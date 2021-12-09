NFL Best Bets: Week 14 Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The NFL is seemingly getting less and less predictable by the week, and we’re seeing it in the results. With really tough betting cards, along with the arrival of basketball season. I’ll be treading lightly on the NFL cards until further notice. I do like a couple of sides in Week 14 (one more than the other), and also might add some in-season win total plays as we get closer to Sunday. Let’s dive into some plays on DraftKings Sportsbook!

While I will have other sports betting related content throughout the week, including best bets articles for both MNF and TNF each week (along with CFB best bets), this article will be where all my best bet wagers, along with unit size live on a weekly basis.

For updates, always follow along on Twitter — @julianedlow. I’ll usually come back with some additional plays as the week goes on in this article, including some player props over the weekend.

I put this one out on Twitter earlier in the week, and now finally get the chance to write it up. If you’re just getting around to playing it, I think anything CLE -2.5/-140 or betting is fine to play.

Do I love backing the Browns? No, but the boards get much tougher this time of year. I feel like I’m betting the best overall spot on the board. The Browns are actually fresh off a SNF loss to the Ravens in Baltimore, 16-10. They had their bye, and have now had two weeks to prepare for a revenge game within the division at home to the team they just lost to. It’s tough to think of a stronger spot.

Cleveland has its issues, but it can run the ball, and Baker Mayfield should be feeling a bit better following the bye. It also has Myles Garrett and a strong pass rush to get after Lamar Jackson, who’s looked more and more human by the week.

The Ravens are going in the wrong direction at the wrong time of the year. Injuries are starting to pile up, and now Marlon Humphrey can be added to the list of names that are out for the season. Baltimore is coming off another divisional grind, losing at home to the Steelers. All while the Browns have been spending two weeks game planning for the rematch. The spot could not be better for a Browns rebound.

I want action in this game, and feel the Bucs are the right side. I’m just playing it a bit smaller with the Bills in a bounce-back spot. But frankly, I think the embarrassment of what Bill Belichick did to Buffalo on MNF could have lasting effects. The Bills, who for years were in the shadows of Belichick and Tom Brady go from losing to Belichick down to play TB12 in Tampa on a short week. It’s a very tough spot.

On the surface, the Bills are a good team. They should be able to attack Tampa’s secondary through the air. But the team has not been consistent recently, and the defense seems to be coming undone — especially without Tre’Davious White. Brady and the Bucs should really be able to attack this defense at home, and I simply don’t think the Bills will be able to keep up. Josh Allen can make mistakes, and I trust Brady to protect the ball, particularly a week after having a very silly turnover.

As I said, I might be back on Sunday to add a couple of season-long win totals, both of which have to do with the games I’ve bet.

