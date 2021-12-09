NFL Betting Trends: Team Records Against the Spread and Totals on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 14

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Week 14 NFL betting trends always start with a look back. Last week, the unders were 9-5, and the favorites went 8-6 ATS. Even though the favorites were slightly ahead last week, all six underdogs were SU winners, including the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Football Team, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks, and New England Patriots.

Teams on their bye this week are the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1, 5-7 ATS) at Minnesota Vikings (5-7, 6-6 ATS)

Steelers are 4-1 SU in their last five games against the Vikings.

Steelers are 2-6 SU in their previous eight games on the road.

Steelers are 0-5 ATS in their last five games following an ATS win.

Steelers are 0-5 ATS against a team with a losing record.

Under is 5-2 in Steelers' previous seven Thursday games.

Vikings are 6-13 ATS in their last 19 games.

Vikings are 2-4 SU in their previous six games.

Vikings are 1-9 ATS in their last 10 games as a favorite.

Vikings are 0-6 ATS in their previous six games as a home favorite.

Dallas Cowboys (8-4, 9-3 ATS) at Washington Football Team (6-6, 5-7 ATS)

Cowboys are 12-4 ATS in their last 16 games.

Cowboys are 8-3 SU in their previous 11 games.

Cowboys are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games against Washington.

Cowboys are 5-1 ATS in their previous six games on the road.

Cowboys are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games following a SU win.

Under is 5-1 in Cowboys' previous six games overall.

Under is 5-1 in Cowboys’ last six games as a road favorite.

Football Team is 4-0 ATS in their previous four games as an underdog.

Football Team is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games following a SU win.

Under is 6-1 in Football Team’s previous seven games overall.

Cowboys are 5-2 ATS in their last seven meetings in Washington.

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10, 4-8 ATS) at Tennessee Titans (8-4, 7-5 ATS)

Jaguars are 2-7 ATS in their last nine games against the Titans.

Jaguars are 1-8 SU in their previous nine games against the Titans.

Jaguars are 0-10 SU in their last 10 games on the road.

Under is 5-0 in Jaguars’ previous five games following a SU loss.

Under is 5-0 in Jaguars’ last five games as a road underdog.

Titans are 2-5 ATS in their previous seven games as a favorite.

Titans are 6-2 SU in their last eight games.

Titans are 4-1 SU in their previous five games at home.

Titans are 7-0 SU in their last seven games when playing at home against the Jaguars.

Titans are 5-2 ATS in their previous seven against the AFC South.

Over is 4-1 in Titans' last five games following a SU loss.

Jaguars are 1-4-1 ATS in their previous six meetings in Tennessee.

Jaguars are 2-7 ATS in their last nine meetings.

Seattle Seahawks (4-8, 6-6 ATS) at Houston Texans (2-10, 5-7 ATS)

Seahawks are 2-11 ATS in their last 13 games following a SU win.

Seahawks are 1-7 ATS in their previous eight games as a road favorite.

Seahawks are 3-8 ATS against a team with a losing record.

Under is 4-0 in Seahawks’ last four games as a favorite.

Under is 4-0 in Seahawks' previous four against a team with a losing record.

Under is 6-0 in Seahawks' previous six road games.

Texans are 2-5 ATS against a team with a losing record.

Texans are 0-4 ATS in their previous four games following a double-digit loss at home.

Under is 4-0 in Texans’ last four games overall.

Under is 5-1 in Texans’ previous six games as an underdog.

Las Vegas Raiders (6-6, 5-7 ATS) at Kansas City Chiefs (8-4, 5-7 ATS)

Raiders are 1-4 SU in their last five games.

Raiders are 2-4 ATS in their previous six games against the Chiefs.

Raiders are 1-7 SU in their last eight games against the Chiefs.

Raiders are 8-3 SU in their previous 11 games on the road.

Raiders are 1-7 SU in their last eight games when playing on the road against the Chiefs.

