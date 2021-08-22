MLB Best Bets: Baseball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for August 22

It’s Sunday, and that means we’ve got a jam-packed slate with plenty of games to choose from in the afternoon and so many valuable lines out there that it’s hard to pick just a few. With that said, here are my best MLB bets to consider on DraftKings Sportsbook.

In 2016, this would have been a really fun pitching matchup. Alas, it is not 2016, and it’s kind of sad. Chris Archer is making his return following months of rehabilitation from various injuries, which began back in April. The righty has been working his way back from forearm tightness, and after pausing briefly due to a hip issue, he finally made it through a rehab start with 77 pitches.

Judging by that start, Archer should be going relatively deep, so his matchup against Reynaldo Lopez is one worth talking about. Lopez has been stellar this year out of the bullpen, and so far the transition to the rotation has gone swimmingly with eight scoreless frames and eight strikeouts.

The Rays come into this one slightly hotter at the dish than the White Sox, but this matchup should tilt the scale the other way. Tampa Bay has also seemed to have a tough time out-slugging Chicago in this series; I think this should be a win for the White Sox.

Refer a friend and get a free DraftKings Sportsbook bet up to $100! Head to the DraftKings Playbook Promo page for more details!

Kansas City has surprisingly been a great second-half team, stunning the White Sox quite a few times and putting together good at-bats every time out. Not only that, they’ve been getting some incredible contributions from the starting rotation.

One guy who’s been fantastic is Carlos Hernandez, pumping one of the best fastballs in the league and limiting the damage to the tune of a 4.18 xERA. His strikeout numbers haven’t been quite up to snuff, but that shouldn’t matter against a Cubs team that has struggled to get runners on base.

Alec Mills and a Cubs bullpen with a 6.30 second-half ERA must be faded here at all costs, and it turns out this one isn’t quite so high.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $250K Bat Flip [$50K to 1st]

A very thrilling local rivalry comes to a head on Sunday when the A’s and Giants meet in the rubber match in Oakland. With my favorite pitcher to fade on the hill, it’s time we get down on the NL West leaders.

Frankie Montas has given up hard-hit balls at a beefy 43.9% rate this year and has relied heavily on the strikeout to get him out of jams. He throws a great sinker at times, but his 4.10 xERA is proof enough that it’s not unhittable game in and game out.

San Francisco holds just a 21.1% strikeout rate over the last two weeks and has been one of the best offenses in the game. This is one offense Montas shouldn’t be able to conquer, and on the other end of this, we have a hot Logan Webb going against a slumping A’s side. I love this line.

Place your MLB bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF(IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is jetsfan196) and I may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.