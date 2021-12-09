Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for December 9

Thursday’s NBA slate is on the smaller size, but DraftKings is still offering up some big DFS contests. The slate features three games and gets underway at 7 p.m. ET. Let’s break down some of the top studs and values at each position to help you build your lineups.

Point Guard

Stud

Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets ($9,700) – Murray has taken a massive step forward this season, and he deserves to be considered one of the top fantasy point guards in basketball. He’s averaged 1.36 DKFP per minute this season – the top mark on Thursday’s slate at the position – and he’s increased that figure to 1.39 over the past month.

Murray could also benefit from the Spurs’ injury situation. Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell are both doubtful, so Murray could be asked to play a few additional minutes vs. the Nuggets.

Other Options – Russell Westbrook

Value

Tyus Jones, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers ($6,000) – Jones should continue to garner heavy consideration with Ja Morant sidelined. He’s scored at least 35.0 DKFP in two of his past four games, and he’s averaged 0.95 DKFP per minute this season.

Other Options – De’Anthony Melton ($4,600), Bones Hyland ($3,500)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Derrick White, San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets ($6,300) – White is the other part of the Spurs’ backcourt, and he hasn’t gotten the same attention as Murray this season. However, he’s delivered some excellent fantasy performances of late. He’s exceeded salary-based scoring expectations by +5.05 DKFP over his past 10 games, and he’s coming off 44.0 DKFP in his last outing. He’s increased his fantasy production to 0.97 DKFP per minute over the past month, so he stands out as one of the strongest plays on the slate.

Other Options – Donovan Mitchell ($8,800)

Value

Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz @ Philadelphia 76ers ($4,900) – Clarkson got off to a slow start this season, but he’s started to show signs of life. He’s increased his fantasy production to 1.08 DKFP per minute over the past month, and he’s scored at least 27.75 DKFP in three of his past five games. Clarkson is affordable at just $4,900, and he’s historically exceeded salary-based scoring expectations by +2.92 DKFP with a comparable price tag.

There’s also a slight chance that Mike Conley rests on the second leg of a back-to-back, which would further increase Clarkson’s appeal.

Other Options – Talen Horton-Tucker ($5,500)

Small Forward

Stud

Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers ($6,200) – Brooks has been a bit quieter from a usage perspective recently. He’s posted a usage rate of 28.5% or lower in each of his past three games after posting a mark of at least 31.1% in five straight. Still, that hasn’t stopped him from providing fantasy value. He racked up 40.75 DraftKings points two games ago, and he’s averaged 1.06 DraftKings points per minute with Morant off the court. He’s played at least 33 minutes in two straight games, and that should be enough playing time for him to pay off his current price tag.

Other Options – LeBron James ($10,100), Will Barton ($6,800)

Value

Danny Green, Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz ($3,300) – Green has been a bit of an afterthought for the 76ers this season, but he’s starting to rack up more playing time. He’s logged at least 26.6 minutes in three straight games, and he’s eclipsed 30 minutes in two of them. He should see at least 25 minutes on Thursday, and Green is dirt-cheap at just $3,300.

Other Options – Doug McDermott ($4,200), Lonnie Walker ($3,700)

Power Forward

Stud

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers ($7,000) – Jackson is a high-risk, high-reward option every time he takes the court. He’s had some huge performances recently, logging at least 41.75 DKFP in three of his past five games, but he’s scored 25.75 or fewer in the other two. Still, his average of 1.17 DKFP per minute over the past month puts him just slightly behind Anthony Davis in that category (1.31). Jackson is $3,000 cheaper than Davis, so he’s the better pure value on Thursday’s slate.

Other Options – Anthony Davis ($10,000)

Value

Royce O’Neale, Utah Jazz @ Philadelphia 76ers ($4,300) – O’Neale is not the sexiest choice in DFS, but he’s been a nice source of value for the Jazz recently. He’s scored at least 33.5 DKFP in two of his past three games, and he’s increased his production to 0.81 DKFP per minute over the past month. He’s expected to see around 32 minutes on Thursday’s slate, and that’s a lot of playing time for someone who costs just $4,300.

Other Options – Jeff Green ($4,800)

Center

Stud

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets @ San Antonio Spurs ($11,800) – Center is easily the strongest position on today’s slate. Three players own a price tag of at least $10,000, but Jokic is clearly the best of the bunch. He’s coming off a monster performance yesterday, racking up 39 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, and he’s averaged a stout 1.79 DKFP per minute this season. No one else on Thursday’s slate can come close to matching him in that department.

Other Options – Joel Embiid ($11,000), Rudy Gobert ($8,400)

Value

Steven Adams, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers ($5,100) – The Grizzlies have yet to submit an injury report for Thursday, but they were without Kyle Anderson and Brandon Clarke in their last game. If both players are out again, Adams stands out as one of the best values on the slate. He’s played at least 30 minutes in back-to-back games, and he racked up 44.5 DKFP two games ago.

Other Options – Jakob Poeltl ($6,400)

