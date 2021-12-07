NFL Week 14 QB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo lists his Week 14 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report before reviewing last week’s DK lineup and talking about the future of The PME.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $3.25M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Week 14 — Waiver Wire | RB Snaps | Injury Report | DK Picks

Week 14 — Rankings | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST | Projections

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 14 QB Rankings

Player Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

QB Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Kyler Murray ARI LAR MNF 2 Tom Brady TB BUF $7,600 3 Josh Allen BUF TB $7,800 4 Justin Herbert LAC NYG $7,100 5 Patrick Mahomes KC LV $8,000 6 Dak Prescott DAL WAS $6,700 7 Aaron Rodgers GB CHI SNF 8 Lamar Jackson BAL CLE $7,400 9 Kirk Cousins MIN PIT TNF 10 Taysom Hill NO NYJ $5,600 11 Matthew Stafford LAR ARI MNF 12 Joe Burrow CIN SF $6,000 13 Russell Wilson SEA HOU $6,600 14 Jimmy Garoppolo SF CIN $5,800 15 Taylor Heinicke WAS DAL $5,500 16 Cam Newton CAR ATL $5,400 17 Ryan Tannehill TEN JAX $6,400 18 Teddy Bridgewater DEN DET $5,700 19 Derek Carr LV KC $5,900 20 Matt Ryan ATL CAR $5,300 21 Baker Mayfield CLE BAL $5,200 22 Andy Dalton CHI GB SNF 23 Trevor Lawrence JAX TEN $5,100 24 Jared Goff DET DEN $5,100 25 Ben Roethlisberger PIT MIN TNF 26 Zach Wilson NYJ NO $5,300 27 Davis Mills HOU SEA $5,000 28 Jake Fromm NYG LAC $4,800

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $3.25M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.