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL CAR $3,800 82 John Ross III NYG LAC $3,200 83 Adam Humphries WAS DAL $3,500 84 Dez Fitzpatrick TEN JAX $3,600 85 Dyami Brown WAS DAL $3,000 86 James Washington PIT MIN TNF 87 Tajae Sharpe ATL CAR $3,600 88 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR ATL $3,100

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $3.25M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.