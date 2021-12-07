NFL Week 14 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo lists his Week 14 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report before reviewing last week’s DK lineup and talking about the future of The PME.

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 14 TE Rankings (1/2 PPR)

TE Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Travis Kelce KC LV $7,400 2 George Kittle SF CIN $6,900 3 Rob Gronkowski TB BUF $6,000 4 Mark Andrews BAL CLE $5,900 5 TJ Hockenson DET DEN $5,300 6 Foster Moreau LV KC $4,000 7 Tyler Conklin MIN PIT TNF 8 Pat Freiermuth PIT MIN TNF 9 Dawson Knox BUF TB $5,000 10 Kyle Pitts ATL CAR $5,500 11 Dalton Schultz DAL WAS $5,400 12 Zach Ertz ARI LAR MNF 13 Cole Kmet CHI GB SNF 14 Evan Engram NYG LAC $3,500 15 John Bates WAS DAL $3,000 16 Tyler Higbee LAR ARI MNF 17 Gerald Everett SEA HOU $3,500 18 Jared Cook LAC NYG $3,200 19 Noah Fant DEN DET $4,500 20 James O'Shaughnessy JAX TEN $2,900 21 C.J. Uzomah CIN SF $3,000 22 Cameron Brate TB BUF $2,700 23 Jimmy Graham CHI GB SNF 24 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN DET $3,100 25 Donald Parham Jr. LAC NYG $2,800 26 O.J. Howard TB BUF $2,500

DST Ranking Player Name Team Position Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Position Opp Salary 1 Broncos DEN DST DET $3,800 2 Packers GB DST CHI SNF 3 Vikings MIN DST PIT TNF 4 Titans TEN DST JAX $3,700 5 Browns CLE DST BAL $2,700 6 Chiefs KC DST LV $3,300 7 Saints NO DST NYJ $3,600 8 Cowboys DAL DST WAS $3,400 9 Panthers CAR DST ATL $2,800 10 Cardinals ARI DST LAR MNF 11 Chargers LAC DST NYG $4,300 12 Jaguars JAX DST TEN $2,300 13 Falcons ATL DST CAR $2,900 14 Seahawks SEA DST HOU $3,100 15 Ravens BAL DST CLE $2,800 16 Bengals CIN DST SF $2,900