Over is 5-1 in Raiders' previous six against the AFC West.

Over is 8-2 in Raiders’ last 10 games following a SU loss.

Chiefs are 3-10 ATS in their previous 13 home games.

Chiefs are 3-9 ATS in their last 12 games as a home favorite.

Under is 4-0 in Chiefs’ previous four games as a home favorite.

Under is 6-1 in Chiefs’ last seven games overall.

New Orleans Saints (5-7, 5-7 ATS) at New York Jets (3-9, 3-9 ATS)

Saints are 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

Saints are 0-5 SU in their previous five games.

Saints are 6-3 ATS in their last nine games against the Jets.

Saints are 6-2 SU in their previous eight games against the Jets.

Saints are 15-5 SU in their last 20 games on the road.

Saints are 1-5 ATS in their previous six games as a favorite.

Under is 5-2 in the Saints’ last seven games as a road favorite.

Over is 5-2 in the Saints' previous seven against a team with a losing record.

Jets are 8-20 ATS against a team with a losing record.

Jets are 1-4 ATS in their last five games overall.

Over is 4-1 in Jets’ previous five games as a home underdog.

Atlanta Falcons (5-7, 5-7 ATS) at Carolina Panthers (5-7, 5-7 ATS)

Falcons are 2-4 ATS in their last six games.

Falcons are 5-12 SU in their previous 17 games.

Falcons are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games against the Panthers.

Falcons are 4-1 ATS in their previous five games on the road.

Falcons are 6-1 ATS in their last seven road games against a team with a losing home record.

Falcons are 1-4 ATS in their previous five games as an underdog.

Under is 4-0 in Falcons’ last four games overall.

Panthers are 0-4 ATS in their previous four home games.

Panthers are 1-7 ATS in their last eight games as a home favorite.

Panthers are 2-7 ATS in their previous nine games.

Under is 5-2 in Panthers’ last seven games as a favorite.

Baltimore Ravens (8-4, 5-7 ATS) at Cleveland Browns (6-6, 5-7 ATS)

Ravens are 4-1 ATS in their last five games against the Browns.

Ravens are 5-1 SU in their previous six games against the Browns.

Ravens are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games when playing on the road against the Browns.

Ravens are 8-3 SU in their previous 11 games this season.

Ravens are 4-1 ATS in their last five games following a SU loss.

Ravens are 8-2 ATS in their previous 10 games as a road underdog.

Under is 4-0 in Ravens’ last four games overall.

Under is 5-0 in Ravens’ previous five games as a road underdog.

Browns are 1-6-1 ATS in their last eight games following a bye week.

Browns are 2-13-1 ATS in their previous 16 home games against a team with a winning road record.

Over is 5-1 in Browns’ last six against a team with a winning record.

Under is 4-1 in Browns’ previous five games as a home favorite.

New York Giants (4-8, 6-6 ATS) at Los Angeles Chargers (7-5, 6-6 ATS)

Giants are 5-1 ATS in their last six games following an ATS loss.

Giants are 4-1 ATS in their previous five games following a SU loss.

Giants are 2-5 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Giants are 4-2 ATS in their previous six games.

Giants are 5-11 SU in their last 16 games.

Giants are 1-5 ATS in their previous six games against the Chargers.

Giants are 1-6 SU in their last seven games on the road.

Under is 3-0-1 in Giants’ previous four games following a SU loss.

Chargers are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games.

Chargers are 11-5 SU in their previous 16 games.

Chargers are 1-4 ATS in their last five games as a favorite.

Under is 5-2 in Chargers’ previous seven against a team with a losing record.

Detroit Lions (1-10-1, 8-4 ATS) at Denver Broncos (6-6, 6-6 ATS)

Lions are 5-1 ATS in their last six games.

Lions are 1-14-1 SU in their previous 16 games.

Lions are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games against the Broncos.

Lions are 4-0 ATS in their previous four games overall.

Lions are 4-0 ATS in their last four games as a road underdog.

