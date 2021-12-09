Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Spurs vs. Nuggets Showdown on December 9

Thursday brings a light slate in the NBA consisting of only three games. One of them will be a battle between two Western Conference teams when the San Antonio Spurs host the Denver Nuggets. This game is the featured Showdown contest on DraftKings, so let’s highlight some players to consider as you build your lineups.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $40K Fadeaway [$10K to 1st] (DEN vs SAS)

SHOWDOWN STRATEGY

Captain’s Picks

Nikola Jokic ($20,700 Captain’s Pick): If the Nuggets are part of a Showdown contest, it’s difficult to argue against rolling with Jokic in this spot, regardless of his salary. He’s in the midst of another monster campaign, averaging 26.3 points, 13.4 points, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He’s coming off of back-to-back triple-doubles and should continue to try and carry the shorthanded Nuggets in this contest. When these two teams faced off earlier this season, he led the Nuggets to a win with 32 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and a block.

Dejounte Murray ($17,700 Captain’s Pick): While Murray doesn’t have the same upside that Jokic does, he’s also proven to be able to contribute in multiple areas. Now the Spurs’ leader with DeMar DeRozan no longer in town, Murray has recorded averages of 18.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 2.0 steals. That’s helped him score at least 47.5 DKFP in nine of the last 11 games.

UTIL Plays

Derrick White ($8,000): White has struggled from behind the arc this season, shooting just 29.8 percent. That number should improve as the season wears on given that he’s never shot worse than 33.8 percent on three-pointers. Even with his struggles in that department, he’s scored at least 33.8 DKFP in five of the last six games. Continue to expect him to be one of Murray’s main running mates.

Doug McDermott ($4,800): The Spurs are expected to have a limited depth chart for this matchup with Devin Vassell (thigh) and Keldon Johnson (ankle) listed as doubtful. That could mean added playing time is coming for McDermott, who is shooting 43.8 percent from behind the arc. His lack of assists and defensive stats cap his upside, but if he can play 25-30 minutes, he could score enough to potentially provide value.

Bryn Forbes ($3,200): Like McDermott, Forbes makes his money from behind the arc, shooting 40.9 percent on three-pointers this season. Playing time has generally been difficult for him to come by since he’s only averaged 14 minutes per game. However, he’s averaging 20 minutes over the last seven games, which has propelled him to averages of 12.4 points and 1.7 three-pointers. With a chance that he plays even more in this matchup, he’s someone to consider to help with your budget if you’re rolling with Jokic at the Captain’s Pick.

Fades

Aaron Gordon ($7,800): Playing time isn’t an issue for Gordon given that he’s averaging 33 minutes per game. The problem is, he only has an 18.1 percent usage rate and he doesn’t excel in any one particular area. That’s left him to score 26.5 DKFP or fewer in four of his last seven games. If you’re looking for players in this salary range, both White and Jakob Poeltl ($8,200) might be better options. Poeltl has scored at least 29.0 DKFP in seven straight games.

THE OUTCOME

This is a tough spot for the Nuggets, who played an overtime game against the Pelicans on Wednesday. The Spurs have also played well of late, winning four of their last six games. They defeated the Warriors and Wizards during that stretch, while one of their losses came by just four points to the Suns in Phoenix. This could be a close game, but don’t be surprised if the Spurs squeak out a narrow victory.

Final Score: Spurs 108, Nuggets 105

