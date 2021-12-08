NBA Best Bets and Betting Trends: Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for December 8

No shortage of NBA action on Wednesday. Here’s how to best navigate it via DraftKings Sportsbook.

DeMar DeRozan is out, but the Bulls as underdogs? The Cavaliers have been better than expected, but really? The three-point spread on DraftKings Sportsbook seems right — just in the opposite direction. This Chicago unit just knocked off Denver on Monday by 12 without DeRozan and despite a Nikola Jokic triple-double. Like the Cavs, the Nuggets are the No. 8 seed in their respective conference. Cleveland may have a slightly better record, but Denver is a Western Conference team, so I still view the latter as the better team of the two.

One thing that will jump out as a reason to back the Cavs is they’ve covered as the favorite 83.3% of the time this season. The Bulls, however, have only covered as the underdog 55.5% of the time. But we have to consider the type of teams Cleveland has been favored over. There are some pretty abysmal teams in this league, and the Cavs have been a surprise.

Last thing: the Bulls are just as good on the road (9-4) as they are at home (8-4), but the Cavs have been much worse at home (5-7) than on the road (8-5).

You can get some good value on a Ball double-double Wednesday (+380). I’d feel more inclined to back that if he was more likely to get a double-double on points and assists than points and rebounds, but that’s not the case. Still, he has two points-rebounds double-doubles this month — and he’d have three if he scored two more points vs. Brooklyn.

All that said, I love this number for his rebounds and points with DeRozan out of the mix. Zach LaVine gets the biggest usage bump with DeRozan off the floor, but Ball also sees an increase. Chicago’s point guard just posted a double-double vs. Denver on Monday, eclipsing this number on points alone. He’s eclipsed this number three times in Chicago’s five December games while also logging three 10-plus rebound performances this month.

No Jimmy Butler or Bam Adebayo absolutely puts the Heat in a tough spot offensively, but it also hurts them on the defensive end. The absence of Adebayo has been a bit more significant, and that’ll prove to be the case again on Wednesday with Miami hosting Milwaukee.

Miami-Milwaukee just went over this total on Saturday despite the absence of Butler, Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Unlike Miami’s two best players, Milwaukee’s star is good to go for this one, which will only help this game hit the over. Antetokounmpo had been dealing with a calf injury, but he returned Monday and scored 27 vs. Cleveland. He’s in a much better spot here to go off with Adebayo out — assuming the game doesn’t get out of hand early.

