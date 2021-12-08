Fantasy Hockey Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NHL DFS Picks, Values, Lineup Strategy for December 8

There are four games in the NHL on Wednesday with the Rangers the only team playing the second leg of a back-to-back set. It’s also an interesting slate because there isn’t a significant favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. Here’s a quick peek at the player pool ahead of Wednesday’s NHL action on DraftKings.

Set your DraftKings fantasy hockey lineups here: NHL $60K Kick Save [$20K to 1st]

Top Line Stacks

Avalanche at Rangers

Gabriel Landeskog ($6,800) - Nathan MacKinnon ($9,000) - Mikko Rantanen ($8,600)

This could prove to be a tough schedule spot for the Rangers. New York won in Chicago on Tuesday, so the Blueshirts are traveling home for the rested and waiting Avalanche. Additionally, they’ll either be starting Alexandar Georgiev ($7,500) for a second consecutive night, or Adam Huska ($7,300) will make his NHL debut. It all adds up to MacKinnon, Landeskog and Rantanen being a go-to stack.

Canucks vs. Bruins

Vasily Podkolzin ($4,000) - Elias Pettersson ($4,400) - Conor Garland ($4,000)

A contrarian trio that clicked Saturday to the tune of a goal and six high-danger scoring chances against Los Angeles on Monday, Pettersson, Podkolzin and Garland also provide cap relief. Additionally, they also skate together on the No. 1 power-play unit. Just note, the Bruins are a tough matchup with the ninth fewest goals per game allowed.

Superstar to Build Around

Artemi Panarin, NYR vs. COL ($6,400) - It’s rare to see a scorching-hot scorer record four points and have his salary drop significantly. Panarin has racked up three goals and four assists through his past two games to climb to an elite 4.04 points per 60 minutes since joining the Rangers. In theory, this is a tough schedule spot with New York playing its second game in consecutive nights, but Colorado has surrendered the sixth most goals per game in the league and ranks 25th in penalty-kill percentage.

Value on Offense

Brock Boeser, VAN vs. BOS ($3,500) - Another Canuck to consider, Boeser has found the scoresheet in consecutive games for a tally and two helpers. His 8.8% shooting percentage is still way below the 13.6% mark he posted through his first five seasons in the league, so further statistical correction shouldn’t surprise.

Kaapo Kakko, NYR vs. COL ($3,000) - As noted, the Avalanche haven’t been stout defensively, and Kakko remains in a top-line role alongside Mika Zibanejad ($6,400) and Chris Kreider ($5,600). Kakko is another candidate for positive regression, as he’s failed to mark the scoresheet in three straight. The sophomore had collected three goals and five assists through his previous seven contests, too.

Stud Goalies

Robin Lehner, VGK vs. DAL ($7,800) - Coming off a statement win over Calgary on Sunday, look for Lehner to have a solid showing against Dallas on Wednesday. The Stars rank eighth to last in goals per 60 minutes at 5-on-5, and Vegas boasts the eighth best penalty-kill percentage. This salary doesn’t break the bank.

Thatcher Demko, VAN vs. BOS ($7,200) - An against-the-grain target in good form, Demko has recorded a rock-solid .936 save percentage and 2.03 GAA through the past eight games. Additionally, the Bruins haven’t been a dominant offense, ranking 20th in goals per game.

Value on Defense

Keith Yandle, PHI at NJ ($2,700) - The veteran has marked the scoresheet in consecutive outings and racked up an impressive 11 shots through his past three contests. Yandle quarterbacks the No. 1 power-play unit, and the Devils rank 20th in penalty-kill percentage and have also surrendered the ninth most goals per game.

Power-Play Defenseman

Cale Makar, COL at NYR ($7,300) - As noted, this could prove to be a tough spot for the Rangers, and Makar has established himself as an elite offensive defenseman since joining the league. His 2.55 points per 60 minutes pace all blueliners, and Makar has also marked the scoresheet in nine of his past 11 contests for nine goals and seven assists.

Charlie McAvoy, BOS at VAN ($6,000) - The Canucks have the worst penalty-kill percentage in the league, so McAvoy is positioned to succeed Wednesday. He’s logging career-high minutes on the man advantage (3:07) and already has eight power-play points, after all.

