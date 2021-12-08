Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for December 8

Wednesday features plenty of NBA action to choose from, and DraftKings is offering up a 13-game main slate starting at 7:00 p.m. ET. Let’s break down some of the top studs and values at each position to help you build your lineups.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

Point Guard

Stud

Kyle Lowry, Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks ($7,200) – Lowry is someone who should benefit from his team’s injury situation. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are out of the lineup, and Lowry has scored at least 36.5 DKFP in two of his past three games. Still, his price tag has decreased to just $7,200 for Wednesday’s matchup vs. the Bucks, who have been below average against opposing point guards this season.

Other Options – Stephen Curry ($11,400), Tyler Herro ($7,000)

Value

Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers @ Golden State Warriors ($5,200) – The Blazers are going to have a ton of minutes and shot attempts available in the backcourt on Wednesday. Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum are both out of the lineup, leaving the team without their two highest-usage players.

Simons is currently questionable, but he should be the team’s starting point guard if he’s healthy enough to suit up. He racked up at least 29 DKFP in three straight games before getting injured.

If Simons is out, Dennis Smith Jr. ($5,800) becomes the clear value option to target in Portland. He’s averaged 0.96 DKFP per minute this season, so he’s capable of taking advantage of a large minute count.

Other Options – Tyus Jones ($5,700), Mike Conley ($5,500)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls @ Cleveland Cavaliers ($10,500) – LaVine is pricy at $10,500, but he deserves some stud consideration. The Bulls are currently dealing with some key absences, including DeMar DeRozan. Lavine has increased production to 1.23 DKFP per minute with DeRozan off the court this season, and he racked up 49.75 DKFP in his first full game without DeRozan.

Other Options – Anthony Edwards ($8,400), Will Barton ($6,900)

Value

Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls @ Cleveland Cavaliers ($3,900) – Dosunmu stands out as an elite source of value at just $3,900 on DraftKings. In addition to DeRozan, Alex Caruso, Coby White, and Javonte Green are all expected to sit out for the Bulls on Wednesday. Dosunmu logged more than 41.8 minutes with all four players out of the lineup on Monday, and he responded with 31.5 DKFP. He may not see quite as much playing time vs. the Cavaliers, but the Bulls really have no choice but to lean on him heavily.

Other Options – Caris LeVert ($5,900), Cody Martin ($5,000)

Small Forward

Stud

Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks ($6,100) – I’m going to continue to ride the Brooks train for the shorthanded Grizzlies. Brooks has never met a shot that he didn’t like, and he’s posted an average usage rate of 31.6% over his past seven games. He hasn’t played a ton of minutes over that time frame – which has kept his fantasy scoring reasonable – but he’s coming off 34.8 minutes in his last contest. If he can combine an increased minute count with his typical high usage, he could be looking at a big performance.

Other Options – Miles Bridges ($8,200)

Value

Norman Powell, Portland Trail Blazers @ Golden State Warriors ($4,800) – Powell should also be asked to take on a larger workload for the Blazers. He’s increased his usage rate to greater than 31% with Lillard and McCollum off the court this season, and he’s someone who has historically thrived in a high-usage role. The Blazers haven’t really needed him to serve as a primary scoring option this season, but he proved that he could handle it during his time with the Raptors. He’s too cheap at $4,800.

Other Options – Josh Hart ($5,200), Danny Green ($3,300)

Power Forward

Stud

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks ($7,000) – Jackson is a high-risk, high-reward option at power forward. He has a tendency to get into foul trouble, but he’s extremely productive on a per-minute basis when he can stay on the floor. He’s averaged 1.16 DKFP per minute over the past month, and he’s scored at least 42.75 DKFP in two of his past four games.

Other Options – Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,600), Evan Mobley ($6,400)

Value

Oshae Brissett, Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks ($3,000) – Brissett has spent most of the season out of the Pacers’ rotation, but their injury situation has forced him into the lineup. That’s a good thing for fantasy players. Brissett is a capable fantasy scorer when given the opportunity, and he responded with 26.5 DKFP over 28.8 minutes in their last game. If he sees a comparable workload on Wednesday, he’s going to smash his $3,000 price tag.

Other Options – Saddiq Bey ($5,300), Robert Covington ($3,300)

Center

Stud

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers @ Charlotte Hornets ($11,700) – Embiid is back. He’s been relatively quiet to start the season, battling both injuries and COVID-19, but he’s started to turn things around. He’s scored at least 55.5 DKFP in three straight games, and he went off for 74.75 DKFP in his last outing. Overall, he’s increased his production to 1.65 DKFP per minute over the past month.

He should keep the good times rolling Wednesday in an excellent matchup vs. the Hornets. They’ve played at the second-fastest pace this season, and they’re undersized with Mason Plumlee currently out of the lineup. The Hornets are the same opponent that he torched in his last game, so he clearly has huge upside in this spot.

Other Options – Jusuf Nurkic ($6,900), Richaun Holmes ($6,300)

Value

Precious Achiuwa, Toronto Raptors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder ($4,600) – Achiuwa also owns a great matchup. He’s taking on the Thunder, who have struggled against opposing centers this season, and Achiuwa is underpriced relative to his role. His production has declined recently, but he’s averaged 0.85 DKFP per minute this season. He also continues to play at least 30 minutes per game, and he’s coming off 33 DKFP in his last outing.

Other Options – Mo Bamba ($6,200), Steven Adams ($4,900)

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is mlamarca) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.