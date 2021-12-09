Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Week 14

Here are my top five NFL QB-WR stacks for the main DraftKings fantasy football slate this week. Let’s get to it.

For the uninitiated, the concept behind stacking a QB with his WR is simple: both players benefit from each completion, doubling the benefit of that play for your DraftKings fantasy football lineup. With the significance of stacking in mind, this article aims to highlight the best stacking options for Sunday’s main DraftKings DFS slate.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football Millionaire lineups here: NFL $3.25M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st+ToC Entry]

The Bengals have been willing to ground and pound when given the chance, especially when leading. Burrow attempted 24 and 29 passes in blowout wins over the Steelers and Raiders in the past three weeks. The DraftKings Sportsbook has this game with a healthy total of 49 points with the 49ers favored by one point on the road. In addition, the 49ers have one of the best rush defenses in the league (3rd in DVOA), so things should tilt towards the air where the 49ers are 17th in pass-defense DVOA. While the Bengals have had problems protecting Burrow at times with their 23rd-ranked pass blocking unit, San Francisco is only 23rd in pass rush.

Chase has been quiet recently, as he’s only received eight, three and six targets in the last three games and had a high of 52 yards. Two of those three games were blowouts, though. On the season, Chase leads the team with 90 targets and has a 30-DKFP ceiling on any given Sunday. He has three games with over 10 targets and could approach that number against the 49ers this weekend.

4. Dak Prescott ($6,700)/

CeeDee Lamb ($7,200), Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Football Team

The range of outcomes is wide for Prescott. Over the last three games, he’s attempted at least 40 passes in all but produced 12.22, 28.3 and 5.64 DKFP. He does have one other game on the season with fewer than 10 DKFP, but past that, he’s scored at least 20 DKFP in all but one with two games over 30.

The matchup couldn’t get any better as the Football Team has one of the worst pass defenses in the league (30th in DVOA). That said, they have held the last six opponents to fewer than 250 yards passing, and these teams know each other well, so there are many ways this game can play out. Washington is eighth in rush-defense DVOA so at least things should tilt towards the air.

Lamb garnered 13 targets last week, but Amari Cooper didn’t play in all the snaps, so that’s not a reasonable expectation for this week. Somewhere in the seven to nine range seems right. He’s gone over 80 yards in six games this season with two over 100. In the red zone, he has eight targets and two rushes.

The Bucs are ninth in rush defense DVOA, so most teams tilt towards the air when attacking them, which is perfect for the Bills because they would rather spread teams out and let Allen do his thing. Allen has been far from the dual-threat behemoth he was last season, as he’s scored fewer than 20 DKFP five times this season and only has three rushing touchdowns. That said, he has 422 yards on the ground, 26 passing touchdowns and three games over 30 DKFP with a high of 40.22.

The presence of Emmanuel Sanders ($4,900) has taken some of the shine off Diggs, as he’s gone over 20 DKFP only four times this season. He accomplished the feat eight times last season and received double-digit targets in nine contests. He has five games with at least 10 targets this season. Diggs still leads the team with 109 targets, though, so he’s going to get fed. He has 21 red-zone targets as well.

The Bills are sixth in rush defense DVOA and first in pass defense DVOA, so there is no path of least resistance. Remarkably, they have held eight teams to under 200 yards passing. More remarkably, it was the duo of Mike White and Joe Flacco, who put up the highest number on the Bills with 298 yards passing, but they did pick off White four times. Now, the unit gets to face Tom Brady, who can slice and dice any defense.

The DraftKings Sportsbook has this game with the highest total on the slate at 53.5. I can see both a playoff-esque slugfest or a shootout in this one. While Brady has attempted at least 34 passes in every game this season, with eight above 40 and three above 50, he has scored fewer than 20 DKFP four times. If the Bills sit back and make Brady hand it off, then a similar outcome to the Colts game — when Leonard Fournette ($7,400) scored three touchdowns — is well within the range of outcomes. Or this game shoots out, with Brady throwing 50 times and producing at least four touchdowns, which he’s done six times this year.

Chris Godwin ($7,100) leads the Bucs with 106 targets on the season, and he’s coming off a game in which he garnered 17 targets. As a result, the ownership will likely be high for him. Mike Evans has a lower floor than Godwin and is often forgotten, but he has 92 targets on the season and received 10 last week. He has three games with at least two touchdowns and one with three. Tre’Davious White, the Bills' top cornerback is out, so Evans could feast at possibly half of Godwin's ownership.

The last time Mahomes faced the Raiders, he went 35-of-50 for 406 yards and five touchdowns. I’m not expecting the same outcome, but how about 30-of-45 for 375 yards and four touchdowns? Ha, I kid, but he should have his way with the Raiders defense once again. They are 20th in coverage according to PFF and 23rd in pass-defense DVOA. They are still rated second in pass rush according to PFF, but they have fallen to 25th in adjusted sack rate.

Hill is coming off a 4.2 DKFP game against the Broncos last week. He has two other games with fewer than 10 DKFP on the season, but he should bounce back this week against a team he went for 83 yards and two touchdowns in the last meeting. On the season, Hill has eight games with at least 10 targets, two games over 100 yards receiving and two multi-touchdown games. He’s gone for 40.1 and 50.6 DKFP in two games this season, a ceiling that is unrivaled on the slate.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football Millionaire lineups here: NFL $3.25M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st+ToC Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is sontzu) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is sontzu) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.