Under is 5-0 in the Lions’ previous five road games.

Broncos are 3-6 ATS in their last nine games.

Broncos are 4-1 SU in their previous five games when playing at home against the Lions.

Broncos are 11-5 ATS against a team with a losing record.

Under is 4-1 in Broncos' previous five games as a home favorite.

Under is 4-1 in Broncos’ last five against a team with a losing record.

San Francisco 49ers (6-6, 5-7 ATS) at Cincinnati Bengals (7-5, 6-6 ATS)

49ers are 4-2 ATS in their last six games.

49ers are 12-3 SU in their previous 15 games against the Bengals.

49ers are 5-2 SU in their last seven games on the road.

49ers are 4-11 ATS in their previous 15 games as a favorite.

Over is 5-1 in 49ers’ last six games as a favorite.

Under is 4-1 in 49ers’ previous five road games against a team with a winning home record.

Over is 7-2-1 in the 49ers' last 10 games as a road favorite.

The Bengals are 1-4 ATS in their previous five games at home.

The Bengals are 2-5 SU in their last seven games when playing at home against the 49ers.

Bengals are 5-1 ATS in their last six games following a SU loss.

Bengals are 5-2 ATS in their previous seven games following an ATS loss.

Over is 5-1 in Bengals’ last six games overall.

Under is 4-1 in Bengals’ previous five games following an ATS loss.

Buffalo Bills (7-5, 6-5-1 ATS) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3, 6-6 ATS)

Bills are 1-6-1 ATS in their last eight games against the Buccaneers.

Bills are 3-7 SU in their previous 10 games against the Buccaneers.

Bills are 5-1 ATS in their last six games as an underdog.

Bills are 8-2-2 ATS in their previous 12 games as a road underdog.

Over is 6-0 in Bills’ last six games as an underdog.

Over is 4-0 in Bills' previous four games as a road underdog.

Buccaneers are 8-0 SU in their last eight games at home.

Buccaneers are 6-0 ATS in their previous six games when playing at home against the Bills.

Buccaneers are 4-0 ATS in their last four games as a home favorite.

Under is 5-2 in Buccaneers’ previous seven games overall.

Under is 5-2 in Buccaneers’ last seven games as a favorite.

Chicago Bears (4-8, 4-8 ATS) at Green Bay Packers (9-3, 10-2 ATS)

Bears are 1-5 ATS in their last six games as an underdog.

Bears are 1-6 ATS in their previous seven games overall.

Bears are 1-9 ATS in their last 10 road games against a team with a winning home record.

Under is 4-1 in Bears’ previous five road games.

Packers are 4-0 ATS in their last four games as a home favorite.

Packers are 5-0 ATS in their previous five home games.

Under is 7-1 in Packers’ last eight games following an ATS win.

Under is 7-1 in Packers’ previous eight games in December.

Under is 6-1 in Packers’ last seven games following a straight up win.

Los Angeles Rams (8-4, 5-7 ATS) at Arizona Cardinals (10-2, 9-3 ATS)

Rams are 1-5 ATS in their last six games.

Rams are 10-5 SU in their previous 15 games.

Rams are 7-1-1 ATS in their last nine games against the Cardinals.

Rams are 8-1 SU in their previous nine games against the Cardinals.

Rams are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games on the road.

Rams are 6-0 ATS in their previous six games when playing on the road against the Cardinals.

Over is 9-1 in Rams’ last 10 games as an underdog.

Over is 7-1 in Rams’ previous eight games as a road underdog.

Cardinals are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Cardinals are 6-2 ATS in their previous eight games following a SU win.

Cardinals are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games following an ATS win.

Cardinals are 3-7 ATS in their previous 10 home games.

Cardinals are 4-10 ATS in their last 14 games as a home favorite.

Cardinals are 2-6 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Cardinals are 2-7 ATS in their last nine Monday games.

Cardinals are 1-4 ATS in their previous five home games against a team with a winning road record.

