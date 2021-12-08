QBE Shootout Best Bets: PGA TOUR Golf Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

The final event of 2021 will be the QBE Shootout. The team event will take place at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, FL, and the course will play as a par 72, measuring 7,382 yards. The greens this week will be TifEagle bermudagrass.

The tournament will feature 12 two-golfer teams competing for bragging rights and a lot of cash. Defending Champions Matt Kuchar and Harris English have won this tournament three times and will try to make it four this Friday in what should be an entertaining format.

The format will slightly differ from what we see in other team events. The first round is a scramble, where each player on the team tees off on each hole and then decides which ball to hit. After they decide on a drive, they both hit from that spot so on and so forth. The second round is a modified alternate shot. This format is similar to foursomes, where each player in the team has to use the same ball, taking alternate shots, but both players tee off and choose the better drive. The last day is better ball; each golfer plays their ball, and the team’s best score is used.

The course is straightforward, and this week it’ll come down to which team is making their putts. Sure, ball-striking is essential, but it comes down to the teams who have the best putting week like most team events. Like the Zurich Classic, another team event, betting on the teams with putting upside should be the ones to target.

This week is not an official event, but it’s the last one we can put some money on in 2021, so we’re going to break it down.

The mixture of Conners’ ball-striking and McDowell’s ability putt well, especially here, should be enough to give them a big nod this week. McDowell’s three runner-up finishes and a T6 for Conners should give them some positive memories to draw on this week.

The Sea Island, GA residents should feel comfortable playing together on a course they’ve seen other residents do well/win. Swafford is a keen iron player, and with Harman’s skillset on the greens, this is a team to watch, especially at this number. Harman won this event with Patton Kizzire back in 2018 and ranked 25th in SG: Putting this season.

