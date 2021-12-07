NBA Best Bets and Betting Trends: Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for December 7

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can always change with lineup moves leading up to tipoff. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

After a wild few days of NBA injury/lineup news, we finally have what seems like it should be a quiet three games slate. The news seems to be out early, and the games look to be pretty straight forward. With just three games on the card, I can’t find a ton of plays, but there is a side I’m very interested in.

This one was a four-point spread on Tuesday morning, and I was considering passing on the board. But with Dallas upgrading Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. all to probable, this number tightened up significantly further than I expected. The Mavs still haven’t been a good team even with Luka on the floor, losing their last game with him to the Pelicans, and losing three of his last four games overall. Dallas is just 1-7 as an underdog on the season, and a mere 3-8 ATS at home.

Then we have the Nets, who might not be covering at a great clip, but they are winning games. Brooklyn is 8-2 on the road this season, and has had two days off since losing to the Bulls in its last game. Per usual, the Nets might be sacrificing a little bit of size in this one, but the skill on the perimeter will make up for it. Brooklyn is the more talented team, the more well rested team and the hungrier team in this one — the Nets have won all six games following a loss this season. This shouldn’t be in the neighborhood of a pick’em.

