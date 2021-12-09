NFL Week 14 TNF Best Bets: Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

NFL Week 14 gets underway on Thursday with the Steelers and Vikings squaring off on TNF. Let’s dig into some odds on DraftKings Sportsbook!

These TNF and MNF articles will always list out some of my favorite plays to consider. For my full card, including any bets I lock in from primetime games, make sure to check out my NFL Best Bets article. For updates, always follow along on Twitter — @julianedlow.

This one’s kind of a gross TNF game, but I guess it gives us a sell high/buy low spot on these two teams. The Steelers are coming off an emotional win as road underdogs in Baltimore to keep their playoff hopes alive. Meanwhile, the Vikings just lost in Detroit, which is about as embarrassing as it gets. Minnesota needs a bounce-back in order to keep playoff hopes alive — and it looks like they are treating the game this way, with Dalvin Cook trending towards playing (for better or worse). I do lean to MIN at -3 or better in this game, but in the end isn’t something I’ll be betting. If Cook does wind up playing and his props are anything close to the usual numbers we see on him. Unders could be in play on Cook. Alexander Mattison has proven more than capable of handling lead RB duties.

With all the moving parts in this game, it feels like the Minnesota TE is a piece that figures to be involved no matter what. Kirk Cousins will be missing a reliable target in Adam Thielen, and I’d guess the Steelers will have the dangerous Justin Jefferson in double coverage. K.J. Osborn is an intriguing option for props as the WR2 in this game, but I think Conklin really proved himself last week.

The TE saw a season-high nine targets, securing seven for 56 yards. It’s a safe assumption he’ll see some of those intermediate targets that generally go Thielen’s way again. But if I’m only betting one prop I think I’ll take the +225 on an anytime score. Pittsburgh is solid against the run, and Minnesota is short on pass-catchers heading into this one. The safety valve in the middle of the field seems like a safe target.

